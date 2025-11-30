CTET 2026 Application Form
Cyclone Ditwa: Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh Schools to Remain Closed Tomorrow due to Cyclone, Check Details Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Nov 30, 2025, 21:21 IST

Cyclone Ditwa: School holiday announcements for all government, private and aided schools in Nellore and Annamayya districts for tomorrow, December 1. Check the latest updates here

Schools Closed Tomorrow in Nellore and Annamayya Districts
Key Points

  • School holiday announced due to Cyclone Ditwa in Nellore and Annamayya districts of Andhra Pradesh
  • Schools closed due to high alert issued in these districts for heavy rainfall
  • Updates regarding further holidays to be issued by officials

Cyclone Ditwa School Holiday: As per local media reports, the southern districts of Andhra Pradesh are on high alert due to Cyclone Ditwa. Authorities have issued an order for a school holiday in all educational institutions in Nellore and Annamayya districts for tomorrow, December 1, 2025. 

Nellore District Collector, Mogili Venkateswarlu, announced regarding the school holiday. As per the announcement made, all government, private and aided schools and Anganwadis in Nellore district will remain closed due to the holiday announced. Taking into consideration the possibility of heavy rainfall across various districts due to the cyclone, the notification issued states that the holiday announcement has been made taking into consideration the safety of students and teachers. Officials from Annamayya district have also declared a school holiday for tomorrow, December 1. Students and parents must connect with the school authorities regarding the confirmation on the holiday. 

