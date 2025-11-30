CTET 2026 Application Form
WBP Constable Exam Analysis 2025: Difficulty Level, Good Attempts & Expected Cut Off

By Mridula Sharma
Nov 30, 2025, 14:17 IST

The WBP Constable Exam Analysis 2025 provides a complete review of exam, including difficulty level, good attempts, important topics, and expected cut off. This detailed analysis helps students assess their performance and guides candidates in understanding question trends and exam structure.

The WBP Constable Exam Analysis 2025 is one of the most important updates for every candidate who appeared for the West Bengal Police Constable examination today. The exam was conducted today across various centres. Candidates are eager to know the difficulty level, good attempts, question trends, and expected cut off. 

A detailed analysis helps candidates evaluate their performance and assists future aspirants in understanding the exam pattern. This article presents a complete breakdown of the WBP Constable exam today, covering difficulty level, section-wise topics, expected cut off, and more.

The WBP Constable Exam Analysis shows that the exam followed the pattern set by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board, with a total of 85 objective-type questions to be answered in 60 minutes. The overall structure of the exam remained similar to previous years but included a few moderate-level questions in General Awareness and Elementary Mathematics. 

Candidates reported that the exam was balanced and moderately timed, requiring speed and accuracy. The WBP Constable Exam Analysis 2025 highlights that candidates with strong basics found the exam comfortable. Most students found the paper to be moderate in difficulty.

WBP Constable Exam Analysis 2025 Difficulty Level

Candidates who appeared today shared insights about the section-wise difficulty of the Police Constable exam today. Candidates can check the difficulty level as per the WBP Constable Exam Analysis in the table below:

Section

Difficulty Level (TBA)

English

TBA

General Awareness & General Knowledge

TBA

Reasoning & Logical Analysis

TBA

Elementary Mathematics

TBA

Overall Difficulty

TBA

WBP Constable Exam Analysis 2025 Important Topics

Candidates shared that several predictable topics dominated the WBP Constable Exam Analysis 2025. Check the subject-wise important topics in the table below:

Section

Important Topics 

English

  • Basic Grammar

  • Synonyms

  • Antonyms

  • Error Detection

  • Sentence Improvement

  • Fill in the Blanks

  • Comprehension

General Awareness & General Knowledge

  • Indian History

  • Geography

  • Polity

  • Economy

  • Current Affairs (12 Months)

  • SportsBooks & Authors

  • Government Schemes

Reasoning & Logical Analysis

  • Analogy

  • Classification

  • Coding-Decoding

  • Blood Relation

  • Direction Sense

  • Number Series

  • Alphabet Series

  • Figure Reasoning

  • Syllogism

Elementary Mathematics (Madhyamik)

  • Percentage

  • Profit & Loss

  • Average

  • Ratio & Proportion

  • Simple Interest

  • Compound Interest

  • Time & Work

  • Time & Distance

  • Mensuration

WBP Constable Expected Cut Off 2025

The cut off depends on factors such as difficulty level, number of candidates, and previous trends. Candidates can check the WBP Constable expected cut off in the table below:

Category

Expected Cut Off 2025

General

70–75 marks

OBC

65–70 marks

SC

60–65 marks

ST

55–60 marks

WBP Constable Exam Pattern 2025

The WBP Constable exam pattern remained the same as announced by WBPRB. This helps future aspirants understand the structure clearly. Candidates can check WBP Constable Exam Pattern in the table below:

Subjects/Sections

No. of Questions

Marks

English

10

10

General Awareness & General Knowledge

25

25

Reasoning & Logical Analysis

25

25

Elementary Mathematics (Madhyamik Standard)

25

25

Total

85

85

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

