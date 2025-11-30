WBP Constable Exam Analysis 2025: Difficulty Level, Good Attempts & Expected Cut Off

The WBP Constable Exam Analysis 2025 is one of the most important updates for every candidate who appeared for the West Bengal Police Constable examination today. The exam was conducted today across various centres. Candidates are eager to know the difficulty level, good attempts, question trends, and expected cut off.

A detailed analysis helps candidates evaluate their performance and assists future aspirants in understanding the exam pattern. This article presents a complete breakdown of the WBP Constable exam today, covering difficulty level, section-wise topics, expected cut off, and more.

WBP Constable Exam Analysis 2025

The WBP Constable Exam Analysis shows that the exam followed the pattern set by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board, with a total of 85 objective-type questions to be answered in 60 minutes. The overall structure of the exam remained similar to previous years but included a few moderate-level questions in General Awareness and Elementary Mathematics.