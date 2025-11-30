WBP Constable Exam Analysis 2025: Difficulty Level, Good Attempts & Expected Cut Off

The WBP Constable Exam Analysis 2025 is one of the most important updates for every candidate who appeared for the West Bengal Police Constable examination today. The exam was conducted today across various centres. Candidates are eager to know the difficulty level, good attempts, question trends, and expected cut off.
A detailed analysis helps candidates evaluate their performance and assists future aspirants in understanding the exam pattern. This article presents a complete breakdown of the WBP Constable exam today, covering difficulty level, section-wise topics, expected cut off, and more.
WBP Constable Exam Analysis 2025
The WBP Constable Exam Analysis shows that the exam followed the pattern set by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board, with a total of 85 objective-type questions to be answered in 60 minutes. The overall structure of the exam remained similar to previous years but included a few moderate-level questions in General Awareness and Elementary Mathematics.
Candidates reported that the exam was balanced and moderately timed, requiring speed and accuracy. The WBP Constable Exam Analysis 2025 highlights that candidates with strong basics found the exam comfortable. Most students found the paper to be moderate in difficulty.
WBP Constable Exam Analysis 2025 Difficulty Level
Candidates who appeared today shared insights about the section-wise difficulty of the Police Constable exam today. Candidates can check the difficulty level as per the WBP Constable Exam Analysis in the table below:
|
Section
|
Difficulty Level (TBA)
|
English
|
TBA
|
General Awareness & General Knowledge
|
TBA
|
Reasoning & Logical Analysis
|
TBA
|
Elementary Mathematics
|
TBA
|
Overall Difficulty
|
TBA
WBP Constable Exam Analysis 2025 Important Topics
Candidates shared that several predictable topics dominated the WBP Constable Exam Analysis 2025. Check the subject-wise important topics in the table below:
|
Section
|
Important Topics
|
English
|
|
General Awareness & General Knowledge
|
|
Reasoning & Logical Analysis
|
|
Elementary Mathematics (Madhyamik)
|
WBP Constable Expected Cut Off 2025
The cut off depends on factors such as difficulty level, number of candidates, and previous trends. Candidates can check the WBP Constable expected cut off in the table below:
|
Category
|
Expected Cut Off 2025
|
General
|
70–75 marks
|
OBC
|
65–70 marks
|
SC
|
60–65 marks
|
ST
|
55–60 marks
WBP Constable Exam Pattern 2025
The WBP Constable exam pattern remained the same as announced by WBPRB. This helps future aspirants understand the structure clearly. Candidates can check WBP Constable Exam Pattern in the table below:
|
Subjects/Sections
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
English
|
10
|
10
|
General Awareness & General Knowledge
|
25
|
25
|
Reasoning & Logical Analysis
|
25
|
25
|
Elementary Mathematics (Madhyamik Standard)
|
25
|
25
|
Total
|
85
|
85
