When we ask which institution deserves the title of the world’s first university, the answer depends largely on how we choose to define the term “university”. Different cultures developed organised systems of higher learning long before the modern model took shape, and several historic centres claim this distinction. Each university and learning method is backed by its own tradition, legacy, and official recognition. Which Was the World’s First University? If we look beyond the medieval European model and focus instead on the oldest organised, continuously operating centre of higher learning, many scholars and official bodies point firmly to the University of al-Qarawiyyin in Fez, Morocco. (Credits: Guide in Fes) What are the Origins of al-Qarawiyyin? The university was founded in 859 CE by Fatima al-Fihri, a wealthy and highly educated woman of Tunisian origin. Al-Qarawiyyin began as a mosque and community learning centre. Over time, it expanded far beyond its religious function.

Scholars were drawn to its reputation, and a structured tradition of teaching emerged in fields such as theology, jurisprudence, mathematics, astronomy, grammar, and philosophy. This early transformation laid the foundation for what would become one of the world’s most influential centres of scholarship. Why Al-Qarawiyyin Is Recognised as the First University? There have been several authoritative bodies, including UNESCO and Guinness World Records, that recognised al-Qarawiyyin as the oldest existing and continually operating educational institution in the world. Unlike later European institutions such as Bologna or Oxford, which developed formal university structures in the 11th and 12th centuries, al-Qarawiyyin had already been teaching for more than two centuries. While its earliest form differed from the later European degree-granting model, al-Qarawiyyin fulfilled all the essential functions of a university:

A permanent scholarly community

A structured curriculum

Tradition of advanced study

An unbroken lineage of intellectual activity for over 1,160 years Centre of Global Scholarship Throughout its history, al-Qarawiyyin played a crucial role in shaping intellectual life across North Africa, Andalusia, and the Mediterranean. Its celebrated library, established in the 10th century, is one of the oldest in the world and houses invaluable manuscripts in science, philosophy, and literature. The university also contributed significantly to medieval translation movements, helping preserve and transmit knowledge that would later influence European thought. This cross-cultural exchange is one of the reasons al-Qarawiyyin is considered a cornerstone of global educational history. How is it still Relevant in the Modern Era?

In 1963, al-Qarawiyyin was formally integrated into Morocco’s state university system. Today, it operates as a modern institution offering contemporary academic programmes while continuing its traditional emphasis on Islamic scholarship. This uninterrupted continuity distinguishes it from ancient centres of learning such as Nalanda or Takshashila, which, despite their importance, did not survive continuously into modern times. To conclude, it's truly the earliest university, when we consider continuous operation, structured scholarship, and long-standing intellectual tradition, al-Qarawiyyin stands as the earliest true university in the world. Its remarkable history also highlights a significant milestone in women’s contributions to education, owing to the vision of its founder, Fatima al-Fihri.