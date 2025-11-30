CAT 2025 Cut Off [Expected]: Check Previous Year Category Wise Cut-Off Marks PDF

CAT 2025 Cut off: The Common Admission Test (CAT) is one of the most competitive exams for admission into prestigious Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other top business schools. Candidates appeared in the online exam held on November 30, are eagerly awaiting the expected cutoffs for IIMs and other institutions bawsed on the difficulty level of the exam. Understanding these cutoffs is crucial for determining your chances of securing a seat in your desired program.
What is the CAT Cutoff?
The CAT cutoff refers to the minimum score required for candidates to qualify for the next round of selection, which typically includes Group Discussions (GD), Personal Interviews (PI), and Written Ability Tests (WAT). The cutoff varies by institution, program, and category (General, OBC, SC, ST, etc.), and is determined based on several factors:
-
Difficulty Level of the Exam: The tougher the exam, the lower the cutoff generally is.
-
Number of Applicants: A higher number of candidates could lead to slightly higher cutoffs.
-
Category: Reserved categories often have lower cutoffs compared to the General category.
-
Past Trends: Historical cutoff data can provide insights into expected scores for different IIMs and other colleges.
CAT 2025 Expected Cut-Offs for IIM
The CAT cut-off is the minimum percentage score set by IIMs to select candidates for the WAT/GD/PI rounds. It can vary from year to year and across different IIMs. Clearing the cutoff is only one part of the admission process; IIMs also consider other factors such as academic performance, work experience, and performance in the WAT/GD/PI rounds for the final selection. CAT cut-offs for top IIMs are generally between the 98th and 100th percentile for general category students. IIM cut-offs for reserved category students are slightly lower, typically ranging from the 95th to 98th percentile. The below-mentioned cut-offs are approximate final cut-offs based on which candidates will be called for the interview round.
|
IIM
|
Qualifying CAT Cut-offs
|
IIM Ahmedabad
|
99-100
|
IIM Bangalore
|
99-100
|
IIM Calcutta
|
99
|
IIM Lucknow
|
98
|
IIM Indore
|
98
|
IIM Kozhikode
|
97-98
|
IIM Amritsar
|
96
|
IIM Nagpur
|
96
|
IIM Sambalpur
|
96
|
IIM Trichy
|
95
|
IIM Raipur
|
95
|
IIM Ranchi
|
95
|
IIM Kashipur
|
95
|
IIM Vizag
|
93
|
IIM Udaipur
|
93
|
IIM Bodhgaya
|
93
|
IIM Shillong
|
92
|
IIM Sirmaur
|
95
|
IIM Rohtak
|
95
|
IIM Jammu
|
94
CAT 2025 Expected Cut-Offs for Top MBA Colleges (Non-IIM)
Apart from 20 IIMs, many other top B-schools in India admit candidates based on CAT scores. The candidates appearing for CAT 2025 can also apply for admission to MBA programs at several MBA colleges across the country. Here we shared the estimated final cut-offs of India’s top B-schools for your reference.
|
B-Schools
|
Qualifying CAT cut-off
|
Faculty of Management Studies (FMS) Delhi
|
98+
|
Department of Management Studies (DMS) IIT Delhi
|
98+
|
Shailesh J. Mehta School of Management (SJMSOM) IIT Bombay
|
98+
|
Department of Management Studies, IIT Madras
|
95+
|
National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE) Mumbai
|
95+
|
Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurgaon
|
95+
|
Loyola Institute of Business Administration (LIBA) Chennai
|
92+
|
Xavier Institute of Management (XIMB) Bhubaneswar
|
90+
|
Institute of Management Technology (IMT) Ghaziabad
|
90+
|
S. P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) Mumbai
|
85+
Factors Determining CAT Cut off for IIM
As discussed above, IIMs will issue separate CAT cutoffs after the announcement of CAT 2025 results. Several factors determine the CAT cut-off and some of the key factors are given below:
-
Difficulty level of the exam: This is the main factor that affects the cut-off. The tougher the CAT question paper, the lower the cutoff will be, and vice versa.
-
Number of aspirants who appeared for the exam: A higher number of test-takers generally means a higher IIM CAT cutoff, while fewer test-takers will lead to a lower IIM CAT cutoff.
-
Number of aspirants who cleared the exam: The number of aspirants who cleared the CAT exam is directly proportional to the cut-off.
-
Number of seats available: The number of seats available at any particular IIM also affects its cut-off. If an institute has limited seats, the cut-off can be higher.
-
All India ranking of the institute: Top IIMs always set their cut-offs higher.
What After IIM CAT Cutoff 2025 - Admission Procedure
IIMs shortlist candidates for the interview stage based on their own criteria, which may be independent of each other. The process may include the following rounds
-
Written Ability Test (WAT)
-
Group Discussion (GD)
-
Personal Interviews (PI)
Performance in the CAT 2025 examination is an important component of the admission process. IIMs may additionally use other factors such as the candidates' previous academic performance, relevant work experience, etc.
The admission processes, academic cut-offs, and other parameters may vary across IIMs. For more information, refer to the admissions policies of individual IIMs on their respective websites.
