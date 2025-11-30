CAT 2025 Cut Off [Expected]: Check Previous Year Category Wise Cut-Off Marks PDF

CAT 2025 Cut off: The Common Admission Test (CAT) is one of the most competitive exams for admission into prestigious Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other top business schools. Candidates appeared in the online exam held on November 30, are eagerly awaiting the expected cutoffs for IIMs and other institutions bawsed on the difficulty level of the exam. Understanding these cutoffs is crucial for determining your chances of securing a seat in your desired program. Check, CAT 2025 Exam Analysis LIVE: Check Slot 1, 2 and 3 Good Attempts, Difficulty Level and More What is the CAT Cutoff? The CAT cutoff refers to the minimum score required for candidates to qualify for the next round of selection, which typically includes Group Discussions (GD), Personal Interviews (PI), and Written Ability Tests (WAT). The cutoff varies by institution, program, and category (General, OBC, SC, ST, etc.), and is determined based on several factors:

Difficulty Level of the Exam: The tougher the exam, the lower the cutoff generally is.

Number of Applicants: A higher number of candidates could lead to slightly higher cutoffs.

Category: Reserved categories often have lower cutoffs compared to the General category.

Past Trends: Historical cutoff data can provide insights into expected scores for different IIMs and other colleges. CAT 2025 Expected Cut-Offs for IIM The CAT cut-off is the minimum percentage score set by IIMs to select candidates for the WAT/GD/PI rounds. It can vary from year to year and across different IIMs. Clearing the cutoff is only one part of the admission process; IIMs also consider other factors such as academic performance, work experience, and performance in the WAT/GD/PI rounds for the final selection. CAT cut-offs for top IIMs are generally between the 98th and 100th percentile for general category students. IIM cut-offs for reserved category students are slightly lower, typically ranging from the 95th to 98th percentile. The below-mentioned cut-offs are approximate final cut-offs based on which candidates will be called for the interview round.

IIM Qualifying CAT Cut-offs IIM Ahmedabad 99-100 IIM Bangalore 99-100 IIM Calcutta 99 IIM Lucknow 98 IIM Indore 98 IIM Kozhikode 97-98 IIM Amritsar 96 IIM Nagpur 96 IIM Sambalpur 96 IIM Trichy 95 IIM Raipur 95 IIM Ranchi 95 IIM Kashipur 95 IIM Vizag 93 IIM Udaipur 93 IIM Bodhgaya 93 IIM Shillong 92 IIM Sirmaur 95 IIM Rohtak 95 IIM Jammu 94 CAT 2025 Expected Cut-Offs for Top MBA Colleges (Non-IIM) Apart from 20 IIMs, many other top B-schools in India admit candidates based on CAT scores. The candidates appearing for CAT 2025 can also apply for admission to MBA programs at several MBA colleges across the country. Here we shared the estimated final cut-offs of India’s top B-schools for your reference.

B-Schools Qualifying CAT cut-off Faculty of Management Studies (FMS) Delhi 98+ Department of Management Studies (DMS) IIT Delhi 98+ Shailesh J. Mehta School of Management (SJMSOM) IIT Bombay 98+ Department of Management Studies, IIT Madras 95+ National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE) Mumbai 95+ Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurgaon 95+ Loyola Institute of Business Administration (LIBA) Chennai 92+ Xavier Institute of Management (XIMB) Bhubaneswar 90+ Institute of Management Technology (IMT) Ghaziabad 90+ S. P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) Mumbai 85+ Factors Determining CAT Cut off for IIM As discussed above, IIMs will issue separate CAT cutoffs after the announcement of CAT 2025 results. Several factors determine the CAT cut-off and some of the key factors are given below:

Difficulty level of the exam: This is the main factor that affects the cut-off. The tougher the CAT question paper, the lower the cutoff will be, and vice versa. Number of aspirants who appeared for the exam: A higher number of test-takers generally means a higher IIM CAT cutoff, while fewer test-takers will lead to a lower IIM CAT cutoff. Number of aspirants who cleared the exam: The number of aspirants who cleared the CAT exam is directly proportional to the cut-off. Number of seats available: The number of seats available at any particular IIM also affects its cut-off. If an institute has limited seats, the cut-off can be higher. All India ranking of the institute: Top IIMs always set their cut-offs higher. What After IIM CAT Cutoff 2025 - Admission Procedure IIMs shortlist candidates for the interview stage based on their own criteria, which may be independent of each other. The process may include the following rounds