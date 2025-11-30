CTET 2026 Application Form
List of the Top 10 Largest National Parks In the U.S.

By Sneha Singh
Nov 30, 2025, 02:36 EDT

Largest national parks in the U.S.: The United States is home to some of the world’s largest and most breathtaking national parks, featuring vast wilderness, diverse wildlife, and stunning natural landscapes. From towering mountains and glaciers to deserts and wetlands, these parks offer unforgettable outdoor experiences and adventure opportunities for travelers seeking nature at its finest.

Largest National Parks in the U.S
Largest National Park in the U.S.: The United States is known for its vast natural beauty and incredible landscapes that stretch across mountains, deserts, forests, glaciers, and wetlands. One of the best ways to understand the country’s natural heritage is by exploring its national parks. These parks protect some of the most untouched, wild, and ecologically rich areas in the world. Whether you enjoy watching wildlife, trekking through rugged terrains, or experiencing views that feel almost unreal, the national parks of the U.S. offer something for everyone.

Interestingly, the list of the largest national parks is strongly dominated by the state of Alaska. However, other states like California, Nevada, Montana, and more also hold significant natural treasures.

Largest National Parks in the U.S.

Below are the 10 largest national parks in the United States, based on their total size:

National Park

Location

Size (Acres)

Wrangell-St Elias

Alaska

13,175,799

Gates of the Arctic

Alaska

8,472,506

Denali

Alaska

4,740,911

Katmai

Alaska

4,093,077

Death Valley National Park

California & Nevada

3,373,063

Glacier Bay National Park

Alaska

3,223,384

Lake Clark

Alaska

2,619,816

Yellowstone National Park

Wyoming, Montana & Idaho

2,219,791

Kobuk Valley

Alaska

1,750,716

Everglades National Park

Florida

1,508,938

1. Wrangell-St Elias

Wrangell-St. Elias is the largest national park in the United States. Established in 1980, it covers around 13 million acres. It features towering mountains, glaciers, lakes, forests, tundra, and even active volcanoes like Mount Wrangell. The park supports wildlife such as grizzly bears, moose, Dall sheep, and caribou, making it one of the most untouched ecosystems in the world.

2. Gates of the Arctic

This is the most remote national park in the country, with no roads or marked trails. Visitors must arrive by air taxi or river travel. The landscape includes mountains, tundra plains, rivers, glaciers, and wetlands. Gates of the Arctic is home to grizzly bears, wolverines, caribou, and more than 200 bird species.

3. Denali

Denali National Park is known for Mount Denali, the tallest peak in North America at 20,310 feet. The park spans nearly 6 million acres and includes tundra, glaciers, boreal forests, and valleys. Wildlife includes wolves, moose, Dall sheep, and over 450 bird species.

4. Katmai, Alaska

Established in 1918, Katmai is famous for its volcanic landscapes, including the Valley of Ten Thousand Smokes. Brown bears gather here in large numbers every year for salmon fishing. The park also features otters, moose, eagles, and caribou within its 4 million acres.

5. Death Valley National Park

Death Valley is one of the hottest and driest places on Earth. The park includes salt flats, dunes, canyons, and high mountain peaks. Wildlife such as bighorn sheep, coyotes, golden eagles, and foxes have adapted to survive in these extreme conditions.

Sneha Singh
Sneha Singh

Content Writer

    Sneha Singh is a US News Content Writer at Jagran Josh, covering major developments in international policies and global affairs. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University, Lucknow Campus. With over six months of experience as a Sub Editor at News24 Digital, Sneha brings sharp news judgment, SEO expertise and a passion for impactful storytelling.

    FAQs

    • Which national park is famous for its geysers and is considered the world's first national park?
      +
      Yellowstone National Park, located in Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho, is renowned for its geothermal features like Old Faithful and was the first national park established globally.
    • Are there any national parks in the top 10 that are accessible only by air or river?
      +
      Yes, Gates of the Arctic National Park in Alaska is a true wilderness park with no roads or trails, accessible only by air or river.
    • Which is the largest national park in the U.S., and what are its key features?
      +
      Wrangell-St. Eklias National Park in Alaska is the largest, spanning over 13 million acres. It features glaciers, volcanoes, mountains, forests, and tundra, and is home to grizzly bears, moose, and Dall sheep.

