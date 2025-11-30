List of the Top 10 Largest National Parks In the U.S.

Largest National Park in the U.S.: The United States is known for its vast natural beauty and incredible landscapes that stretch across mountains, deserts, forests, glaciers, and wetlands. One of the best ways to understand the country’s natural heritage is by exploring its national parks. These parks protect some of the most untouched, wild, and ecologically rich areas in the world. Whether you enjoy watching wildlife, trekking through rugged terrains, or experiencing views that feel almost unreal, the national parks of the U.S. offer something for everyone. Interestingly, the list of the largest national parks is strongly dominated by the state of Alaska. However, other states like California, Nevada, Montana, and more also hold significant natural treasures. Check out: Top 10 Longest Highways In U.S.: Check List Here!

Largest National Parks in the U.S. Below are the 10 largest national parks in the United States, based on their total size: National Park Location Size (Acres) Wrangell-St Elias Alaska 13,175,799 Gates of the Arctic Alaska 8,472,506 Denali Alaska 4,740,911 Katmai Alaska 4,093,077 Death Valley National Park California & Nevada 3,373,063 Glacier Bay National Park Alaska 3,223,384 Lake Clark Alaska 2,619,816 Yellowstone National Park Wyoming, Montana & Idaho 2,219,791 Kobuk Valley Alaska 1,750,716 Everglades National Park Florida 1,508,938 1. Wrangell-St Elias Wrangell-St. Elias is the largest national park in the United States. Established in 1980, it covers around 13 million acres. It features towering mountains, glaciers, lakes, forests, tundra, and even active volcanoes like Mount Wrangell. The park supports wildlife such as grizzly bears, moose, Dall sheep, and caribou, making it one of the most untouched ecosystems in the world.

2. Gates of the Arctic This is the most remote national park in the country, with no roads or marked trails. Visitors must arrive by air taxi or river travel. The landscape includes mountains, tundra plains, rivers, glaciers, and wetlands. Gates of the Arctic is home to grizzly bears, wolverines, caribou, and more than 200 bird species. 3. Denali Denali National Park is known for Mount Denali, the tallest peak in North America at 20,310 feet. The park spans nearly 6 million acres and includes tundra, glaciers, boreal forests, and valleys. Wildlife includes wolves, moose, Dall sheep, and over 450 bird species. 4. Katmai, Alaska Established in 1918, Katmai is famous for its volcanic landscapes, including the Valley of Ten Thousand Smokes. Brown bears gather here in large numbers every year for salmon fishing. The park also features otters, moose, eagles, and caribou within its 4 million acres.