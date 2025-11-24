NYT Wordle hints and answer today (24 November): Happy Monday! If you are reading this, you are likely staring at a grid of gray and yellow tiles, wondering how to kick off your week with a win rather than a streak-breaking loss. Wordle #1619 for November 24, 2025, is a classic example of a puzzle that looks simple on the surface but hides a linguistic trap.
For many players in the 18-25 demographic, Wordle has evolved from a viral trend into a daily coffee ritual. It’s not just about guessing a word; it’s about navigating the chaotic landscape of the English language.
Today's word is particularly interesting because it touches on a common letter pattern that is notorious for having multiple pronunciations. Whether you are playing on the subway commute or procrastination-scrolling in class, we are here to guide you from your first guess to the final green row without ruining the fun.
What are Today's Wordle Hints for 24 November 2025?
If you want to solve the puzzle on your own but need a gentle nudge in the right direction, these hints are designed to narrow down your options without giving the game away entirely.
-
Vowel Count: Today’s word contains exactly two vowels. They are not next to each other in the standard "combo" sense you might expect (like 'EA' or 'OU' acting as a diphthong sound, though they do appear together in spelling).
-
Starting Letter: The word begins with the letter D.
-
Ending Letter: The word ends with the letter H.
-
Grammar: It is a noun that you encounter frequently in the kitchen.
-
Duplicates: There are no repeating letters in this word.
What is the Final Clue for Wordle #1619 Answer?
The biggest challenge with Wordle #1619 is the ending sequence. The last four letters form a pattern that can be pronounced in at least four different ways in English (think of words like rough, bough, and cough).
Your Clue: This specific word rhymes with "go" or "low," not "cow" or "off." Think of something you need to knead before you bake it. Alternatively, in slang terms, this word is often used to refer to money.
What is the Wordle Answer Today, 24 November 2025?
If you have burned through five guesses and are sweating over the last line, or if you just don't have the mental bandwidth to solve it today, here is the solution.
The answer for Wordle #1619 on November 24, 2025, is DOUGH.
Previous Wordle Answers from Archive
Wordle Hint for 23 November, 2025 #1618: BUNNY
Wordle Hint for 22 November, 2025 #1617: THICK
Wordle Hint for 21 November, 2025 #1616: VOWEL
Wordle Hint for 20 November, 2025 #1615: GRAVE
Wordle Hint for 18 November, 2025 #1613: OPINE
Wordle Hint for 17 November, 2025 #1612: CLAMP
Congratulations on solving Wordle #1619! Whether you got it in three guesses or needed this guide to save your streak at the last second, a win is a win. Monday's puzzle was a great reminder of how versatile (and annoying) English spelling can be.
To read more such amazing stories, you can go ahead and add this site to your preferred sources by clicking here.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation