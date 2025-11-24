NYT Wordle hints and answer today (24 November): Happy Monday! If you are reading this, you are likely staring at a grid of gray and yellow tiles, wondering how to kick off your week with a win rather than a streak-breaking loss. Wordle #1619 for November 24, 2025, is a classic example of a puzzle that looks simple on the surface but hides a linguistic trap.

For many players in the 18-25 demographic, Wordle has evolved from a viral trend into a daily coffee ritual. It’s not just about guessing a word; it’s about navigating the chaotic landscape of the English language.

Today's word is particularly interesting because it touches on a common letter pattern that is notorious for having multiple pronunciations. Whether you are playing on the subway commute or procrastination-scrolling in class, we are here to guide you from your first guess to the final green row without ruining the fun.