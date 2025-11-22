NYT Wordle hints and answer today (22 November): Happy Saturday! It is November 22, 2025, and the weekend has arrived with a fresh Wordle challenge to solve. If your morning coffee hasn't kicked in yet, or if you are staring at a board full of gray and yellow tiles, don't panic.
Today's puzzle (#1617) features a word that is quite common in everyday conversation, yet it relies on a specific letter combination that can sometimes trap players in a "guessing tunnel." Whether you are protecting a long-standing streak or just looking for a quick win to start your Saturday, we have the clues you need to turn those tiles green.
What are Today's Wordle Hints for 21 November 2025?
Before we give you the answer, see if you can figure out the puzzle on your own with these helpful hints. They are meant to help you find the answer without ruining the fun right away.
Hint 1: This word is an adjective that is often used to talk about how wide or thick something is.
Hint 2: This word only has one vowel.
Hint 3: At the very end of the word, there is a "digraph," which is two consonants that make one sound.
Hint 4: "Quick," "stick," and "brick" all rhyme with it.
What is the Final Clue for Wordle #1617 Answer?
Today’s word starts with the letter T and ends with the letter K. Watch out for the consonant cluster at the end; it is a very common pairing in English!
What is the Wordle Answer Today, 22 November 2025?
If you are down to your last guess or just ready to see the solution, here is the reveal.
The answer for NYT Wordle #1617 on November 22, 2025, is THICK.
Previous Wordle Answers from Archive
Wordle Hint for 21 November, 2025 #1616: VOWEL
Wordle Hint for 20 November, 2025 #1615: GRAVE
Wordle Hint for 18 November, 2025 #1613: OPINE
Wordle Hint for 17 November, 2025 #1612: CLAMP
Wordle Hint for 14 November, 2025 #1609: LURID
Wordle Hint for 13 November, 2025 #1608: TINGE
Wordle Hint for 12 November, 2025 #1607: DEUCE
Wordle Hint for 11 November, 2025 #1606: GIZMO
Wordle Hint for 10 November, 2025 #1605: TABBY
Congratulations on solving Wordle #1617! Whether you nailed it in three guesses or needed a little help to get "THICK" on the board, you have successfully kept your streak alive for another day. Enjoy your Saturday, and come back tomorrow if you need a hand with Sunday's puzzle!
To read more such amazing stories, you can go ahead and add this site to your preferred sources by clicking here.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation