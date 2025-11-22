IBPS RRB PO Exam Analysis 2025
Wordle Today #1617: Check Hints and Answer for November 22, 2025

By Harshita Singh
Nov 22, 2025, 07:59 EDT

Today’s Wordle answer for November 22, 2025, brings a common adjective to the table, but a tricky consonant blend might stall your streak. If you are stuck on Wordle 1617, here are the best hints and the solution to help you win.

Today Wordle hints and answer, 22 November 2025
NYT Wordle hints and answer today (22 November): Happy Saturday! It is November 22, 2025, and the weekend has arrived with a fresh Wordle challenge to solve. If your morning coffee hasn't kicked in yet, or if you are staring at a board full of gray and yellow tiles, don't panic.

Today's puzzle (#1617) features a word that is quite common in everyday conversation, yet it relies on a specific letter combination that can sometimes trap players in a "guessing tunnel." Whether you are protecting a long-standing streak or just looking for a quick win to start your Saturday, we have the clues you need to turn those tiles green.

What are Today's Wordle Hints for 22 November 2025?

Before we give you the answer, see if you can figure out the puzzle on your own with these helpful hints. They are meant to help you find the answer without ruining the fun right away.

Hint 1: This word is an adjective that is often used to talk about how wide or thick something is.

Hint 2: This word only has one vowel.

Hint 3: At the very end of the word, there is a "digraph," which is two consonants that make one sound.

Hint 4: "Quick," "stick," and "brick" all rhyme with it.

What is the Final Clue for Wordle #1617 Answer? 

Today’s word starts with the letter T and ends with the letter K. Watch out for the consonant cluster at the end; it is a very common pairing in English!

What is the Wordle Answer Today, 22 November 2025?

If you are down to your last guess or just ready to see the solution, here is the reveal.

The answer for NYT Wordle #1617 on November 22, 2025, is THICK.

Wordle answer 22 November 2025

Previous Wordle Answers from Archive

Wordle Hint for 21 November, 2025 #1616: VOWEL

Wordle Hint for 20 November, 2025 #1615: GRAVE 

Wordle Hint for 18 November, 2025 #1613: OPINE

Wordle Hint for 17 November, 2025 #1612: CLAMP

Wordle Hint for 14 November, 2025 #1609: LURID

Wordle Hint for 13 November, 2025  #1608: TINGE

Wordle Hint for 12 November, 2025 #1607: DEUCE

Wordle Hint for 11 November, 2025 #1606: GIZMO

Wordle Hint for 10 November, 2025 #1605: TABBY

Congratulations on solving Wordle #1617! Whether you nailed it in three guesses or needed a little help to get "THICK" on the board, you have successfully kept your streak alive for another day. Enjoy your Saturday, and come back tomorrow if you need a hand with Sunday's puzzle!

