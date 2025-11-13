RRB PO Admit Card 2025 Releasing Tomorrow at ibps.in, Download IBPS RRB Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

ISC 12th, ICSE 10th 2026 Time Table Released
By Manish Kumar
Nov 13, 2025, 16:09 IST

IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2025 is likely to be released soon by the Indian Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) for Probationary Officer prelims exam on its official website.The prelims exam is scheduled to be held on November 22 and 23, 2025. Check exam date,  hall ticket download link and other details here.

IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2025: Indian Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) is all set to release the IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2025 soon on its official website. As per media reports and earlier trends, the hall ticket is expected to be released tomorrow i.e. on November 14, 2025 on its official website. The prelims exam for Probationary Officer is scheduled to be held on November 22 and 23, 2025. Candidates can check all the crucial details for RRB PO including exam date, exam centre, roll number, important instructions for the exam on their individual admit card. The admit card download link can be downloaded by the candidates after using their login credentials at the official website of IBPS-https://www.ibps.in.

You can get the IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2025 direct download link here in the story-

IBPS RRB PO Admit Card Download Link

Candidates can get their admit card by providing their login credentials including registration number and password. To avoid any technical glitches, candidates are advised to download their admit card much before the exam date through the official website. You can download your hall ticket directly through the link given below-

IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2025 

Click here

IBPS RRB PO Exam Pattern

The exam for the RRB Probationary Officer will consists of different subjects including Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude of 40 questions each. Each question will be of 1 mark. 25 minutes will be given for reasoning and 20 minutes for quantitative aptitude. The version of the test will be English and language as applicable to the state.Candidates have to qualify in both the tests by securing minimum cut-off marks. Adequate number of candidates in each category, depending upon requirements, will be shortlisted for Online Main Examination.

IBPS RRB Admit Card 2025 Overview

Below are the detials overview of the recruitment drive for Group “A”- Officers (Scale-I, II & III)posts. 

Recruitment Organization

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)

Post Name

Officer Scale-I, II, III

Advt. No.

IBPS RRB CRP XIII (13)

Exam Date

November 22 and 23, 2025

Admit Card Date

14 November 2025 (Tentative)

Credentials

Registration Number/Password

Official Website

ibps.in

Steps to Download IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2025?

Candidates can download the hall ticket after using their login credentials and following the steps given below

  1. Go to official website of the bank - ibps.in on your laptop or mobile 
  2. On the homepage you will find the admit card link ‘Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP-RRBs-XIII - Officer Scale I’
  3. Click on the link and login for IBPS RRB Admit Card using your registration details
  4. Download IBPS RRB prelims admit card and take the print out of the admit card
  5. Take the printout of the admit card

