Top 10 Emerging Technologies of 2025: Check the List Here!

Emerging Technologies of 2025: Every year, scientific research opens new doors to possibilities that once felt impossible. In 2025, innovation has moved far beyond experiments on paper and entered a phase where technologies are actively shaping how societies produce energy, treat diseases, grow food, and manage information. Also, these emerging technologies are no longer limited to laboratories; they are slowly becoming part of everyday life. So, as this year is nearing its end, let’s have a look around at the Top 10 Best Emerging Technologies of the Year. READ |25+ Greatest AI Innovations and New Technologies in 2025 Top 10 Emerging Technologies of 2025 As per weforum.org, these are the top emerging technologies of the year: No. Technology Name 1 Structural Battery Composites 2 Osmotic Power Systems 3 Advanced Nuclear Technologies 4 Engineered Living Therapeutics 5 GLP-1 Drugs for Neurodegenerative Diseases 6 Autonomous Biochemical Sensing 7 Green Nitrogen Fixation 8 Nanozymes 9 Collaborative Sensing 10 Generative AI Watermarking

1. Structural Battery Composites Structural battery composites are materials that can store energy while also carrying weight. In easy words, they work both as a battery and as a structural part of a vehicle or aircraft. So, overall, these battery composites ensure fewer separate parts, reduced weight, and better energy efficiency of any vehicle or aircraft. 2. Osmotic Power Systems Osmotic power systems are used to generate electricity by using the natural difference in salt concentration between freshwater and seawater. When these two types of water meet through a special membrane, energy is released and converted into power. This osmotic power system technology produces clean and steady electricity without carbon emissions. 3. Advanced Nuclear Technologies As global energy demand continues to rise, advanced nuclear technologies are gaining attention as a low-carbon energy source. Small modular reactors and improved cooling systems are made to be more safer, cheaper, and easier to use and plant than traditional nuclear plants.

4. Engineered Living Therapeutics Engineered living therapeutics use modified microbes or cells to produce medicines directly inside the human body. So, rather than taking many doses of the same drugs, a person may get continuous, better treatment. 5. GLP-1 Drugs for Neurodegenerative Diseases GLP-1 drugs are best known for treating diabetes and obesity. Recent research suggests that GLP-1 drugs may be effective in treating other neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. Research has indicated that GLP-1 medications can protect neurons, reduce inflammation, and improve neuronal function. 6. Autonomous Biochemical Sensing Autonomous biochemical sensors consist of a self-regulating system that continuously and automatically monitors environmental conditions or health status without needing someone to manually check it.

7. Green Nitrogen Fixation The use of ammonia-producing nitrogen-based fertilisers is dangerous to food production worldwide because the processes used to manufacture ammonia produce large quantities of CO2. This green nitrogen fixation addresses this issue through the use of renewable energy in the manufacture of ammonia. 8. Nanozymes Nanozymes are made from artificial materials, possess catalytically active properties similar to natural enzymes, and are substantially less expensive to manufacture than natural enzymes. Additionally, nanozymes can operate in environments that are considered unfriendly for natural enzymes. 9. Collaborative Sensing Collaborative sensing aims to connect multiple sensors across cities, vehicles, and buildings into intelligent networks powered by artificial intelligence. These systems allow data to be shared and analysed in real time.