Top 10 Emerging Technologies of 2025: Check the List Here!

By Sneha Singh
Dec 29, 2025, 14:52 IST

Emerging technologies of 2025: Discover the Top 10 Emerging Technologies of 2025, from Structural Battery Composites and Osmotic Power to Generative AI Watermarking. Check the full list of innovations shaping health, energy, and information now!

Emerging Technologies of 2025: Every year, scientific research opens new doors to possibilities that once felt impossible. In 2025, innovation has moved far beyond experiments on paper and entered a phase where technologies are actively shaping how societies produce energy, treat diseases, grow food, and manage information. Also, these emerging technologies are no longer limited to laboratories; they are slowly becoming part of everyday life.

So, as this year is nearing its end, let’s have a look around at the Top 10 Best Emerging Technologies of the Year.

Top 10 Emerging Technologies of 2025

As per weforum.org, these are the top emerging technologies of the year:

No.

Technology Name

1

Structural Battery Composites

2

Osmotic Power Systems

3

Advanced Nuclear Technologies

4

Engineered Living Therapeutics

5

GLP-1 Drugs for Neurodegenerative Diseases

6

Autonomous Biochemical Sensing

7

Green Nitrogen Fixation

8

Nanozymes

9

Collaborative Sensing

10

Generative AI Watermarking

1. Structural Battery Composites

Structural battery composites are materials that can store energy while also carrying weight. In easy words, they work both as a battery and as a structural part of a vehicle or aircraft. So, overall, these battery composites ensure fewer separate parts, reduced weight, and better energy efficiency of any vehicle or aircraft.

2. Osmotic Power Systems

Osmotic power systems are used to generate electricity by using the natural difference in salt concentration between freshwater and seawater. When these two types of water meet through a special membrane, energy is released and converted into power. This osmotic power system technology produces clean and steady electricity without carbon emissions.

3. Advanced Nuclear Technologies

As global energy demand continues to rise, advanced nuclear technologies are gaining attention as a low-carbon energy source. Small modular reactors and improved cooling systems are made to be more safer, cheaper, and easier to use and plant than traditional nuclear plants.

4. Engineered Living Therapeutics

Engineered living therapeutics use modified microbes or cells to produce medicines directly inside the human body. So, rather than taking many doses of the same drugs, a person may get continuous, better treatment.

5. GLP-1 Drugs for Neurodegenerative Diseases

GLP-1 drugs are best known for treating diabetes and obesity. Recent research suggests that GLP-1 drugs may be effective in treating other neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. Research has indicated that GLP-1 medications can protect neurons, reduce inflammation, and improve neuronal function.

6. Autonomous Biochemical Sensing

Autonomous biochemical sensors consist of a self-regulating system that continuously and automatically monitors environmental conditions or health status without needing someone to manually check it. 

7. Green Nitrogen Fixation

The use of ammonia-producing nitrogen-based fertilisers is dangerous to food production worldwide because the processes used to manufacture ammonia produce large quantities of CO2. This green nitrogen fixation addresses this issue through the use of renewable energy in the manufacture of ammonia.

8. Nanozymes

Nanozymes are made from artificial materials, possess catalytically active properties similar to natural enzymes, and are substantially less expensive to manufacture than natural enzymes. Additionally, nanozymes can operate in environments that are considered unfriendly for natural enzymes.

9. Collaborative Sensing

Collaborative sensing aims to connect multiple sensors across cities, vehicles, and buildings into intelligent networks powered by artificial intelligence. These systems allow data to be shared and analysed in real time.

10. Generative AI Watermarking

As we all know, AI-generated content is becoming more common these days. Generative AI watermarking helps identify and verify digital material.

