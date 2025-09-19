AIIMS Result 2025 OUT
Global Innovation Index 2025: Check Here the Top 10 Countries list with India's Rank

By Prabhat Mishra
Sep 19, 2025, 13:43 IST

India has risen to the 38th spot in the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2025, improving steadily over six years. Published by WIPO, the index evaluates 139 economies on innovation performance. India’s top clusters—Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai—show strong global presence, highlighting the nation’s growing role in the innovation landscape.

The 18th edition of WIPO's Global Innovation Index (GII) 2025 offers a detailed analysis of innovation across 139 countries and the top 100 global innovation clusters. This edition arrives at a critical juncture, following a decade of rapid growth in R&D spending and venture capital investment, which is now transforming. R&D growth has slowed to its lowest rate since the global financial crisis, and worldwide venture capital deals have yet to recover from the significant decline experienced in 2023.

The GII 2025 highlights strong innovation performance among middle-income economies, with China, India, Türkiye, and Viet Nam steadily improving their rankings. Other nations like Senegal, Tunisia, Uzbekistan, and Rwanda are emerging as highly dynamic innovation overperformers. Regions such as Central and Southern Asia and the Middle East are also showing consistent progress, contributing to a more varied global innovation landscape.

54791329081_6953df1463_w

Source: flickr

The GII comprehensively tracks breakthroughs in technology, business models, social initiatives, and systemic changes to illustrate how novel ideas are reshaping economies and societies. It provides a thorough assessment of innovation ecosystems in 139 economies, monitoring global innovation trends through various metrics, including investment patterns, technological advancements, adoption rates, and socioeconomic impacts.

List of Top 10 Most Innovative Countries in 2025

Rank

Country

GII Score

1

Switzerland

66

2

Sweden

62.6

3

United States of America

61.7

4

Republic of Korea

60

5

Singapore

59.8

6

United Kingdom

59.1

7

Finland

57.7

8

Netherlands

57

9

Denmark

56.9

10

China

56.6

Source: Global Innovation Index 2025

Where does India rank in the Global Innovation Index 2025?

In the Global Innovation Index 2025, India ranks in 38th position, with a 38.2 GII score. With a rise from its previous position over the last  six years, India’s GII position is continuously ranking better, as seen in the last India ranking in GII, which is:

Year

GII Position

2020

48th

2021

46th

2022

40th

2023

40th

2024

39th

2025

38th

Data Source: India ranking in the Global Innovation Index 2025

Which cities are the top innovation clusters in India?

India has 4 clusters in the world’s top innovation clusters of the Global Innovation Index, which are:

Rank

Cluster name

Top patent field

Top academic subject

21

Bengaluru

Digital communication

Chemistry

26

Delhi

Computer technology

Engineering

46

Mumbai

Basic materials chemistry

Chemistry

84

Chennai

Transport

Engineering

Data Source: Top innovation clusters in India

About the Global Innovation Index

The Global Innovation Index (GII) is published by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), which is a specialised agency of the United Nations.

The GII serves as a crucial tool for economic development by ranking approximately 140 economies based on their innovation performance and offering a comprehensive analysis. For over ten years, the GII has been recognised as a leading authority on innovation and a practical resource for economies that integrate its findings into their innovation strategies.

Framework_2025

Source: .wipo.int

What are the core pillars of the Global Innovation Index?

There are 7 core pillars of the Global Innovation Index, on which the 139 nations are being assessed, which are:

Innovation Input Sub-Index

1. Institutions

2. Human Capital and Research

3. Infrastructure

4. Market Sophistication

5. Business Sophistication

Innovation Output Sub-Index

1. Knowledge and technology outputs

2. Creative Outputs

Conclusion

According to the 2025 GII reports, India is far better than its previous 6-year ranking, and in 2025, India holds the 38th ranking. Switzerland, which is in the top position on the GII 2025 ranking, holds a 66 GII score in 2025. This 18th edition of WIPO's Global Innovation Index (GII) has analysed 139 countries on their innovation, which is showing a rapid growth in R&D spending and venture capital investment.


Prabhat Mishra

Content Writer

    Prabhat Mishra is an accomplished content creator with over 2 years of expertise in education, national and international news, and current affairs. A B.Tech graduate with extensive UPSC preparation, he has qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains, showcasing his deep understanding of competitive exams.

    He has contributed to top platforms like Mentorship IndiaIAS BABA, and IAS SARTHI, delivering engaging articles on trending topics and global affairs. As a content writer for Jagranjosh.com, Prabhat specializes in crafting high-quality, insightful content for the G.K. and Current Affairs section, driving engagement and providing value to a wide audience.

    Reach him at prabhat.mishra@jagrannewmedia.com, and explore his work on Jagranjosh.com for the latest updates and analyses!

