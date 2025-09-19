Global Innovation Index 2025: Check Here the Top 10 Countries list with India's Rank

The 18th edition of WIPO's Global Innovation Index (GII) 2025 offers a detailed analysis of innovation across 139 countries and the top 100 global innovation clusters. This edition arrives at a critical juncture, following a decade of rapid growth in R&D spending and venture capital investment, which is now transforming. R&D growth has slowed to its lowest rate since the global financial crisis, and worldwide venture capital deals have yet to recover from the significant decline experienced in 2023.
The GII 2025 highlights strong innovation performance among middle-income economies, with China, India, Türkiye, and Viet Nam steadily improving their rankings. Other nations like Senegal, Tunisia, Uzbekistan, and Rwanda are emerging as highly dynamic innovation overperformers. Regions such as Central and Southern Asia and the Middle East are also showing consistent progress, contributing to a more varied global innovation landscape.
The GII comprehensively tracks breakthroughs in technology, business models, social initiatives, and systemic changes to illustrate how novel ideas are reshaping economies and societies. It provides a thorough assessment of innovation ecosystems in 139 economies, monitoring global innovation trends through various metrics, including investment patterns, technological advancements, adoption rates, and socioeconomic impacts.
List of Top 10 Most Innovative Countries in 2025
|
Rank
|
Country
|
GII Score
|
1
|
Switzerland
|
66
|
2
|
Sweden
|
62.6
|
3
|
United States of America
|
61.7
|
4
|
Republic of Korea
|
60
|
5
|
Singapore
|
59.8
|
6
|
United Kingdom
|
59.1
|
7
|
Finland
|
57.7
|
8
|
Netherlands
|
57
|
9
|
Denmark
|
56.9
|
10
|
China
|
56.6
Source: Global Innovation Index 2025
Where does India rank in the Global Innovation Index 2025?
In the Global Innovation Index 2025, India ranks in 38th position, with a 38.2 GII score. With a rise from its previous position over the last six years, India’s GII position is continuously ranking better, as seen in the last India ranking in GII, which is:
|
Year
|
GII Position
|
2020
|
48th
|
2021
|
46th
|
2022
|
40th
|
2023
|
40th
|
2024
|
39th
|
2025
|
38th
Data Source: India ranking in the Global Innovation Index 2025
Which cities are the top innovation clusters in India?
India has 4 clusters in the world’s top innovation clusters of the Global Innovation Index, which are:
|
Rank
|
Cluster name
|
Top patent field
|
Top academic subject
|
21
|
Bengaluru
|
Digital communication
|
Chemistry
|
26
|
Delhi
|
Computer technology
|
Engineering
|
46
|
Mumbai
|
Basic materials chemistry
|
Chemistry
|
84
|
Chennai
|
Transport
|
Engineering
Data Source: Top innovation clusters in India
About the Global Innovation Index
The Global Innovation Index (GII) is published by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), which is a specialised agency of the United Nations.
The GII serves as a crucial tool for economic development by ranking approximately 140 economies based on their innovation performance and offering a comprehensive analysis. For over ten years, the GII has been recognised as a leading authority on innovation and a practical resource for economies that integrate its findings into their innovation strategies.
What are the core pillars of the Global Innovation Index?
There are 7 core pillars of the Global Innovation Index, on which the 139 nations are being assessed, which are:
Innovation Input Sub-Index
1. Institutions
2. Human Capital and Research
3. Infrastructure
4. Market Sophistication
5. Business Sophistication
Innovation Output Sub-Index
1. Knowledge and technology outputs
2. Creative Outputs
Conclusion
According to the 2025 GII reports, India is far better than its previous 6-year ranking, and in 2025, India holds the 38th ranking. Switzerland, which is in the top position on the GII 2025 ranking, holds a 66 GII score in 2025. This 18th edition of WIPO's Global Innovation Index (GII) has analysed 139 countries on their innovation, which is showing a rapid growth in R&D spending and venture capital investment.
