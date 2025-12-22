Higher Education And Skill Development Guarantee Scheme: Eligibility, Details, Steps to Apply & Full Details

The Higher Education and Skill Development Guarantee Scheme offers bank loan guarantees up to INR 10 lakh to talented students. This financial support is applicable for higher education in Delhi or recognized degree/ diploma/ skill courses within India but outside Delhi. The goal is to ensure meritorious students can pursue higher education without facing the financial burdens. The government provides the guarantee and students don't require collateral or margin money, and the scheme is open to all students. The maximum amount of education loan guaranteed under this scheme is up to INR 10 lakhs only.

Key Features of Higher Education and Skill Development Guarantee Scheme

The Higher Education and Skill Development Guarantee Scheme covers in the following parameters: