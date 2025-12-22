ICSI CSEET June 2026: Registrations Begin at icsi.edu; Check Steps to Apply Here

ICSI CSEET June 2026 Registration: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has started the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) June 2026 registration process. Candidates will need to visit the official website to register online at smash.icsi.edu. As per the schedule, candidates will be able to register online till February 15, 2026. Candidates will need to pay INR 7500 registration fee and INR 1500 examination fee to complete the registration process.

How to Apply for ICSI CSEET June 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to apply online for ICSI CSEET June 2026: