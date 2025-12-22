NEET SS Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links
News

ICSI CSEET June 2026: Registrations Begin at icsi.edu; Check Steps to Apply Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Dec 22, 2025, 14:24 IST

ICSI has begun the online registration for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) June 2026 at smash.icsi.edu. The deadline for registration is February 15, 2026. Candidates must pay a total fee of INR 9000 to complete the process.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
ICSI has begun the CSEET June 2026 registrations at smash.icsi.edu.
ICSI has begun the CSEET June 2026 registrations at smash.icsi.edu.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • ICSI has begun the CSEET June 2026 registrations at smash.icsi.edu.
  • The deadline for registration is February 15, 2026.
  • Candidates must pay a total fee of INR 9000 to complete the process.

ICSI CSEET June 2026 Registration: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has started the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) June 2026 registration process. Candidates will need to visit the official website to register online at smash.icsi.edu. As per the schedule, candidates will be able to register online till February 15, 2026. Candidates will need to pay INR 7500 registration fee and INR 1500 examination fee to complete the registration process.

How to Apply for ICSI CSEET June 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to apply online for ICSI CSEET June 2026:

  1. Visit the official website at icsi.edu
  2. Under ‘STUDENT’ tab, click on ‘Register for CSEET’ link
  3. Check the necessary boxes and proceed with the registration
  4. Provide your personal details and create an account
  5. Now, fill the registration form, providing basic details about yourself
  6. Upload necessary documents 
  7. Pay online registration fee 
  8. Review and submit the form
  9. Download the confirmation page for future reference 

DIRECT LINK - ICSI CSEET June 2026 Registration

ICSI CSEET June 2026 Exam Important Dates

Candidates will need to check the following table to know the important dates related to ICSI CSEET June 2026 Exam:

Event Date(s)
Registration Deadline February 15, 2026
Enrolment Dates (without Late Fee) March 1 - April 7, 2026
Enrolment Dates (with Late Fee) April 8 - April 20, 2026
ICSI CSEET June 2026 Exam Date June 1 and 4, 2026

Also Read: NEET SS Admit Card 2025 OUT at natboard.edu.in, Download NBEMS Super Speciality Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News