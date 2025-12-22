ICSI CSEET June 2026: Registrations Begin at icsi.edu; Check Steps to Apply Here

Key Points
- ICSI has begun the CSEET June 2026 registrations at smash.icsi.edu.
- The deadline for registration is February 15, 2026.
- Candidates must pay a total fee of INR 9000 to complete the process.
ICSI CSEET June 2026 Registration: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has started the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) June 2026 registration process. Candidates will need to visit the official website to register online at smash.icsi.edu. As per the schedule, candidates will be able to register online till February 15, 2026. Candidates will need to pay INR 7500 registration fee and INR 1500 examination fee to complete the registration process.
How to Apply for ICSI CSEET June 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to apply online for ICSI CSEET June 2026:
- Visit the official website at icsi.edu
- Under ‘STUDENT’ tab, click on ‘Register for CSEET’ link
- Check the necessary boxes and proceed with the registration
- Provide your personal details and create an account
- Now, fill the registration form, providing basic details about yourself
- Upload necessary documents
- Pay online registration fee
- Review and submit the form
- Download the confirmation page for future reference
DIRECT LINK - ICSI CSEET June 2026 Registration
ICSI CSEET June 2026 Exam Important Dates
Candidates will need to check the following table to know the important dates related to ICSI CSEET June 2026 Exam:
|Event
|Date(s)
|Registration Deadline
|February 15, 2026
|Enrolment Dates (without Late Fee)
|March 1 - April 7, 2026
|Enrolment Dates (with Late Fee)
|April 8 - April 20, 2026
|ICSI CSEET June 2026 Exam Date
|June 1 and 4, 2026
