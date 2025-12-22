NEET SS Admit Card 2025
NEET SS Admit Card 2026 OUT (Today) at natboard.edu.in, Download NBEMS Super Speciality Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Dec 22, 2025, 11:58 IST

NEET SS Admit Card 2025: NBEMS will release the NEET SS Admit Card 2025 today, December 22, 2025, on the official website at natboard.edu.in. Registered candidates must download the hall ticket. The examination is scheduled for December 26 and 27, 2025, in two shifts.

NEET SS Admit Card 2025 LIVE Updates
  • NBEMS will release the NEET SS Admit Card 2025 today, December 22, 2025.
  • The admit card will be available on the official website at natboard.edu.in.
  • The examination is scheduled for December 26 and 27, 2025, in two shifts.

NEET SS Admit Card 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test - Super Specialty (NEET SS) Admit Card 2025 today, December 22, 2025. Candidates who registered for the exams will need to download the hall ticket on the official website at natboard.edu.in. The examination will be held on December 26 and 27, 2025, in two shifts.

NEET SS Exam 2025 Key Highlights

Check the following table to see the main details of NEET SS Exam 2025: 

Overview  Details 
Event name  NEET SS Admit Card 2025
Exam name National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test - Super Specialty (NEET SS)
Board name  National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)
Academic year  2025-26
Official website  natboard.edu.in
Stream  Medical 
Exam date  December 26 and 27, 2025
Exam shifts 

1st: 9 am - 11.30 am 

2nd: 2 pm - 4.30 pm
Exam sections  3 (Section A, B, C)
Marking scheme 

Correct: +1

Incorrect: -25%

Unattempted: 0

How to download NEET SS Admit Card 2025?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to download the NEET SS Admit card online when the board releases it: 

  1. Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the link for ‘NEET SS Admit Card 2025’
  3. In the login window, enter your login details to sign in
  4. In candidate dashboard, NEET SS 2025 admit card will appear
  5. Review and download for exam purposes

Candidates will need to carry a hard copy of their NEET SS Admit Card 2025 in order to appear for the exam. It is crucial that the details mentioned in the hall ticket are correct. 

