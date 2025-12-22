UP Police Computer Operator Eligibility Criteria 2026, Check Age Limit, Educational Qualification, and More

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has clearly defined the UP Police Computer Operator Eligibility Criteria for interested candidates. Applicants must check whether they meet all the required conditions related to age, educational qualification, and technical skills before applying. Any application that does not satisfy the prescribed eligibility criteria will be rejected during the selection process.
Both male and female candidates are eligible to apply for the UP Police Computer Operator post. Candidates must have passed Class 12 from a recognised board. Applicants should have qualified the ‘O’ Level Computer Examination or hold a Diploma in Computer Engineering, Information Technology, or Electronics Engineering to be considered eligible for recruitment.
UP Police Computer Operator Eligibility Criteria 2026 Overview
Check the overview of UP Police Computer Operator Eligibility Criteria 2026, including age limit, educational qualification, and required technical credentials in the table below.
|
Eligibility Factor
|
Details
|
Recruiting Authority
|
Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB)
|
Post Name
|
UP Police Computer Operator
|
Gender Eligibility
|
Male and Female Candidates
|
Educational Qualification
|
Must have passed Class 12 from a recognised board
|
Technical Qualification
|
‘O’ Level Certificate or Diploma in Computer Engineering / IT / Electronics Engineering
|
Age Limit
|
As prescribed by UPPRPB (to be notified)
|
Nationality
|
Indian
|
Application Mode
|
Online
UP Police Computer Operator Eligibility Criteria 2026
The UP Police Computer Operator Eligibility Criteria 2026 is set by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB). Candidates must meet the required conditions related to age, educational qualification, nationality, and other guidelines to be eligible for recruitment. Candidates who fail to meet any of the prescribed criteria may be disqualified at any stage of the selection process.
UP Police Computer Operator Educational Qualification
Candidates applying for the UP Police Computer Operator Bharti 2026 must fulfil any one of the following educational requirements:
Applicants should have passed the Intermediate (Class 12) examination with Physics and Mathematics from a recognised board. Candidates must have cleared the ‘O’ Level Computer Examination conducted by the Department of Electronics and Accreditation of Computer Courses (DOEACC/NIELIT), Government of India, or any other equivalent examination recognised by the government.
Alternatively, candidates holding a Diploma in Computer Engineering, Information Technology, or Electronics Engineering from the Council of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh, or any other equivalent qualification recognised by the government are also eligible.
UP Police Computer Operator Age Limit
Candidates must fall within the prescribed age limit to apply for the UP Police Computer Operator post:
-
Minimum Age: 18 years
-
Maximum Age: 28 years
Age relaxation, if applicable, will be provided as per government rules.
UP Police Computer Operator Work Experience
There is no requirement for prior work experience to apply for the UP Police Computer Operator post. Fresh candidates who meet the educational criteria are eligible.
UP Police Computer Operator Nationality
Only Indian citizens are eligible to apply for the UP Police Computer Operator recruitment 2026.
UP Police Computer Operator Eligibility Criteria: Important Guidelines
Candidates must keep the following important points in mind to avoid issues during the selection process, apart from meeting the UP Police Computer Operator eligibility criteria:
-
Candidates must have a valid mobile number and email ID before starting the online application process, as all important updates will be shared through these details.
-
All personal information such as name, date of birth, address, and educational details must be filled in carefully and should exactly match the information mentioned in official documents. Any mismatch may lead to rejection during document verification.
-
If a candidate has changed their name, updated supporting documents must be provided as proof.
-
The photograph uploaded during the online application should be preserved carefully, and candidates are advised to keep at least 10 copies of the same for future use.
Documents Required for UP Police Computer Operator Verification
Candidates may be required to produce any of the following valid photo identity proofs during the selection process:
-
Aadhaar Card or e-Aadhaar printout
-
Voter ID Card
-
Driving Licence
-
PAN Card
-
Passport
-
Government/PSU Employer ID Card
-
Ex-Serviceman Discharge Book issued by the Ministry of Defence
-
Any other photo-bearing ID card issued by the Central or State Government
Following the UP Police Computer Operator Eligibility Criteria 2026 carefully will help candidates avoid rejection and move smoothly through the recruitment process.
