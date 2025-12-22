UP Police Computer Operator Eligibility Criteria 2026, Check Age Limit, Educational Qualification, and More

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has clearly defined the UP Police Computer Operator Eligibility Criteria for interested candidates. Applicants must check whether they meet all the required conditions related to age, educational qualification, and technical skills before applying. Any application that does not satisfy the prescribed eligibility criteria will be rejected during the selection process. Both male and female candidates are eligible to apply for the UP Police Computer Operator post. Candidates must have passed Class 12 from a recognised board. Applicants should have qualified the ‘O’ Level Computer Examination or hold a Diploma in Computer Engineering, Information Technology, or Electronics Engineering to be considered eligible for recruitment. UP Police Computer Operator Eligibility Criteria 2026 Overview

Check the overview of UP Police Computer Operator Eligibility Criteria 2026, including age limit, educational qualification, and required technical credentials in the table below. Eligibility Factor Details Recruiting Authority Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) Post Name UP Police Computer Operator Gender Eligibility Male and Female Candidates Educational Qualification Must have passed Class 12 from a recognised board Technical Qualification ‘O’ Level Certificate or Diploma in Computer Engineering / IT / Electronics Engineering Age Limit As prescribed by UPPRPB (to be notified) Nationality Indian Application Mode Online UP Police Computer Operator Eligibility Criteria 2026 The UP Police Computer Operator Eligibility Criteria 2026 is set by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB). Candidates must meet the required conditions related to age, educational qualification, nationality, and other guidelines to be eligible for recruitment. Candidates who fail to meet any of the prescribed criteria may be disqualified at any stage of the selection process.

UP Police Computer Operator Educational Qualification Candidates applying for the UP Police Computer Operator Bharti 2026 must fulfil any one of the following educational requirements: Applicants should have passed the Intermediate (Class 12) examination with Physics and Mathematics from a recognised board. Candidates must have cleared the ‘O’ Level Computer Examination conducted by the Department of Electronics and Accreditation of Computer Courses (DOEACC/NIELIT), Government of India, or any other equivalent examination recognised by the government. Alternatively, candidates holding a Diploma in Computer Engineering, Information Technology, or Electronics Engineering from the Council of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh, or any other equivalent qualification recognised by the government are also eligible.

UP Police Computer Operator Apply Online 2026 UP Police Computer Operator Age Limit Candidates must fall within the prescribed age limit to apply for the UP Police Computer Operator post: Minimum Age: 18 years

Maximum Age: 28 years Age relaxation, if applicable, will be provided as per government rules. UP Police Computer Operator Work Experience There is no requirement for prior work experience to apply for the UP Police Computer Operator post. Fresh candidates who meet the educational criteria are eligible. UP Police Computer Operator Nationality Only Indian citizens are eligible to apply for the UP Police Computer Operator recruitment 2026. UP Police Computer Operator Eligibility Criteria: Important Guidelines Candidates must keep the following important points in mind to avoid issues during the selection process, apart from meeting the UP Police Computer Operator eligibility criteria:

Candidates must have a valid mobile number and email ID before starting the online application process, as all important updates will be shared through these details.

All personal information such as name, date of birth, address, and educational details must be filled in carefully and should exactly match the information mentioned in official documents. Any mismatch may lead to rejection during document verification.

If a candidate has changed their name, updated supporting documents must be provided as proof.

The photograph uploaded during the online application should be preserved carefully, and candidates are advised to keep at least 10 copies of the same for future use. Documents Required for UP Police Computer Operator Verification Candidates may be required to produce any of the following valid photo identity proofs during the selection process: