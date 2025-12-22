UP Police Computer Operator Syllabus 2026: Check Section-Wise Topics and Exam Pattern Here

The UP Police Computer Operator Syllabus 2026 and detailed exam pattern are available in the official notification on the UPPRPB website at https://uppbpb.gov.in. Aspirants preparing for the Computer Operator exam should cover all topics thoroughly and understand each subject in detail.
Checking the exam pattern helps candidates know the marks distribution for each subject. This enables them to plan an effective study schedule and improve their chances of success.
UP Police Computer Operator Syllabus 2026 Overview
The UP Police Computer Operator Recruitment 2026 aims to hire eligible candidates for the post of Computer Operator Grade A in the Uttar Pradesh Police. The written examination will consist of 160 objective-type questions carrying a total of 200 marks, and candidates will be given 2 hours to complete it. Check the overview of the UP Police Computer Operator Syllabus 2026 in the table below.
|
Organization
|
Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB)
|
Exam Name
|
UP Police Computer Operator Recruitment 2025-26
|
Post Name
|
Computer Operator Grade A
|
Category
|
Syllabus & Exam Pattern
|
Marks
|
200
|
Time Duration
|
2 Hours
|
Topics
|
General Knowledge, Mental Ability, Reasoning Ability, Computer Science
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam, Computer Test, Document Verification, Medical Examination
|
Official Website
|
www.uppbpb.gov.in
UP Police Computer Operator Syllabus 2026
Candidates preparing for the UP Police Computer Operator Exam 2026 must cover all topics from General Knowledge, Reasoning Ability, Mental Ability, and Computer Science. Below is the complete UP Police Computer Operator syllabus to guide preparation.
UP Police Computer Operator Syllabus for General Knowledge
The General Knowledge section tests candidates on current affairs, history, culture, and socio-economic topics. The following are the key areas:
-
General Science
-
History of India
-
Indian Constitution and Economy
-
Culture and Social Practices of Uttar Pradesh
-
Indian Agriculture, Commerce, and Trade
-
Population, Environment, and Urbanization
-
Geography of India and World Geography
-
Natural Resources
-
UP’s Revenue, Police, and Administrative System
-
Human Rights and Internal Affairs in UP
-
Security, Terrorism, and India’s Relations with Neighboring Countries
-
National and International Organizations
-
Contemporary Issues of National and International Importance
-
Demonetization and its Impact
-
Cyber Crime and Goods & Services Tax (GST)
-
Awards, Honors, Countries, Capitals, and Currencies
-
Important Days, Research & Discoveries
-
Books and Authors
-
Social Media & Communication
UP Police Computer Operator Syllabus for Reasoning Ability
The Reasoning Ability section evaluates analytical and problem-solving skills. Candidates should focus on:
-
Analogies and Similarities & Differences
-
Space Visualization
-
Problem-Solving, Analysis, and Judgment
-
Decision-Making and Observation
-
Visual Memory and Discrimination
-
Relationships and Concepts
-
Arithmetical Reasoning and Number Series
-
Verbal and Figure Classification
-
Understanding Abstract Ideas and Symbol Relationships
UP Police Computer Operator Syllabus for Mental Ability
The Mental Ability section assesses logical thinking and data interpretation. The following are the main topics:
-
Logical Diagrams and Symbol-Relationship Interpretation
-
Perception Tests and Word Formation Tests
-
Letter and Number Series
-
Word and Alphabet Analogies
-
Common Sense and Direction Sense Tests
-
Logical Interpretation of Data
-
Forcefulness of Arguments and Determining Implied Meanings
UP Police Computer Operator Syllabus for Computer Science
The Computer Science section tests knowledge of computers, software, and emerging technologies. Check the important topics below:
|
Section
|
Topics Covered
|
Introduction
|
History, Evolution and Generation of Computers, Organisation of Computer System, Hardware, Software, Peripheral Devices, Algorithm, Flowchart, Number System
|
Database Management System (DBMS)
|
Data Organisation, File Management System, Database Concepts, Relational Data Model, Basic Concepts of Database, Popular DBMS – FoxPro, Oracle with SQL
|
PC Software & Office Automation
|
Office System and Procedures, Need for Office Automation, Electronic Capture & Storage, Graphics & GUI, Electronic Data Interchange
|
Workplace Productivity Tools
|
Word Processing Tools, Electronic Spreadsheets, Presentation Tools, Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Access), Open Office, Using Tools in English & Indian Languages (Windows, Unix, Unicode Fonts), File Exchange Across Platforms
|
Computer Networks
|
Types of Networks, Network Topology, Risk Assessment & Security Measures, Security Issues, LAN, MAN, WAN
|
The Internet
|
Working with Internet, Uses of Internet, Search Engines, Email, E-commerce, E-banking, E-learning
|
Emerging Technologies & Web Publishing
|
Application Software, Computer Controlled Devices, Artificial Intelligence, Mobile Computing, Green Computing, Operating Systems (Windows, Unix/Linux), HTML, JavaScript, Banking & E-commerce Applications
|
Boolean Algebra
|
Boolean Operators, Truth Tables, Closure Property, Laws of Boolean Algebra, SOP, POS, Karnaugh Map, Applications of Boolean Logic
|
Data Structures
|
One & Two Dimensional Arrays, Stack, Queue
UP Police Computer Operator Exam Pattern 2026
The UP Police Computer Operator Exam 2026 will be conducted in computer-based mode. The exam consists of 160 objective-type questions carrying a total of 200 marks. Each correct answer awards 1.25 marks. Candidates must score at least 40% to qualify for the written test.
Check the detailed UP Police Computer Operator Exam Pattern 2026 in the table below:
|
Subject
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
General Knowledge
|
200
|
2 Hours
|
Mental Ability
|
Reasoning Ability
|
Computer Science/Knowledge
UP Police Computer Operator Selection Process 2026
The UP Police Computer Operator recruitment follows a two-stage selection process. Candidates must clear each stage to move to the next. The stages are as follows:
-
Written Examination: The first stage is a computer-based written exam with 160 objective-type questions carrying 200 marks. Each correct answer earns 1.25 marks, and candidates must meet the minimum qualifying marks to clear this stage.
-
Document Verification: Candidates who qualify in the written exam are called for document verification to confirm their eligibility.
-
Medical Examination: After document verification, eligible candidates undergo a medical examination to ensure they meet the required physical standards.
How to Prepare for the UP Police Computer Operator Exam 2026?
Preparing effectively for the UP Police Computer Operator Exam 2026 requires a strategic approach. The following are some useful tips to help you succeed in all stages of the exam:
-
Know the exam pattern to familiarize with the number of sections, question types, and time limits to plan preparation.
-
Carefully review the UPPRPB syllabus. Focus on important subjects such as General Knowledge, Reasoning, Numerical Ability, and Computer Knowledge.
-
Strengthen the concepts with educational websites, YouTube tutorials, and online courses designed for competitive exams.
-
Learn key topics like hardware, software, operating systems, and internet technologies, which are crucial for the computer knowledge section.
-
Take regular mock tests to improve speed, accuracy, and identify weak areas for improvement.
-
Develop a strategy to manage time during the exam to attempt all questions efficiently.
