UP Police Computer Operator Syllabus 2026: Check Section-Wise Topics and Exam Pattern Here

The UP Police Computer Operator Syllabus 2026 and detailed exam pattern are available in the official notification on the UPPRPB website at https://uppbpb.gov.in. Aspirants preparing for the Computer Operator exam should cover all topics thoroughly and understand each subject in detail.

Checking the exam pattern helps candidates know the marks distribution for each subject. This enables them to plan an effective study schedule and improve their chances of success.

UP Police Computer Operator Syllabus 2026 Overview

The UP Police Computer Operator Recruitment 2026 aims to hire eligible candidates for the post of Computer Operator Grade A in the Uttar Pradesh Police. The written examination will consist of 160 objective-type questions carrying a total of 200 marks, and candidates will be given 2 hours to complete it. Check the overview of the UP Police Computer Operator Syllabus 2026 in the table below.