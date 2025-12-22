Aravali Range: Uniform Definition of Aravali Hills Explained Here as per Supreme Court

The Aravali Range is one of the world’s oldest geological formations, known as the ‘Green Lungs’ of North India, and served as an ecological shield protecting North India from the Thar Desert. The unclear definition of the hills has allowed states like Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat to define the definition of a 'hill' differently, leaving low-lying ridges open to mining and development.
The recent ruling of the Supreme Court ended this confusion by adopting a uniform definition and ordering a temporary freeze on all mining leases to ensure the long-term sustainable restoration of the Aravali Range.
Why is the Aravali Range issue/controversy in the news?
The Supreme Court accepted a new uniform definition proposed by the Union Environment Ministry under this rule; only landforms rising 100 metres or more above the local ground level are officially recognised as "Aravalli Hills", which highlighted the several issues such as
Environmentalists and the Forest Survey of India argued that the new definition is too narrow and suggested that nearly 90% of the Aravalli landforms are lower than 100 metres.
Low-lying ridges and "hillocks" (below 100 metres) are ecologically vital, but they could lose their protection and be opened up for large-scale mining and construction.
The Aravallis act as a "green wall" against the Thar Desert. If the smaller hills (which block wind and sandstorms) are mined away, the desert could expand rapidly toward Delhi-NCR.
What are the features of the Aravali Range?
The Aravali Range is one of the world’s oldest geological formations, known as the ‘Green Lungs’ of North India, and acts as an ecological barrier against the Thar Desert, supporting biodiversity and acting as the source of several rivers. Its important features are:
Source: Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India
The Aravalli is the oldest geological formation
It is a fold mountain system.
Its formation started during the Precambrian Era, around 2.5 billion years ago.
Runs through the northeast–southwest of India.
It stretches from Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana and Gujarat and covers the total distance of 670 km.
Its highest peak is Guru Shikhar (1,722 metres) on Mount Abu, Rajasthan.
It is the source of several rivers like Luni, Sabarmati, Sakhi (Sokhi) and Banas.
The region is home to many minerals like limestone, marble, sandstone, copper, zinc, and tungsten.
What are the ecological significances of the Aravali Hills?
It prevents desertification by trapping dust and pollution, which act as a natural barrier to the Thar Desert's eastward extension.
Safeguards groundwater recharge zones in foothills and valleys of the region
Maintains biodiversity habitats across slopes and ridges.
It is home to leopards, nilgai, and hundreds of bird species.
Protects Delhi-NCR’s “green lungs” that regulate air quality and climate.
What is the need for a uniform definition?
A major issue in protecting the Aravallis was the absence of a uniform definition. Different states and agencies used inconsistent criteria to identify Aravalli formations, such as
Rajasthan having its own criteria
Haryana and Delhi often operate under different interpretations.
The Forest Survey of India (FSI) used a slope-based definition.
This ambiguity allowed mining and construction companies to exploit "gaps" in the hills, leading to illegal quarrying and the disappearance of entire hillocks.
To resolve this, the Supreme Court (in May 2024) formed a high-level committee to draft a standard definition that applies across all four states.
What is the new definition of the Aravali Range/Hills?
The Supreme Court has emphasised that uncontrolled mining poses a “great threat to the ecology of the nation” and directed uniform criteria to safeguard them.
In the November 2025 Supreme Court judgement, the Bench of Justice B.R. Gavai, Justice K.V. Chandran, and Justice N.V. Anjaria adopted the following criteria:
Aravalli Hill: Any landform in the designated Aravalli districts that rises 100 metres or more above the local relief (the surrounding ground level). This includes the peak, the slopes, and the supporting foothills.
Aravalli Range: A collection of two or more such hills located within 500 metres of each other
The Court has ordered an interim freeze on all fresh mining leases and renewals across the Aravallis in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.
No new mining will be allowed until a comprehensive landscape-level plan is prepared. This plan will clearly mark "No-Go" zones (inviolate areas) where mining is permanently banned.
The Court has emphasised strict monitoring using modern technology like drones and night-vision CCTVs to stop illegal extraction.
The SC defines a "range" based on proximity and also ensures that the valleys and low-lying areas between hills are also protected.
Key recommendation of the committee on mining and restoration of Aravali:
A clear, objective, and scientifically robust criterion for determining local relief, enabling uniform application across all states and ensuring full protection of the entire hill landform up to its base.
Explicit protection to ranges, which was absent in Rajasthan’s definition. The Committee recommended that hills within 500 metres of each other constitute a range and must be protected accordingly.
Mandatory marking of Aravalli hills and ranges on Survey of India maps before any mining activity is considered.
Clear identification of core/inviolate areas where mining is strictly prohibited.
Detailed guidance for enabling sustainable mining and effective measures to prevent illegal mining.
The Supreme Court's new definition is a double-edged sword. Though it provides a much-needed legal safeguard and halts widespread mining, conservationists remain concerned about the 100-metre threshold. As the government begins mapping the range on official toposheets, attention turns to how rigidly these boundaries will be enforced on the ground.
