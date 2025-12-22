Aravali Range: Uniform Definition of Aravali Hills Explained Here as per Supreme Court

The Aravali Range is one of the world’s oldest geological formations, known as the ‘Green Lungs’ of North India, and served as an ecological shield protecting North India from the Thar Desert. The unclear definition of the hills has allowed states like Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat to define the definition of a 'hill' differently, leaving low-lying ridges open to mining and development.

The recent ruling of the Supreme Court ended this confusion by adopting a uniform definition and ordering a temporary freeze on all mining leases to ensure the long-term sustainable restoration of the Aravali Range.

Why is the Aravali Range issue/controversy in the news?

The Supreme Court accepted a new uniform definition proposed by the Union Environment Ministry under this rule; only landforms rising 100 metres or more above the local ground level are officially recognised as "Aravalli Hills", which highlighted the several issues such as