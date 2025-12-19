Singapore Changi Airport: World's Best International Airport in 2025

Singapore Changi Airport has again been voted the best international airport in the world for 2025, recognised by India’s Travel+Leisure awards. As per the report, readers from across the world voted for overall travel experience, comfort and facilities among the world's international airports. Why did Changi Airport win the title of Best International Airport? According to India’s Travel+Leisure awards, several factors are considered, such as Passenger Comfort: Its facilities cater to travellers of all ages and needs and include comfortable rest zones, sleeping areas, family-friendly entertainment spaces, wellness zones, spas and efficient immigration and baggage handling systems.

Operational Excellence & Innovation: the world's best operational excellence, such as advanced digital systems, automation and smart infrastructure, and high safety and sustainability standards.

Retail, Dining and Leisure Excellence: the passenger enjoys a premium retail and dining ecosystem, including luxury brands with authentic Asian culinary experiences (Michelin-starred & celebrity chef restaurants), duty-free shopping, entertainment zones, cinemas and cultural showcases reflecting Singapore’s heritage

Iconic designs and architectural innovation: It has innovative, nature-inspired designs like Sky-lit terminals, lush indoor gardens and worlds’s tallest indoor waterfall

Global Recognition & Industry Impact: Won the World's Best International Airport 2025 title once again and It was also named as World’s Best Airport 2025 by Skytrax earlier this April, which strengthens Changi Airport's reputation as an aviation industry leader and inspiration for others.

Also know about: Squash World Cup 2025: India becomes the first Asian country to win the Squash World Cup Highlights of the 14th annual India’s Best Awards (IBA): Travel + Leisure India and South Asia celebrated its 14th annual India’s Best Awards (IBA) at ITC Maurya, New Delhi, under the theme ‘’Passport to Possibility’’, the India’s Best Awards saw over 500,000 readers participate in the voting, recognising the best-in-class hospitality and travel brands and experiences across various industry verticals like: 14th annual India’s Best Awards Category Winner(s) Best International Airport Singapore Changi Airport Best Domestic Airport Terminal 2, Kempegowda Intl Airport (Bengaluru) Best Domestic Airline Air India (Second consecutive year) Best International Airline Singapore Airlines & Emirates Best Wellness Destination Kerala Best Romantic Destination Goa Best Cultural Destination Punjab Best Wedding Destination Rajasthan