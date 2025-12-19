Current Affairs One-Liners 19 Dec 2025: Which Country Won the FIFA Arab Cup 2025? 

Current Affairs One-Liners: 19 Dec 2025 Here are today’s one-liner current affairs presented in a new format. These updates are very important from an examination point of view and will help boost your preparation. Today’s key highlights include topics related to Airtel India’s MD & CEO and the FIFA Arab Cup 2025.
- Recently, which country won the FIFA Arab Cup 2025? – Morocco
- Recently, the second edition of Sujal Gram Samvad was organized in New Delhi by which ministry? – Ministry of Jal Shakti
- Recently, where was Jammu & Kashmir’s first Generation Z Post Office inaugurated? – AIIMS Vijaypur
- In India, direct tax collection increased by 8% and reached how many lakh crore rupees by December 17? – ₹17.05 lakh crore
- Recently, the AI-enabled voice-to-text meeting tool ‘Sabhasaar’ was launched by which ministry? – Ministry of Panchayati Raj
- Recently, who has been appointed as the MD and CEO of Airtel India? – Shashwat Sharma
- Recently, who won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025? – Jharkhand
