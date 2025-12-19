Rajasthan VDO Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Current Affairs One-Liners 19 Dec 2025: Which Country Won the FIFA Arab Cup 2025? 

By Bagesh Yadav
Dec 19, 2025, 18:29 IST

Current Affairs One-Liners: 19 Dec 2025 Here are today’s one-liner current affairs presented in a new format. These updates are very important from an examination point of view and will help boost your preparation. Today’s key highlights include topics related to Airtel India’s MD & CEO and the FIFA Arab Cup 2025.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

Current Affairs One-Liners: 19 Dec 2025 Here are today’s one-liner current affairs presented in a new format. These updates are very important from an examination point of view and will help boost your preparation. Today’s key highlights include topics related to Airtel India’s MD & CEO and the FIFA Arab Cup 2025.

  1. Recently, which country won the FIFA Arab Cup 2025? – Morocco
  2. Recently, the second edition of Sujal Gram Samvad was organized in New Delhi by which ministry? – Ministry of Jal Shakti
  3. Recently, where was Jammu & Kashmir’s first Generation Z Post Office inaugurated? – AIIMS Vijaypur
  4. In India, direct tax collection increased by 8% and reached how many lakh crore rupees by December 17? – ₹17.05 lakh crore
  5. Recently, the AI-enabled voice-to-text meeting tool ‘Sabhasaar’ was launched by which ministry? – Ministry of Panchayati Raj
  6. Recently, who has been appointed as the MD and CEO of Airtel India? – Shashwat Sharma
  7. Recently, who won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025? – Jharkhand

eShram Card 2026

Bagesh Yadav
Bagesh Yadav

Senior Executive

Bagesh Yadav is an experienced content professional with over 5 years of expertise covering education, national and international affairs, and general news. He has contributed to leading platforms like Ajayvision Education and Only IAS. Bagesh specializes in crafting impactful content, including current news articles, trending stories, sports updates, world affairs, and engaging infographics. Committed to quality and audience engagement, he consistently delivers content that informs, inspires, and drives results. He's currently working as a Senior Content Writer for the Current Affairs sections of Jagranjosh.com. He can be reached at bagesh.yadav@jagrannewmedia.com Languages: Hindi, English Area of Expertise: National, International, and general news beats, Sports writing, Current affairs Honors & Awards: NA Certification: Certified in Web Content Writing, Advanced Google Analytics, IFCN Fact Check, and Professional Writing, with specialized training in Fact Checking and Social Media Management.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest daily, weekly and monthly Current Affairs and GK in English and Hindi for UPSC, SSC, Banking, Railway, Defence and exams. Download Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

AndroidIOS

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News