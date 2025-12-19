Republic Day 2026: Join MY Bharat National Competitions and Win a Chance to Watch the Republic Day Parade

As India prepares to commemorate its 77th Republic Day in 2026, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence, is inviting citizens from across the nation to participate in a vibrant series of national online contests and activities through the MY Bharat Republic Day portal. The government is fostering a spirit of Jan Bhagidari (People's Participation) in programmes like essay writing, painting, and slogan and signature competitions.

Republic Day is not merely a national celebration; it is a tribute to the day when our Constitution came into force, which shaped India into the world’s largest democracy with its values. The initiatives aim to create interest, encourage innovation, and increase our collective appreciation for India's timeless legacy and incredible journey.