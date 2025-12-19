Republic Day 2026: Join MY Bharat National Competitions and Win a Chance to Watch the Republic Day Parade

Rajasthan VDO Result 2025
By Manisha Waldia
The Government of India has launched the Republic Day 2026 competitions on the MY Bharat portal to engage the country's youth in the 77th Republic Day celebrations. Citizens can participate in national-level essay writing, painting, and singing competitions centred on themes like Atmanirbhar Bharat and Vande Mataram. Winners stand a chance to win ₹10,000 in cash prizes and an invitation to witness the live Republic Day Parade 2026 at Kartavya Path.

Source: Mybharat.gov.in
As India prepares to commemorate its 77th Republic Day in 2026, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence, is inviting citizens from across the nation to participate in a vibrant series of national online contests and activities through the MY Bharat Republic Day portal. The government is fostering a spirit of Jan Bhagidari (People's Participation) in programmes like essay writing, painting, and slogan and signature competitions. 

Republic Day is not merely a national celebration; it is a tribute to the day when our Constitution came into force, which shaped India into the world’s largest democracy with its values. The initiatives aim to create interest, encourage innovation, and increase our collective appreciation for India's timeless legacy and incredible journey.

RDC-26: Themes and Categories for RDC-2026

The Indian government has organised three flagship contests on the themes of Viksit Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat through creativity and nationalistic enthusiasm. Participants may enter the following categories:

  • Essay Writing: "Swatantrata Ka Mantra – Vande Mataram"

  • Painting & Sketching: "Samriddhi Ka Mantra – Atmanirbhar Bharat"

  • Vande Mataram Singing: Digitally upload a 2-minute video performance of India’s national song.

Prizes and Rewards: Win a Chance to Watch the Republic Day Parade

Participating in the MY Bharat Republic Day 2026 events offers more than just certificates. The government has announced prestigious rewards for the winners:

Vande Mataram – The Mantra of Freedom | Essay Competition (15 Dec 2025 - 31 Dec 2025)

  • Cash prize of ₹10,000 each for the Top Three Winners

  • 27 Consolation Prizes of ₹5,000 each

Painting Competition - Republic Day 2026 (15 Dec 2025 - 31 Dec 2025)

  • Cash prize of ₹10,000 each for the Top Three Winners

  • 27 Consolation Prizes of ₹5,000 each

Vande Mataram Singing Competition - Republic Day 2026 (15 Dec 2025 - 31 Dec 2025)

  • Cash prize of ₹10,000 each for the Top Three Winners

Eligibility and Important Dates for Registration:

  • Registration Start Date: December 15, 2025

  • Last Date to Apply: December 31, 2025

  • Eligibility: Open to all Indian citizens (age-specific categories may apply; check the portal for details).

  • Format: Hindi and English 

How to Register on the MY Bharat Portal: Step-by-Step Guide

To participate in the Republic Day 2026 celebrations, follow these steps:

  • Visit the official website: mybharat.gov.in 

  • Click on the "Register/Login" button to create your MY Bharat ID

  • Navigate to the "Mega Events" or "Republic Day 2026" section

  • Select your preferred competition (painting, essay, and singing)

  • Upload your entry and submit the form before December 31st.

The Republic Day 2026 portal on MY Bharat invites youth to connect with the national narrative. By awarding creativity with a seat on Kartavya Path, the government ensures that tomorrow's leaders are thoroughly steeped in today's Indian ideals. This is an excellent opportunity for students and artists to contribute to the "Mantra of Prosperity" while having their work noticed on a national scale. 

