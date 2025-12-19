Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Internship Programme: Eligibility, Details, Steps to Apply & Full Details

Key Points
- Ministry of External Affairs Internship offers practical learning about the ministry to students.
- Interns receive a INR 10,000 monthly stipend.
- A total of 75 internships are offered annually in a single three-month term.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) offers an Internship programme with an INR 10,000 monthly stipend to cover basic costs. It offers practical learning about the operations and responsibilities of the ministry. It includes coverage of one round-trip economy class air ticket to Delhi, from the domicile State or from the college/university of the selected candidates, the possibility of a visit to an Indian Mission abroad. It will give the candidates exposure to specific tasks assigned by a Head of Division (HOD). A total of 75 internships will be offered in a year in a single term of three months from April to June, where interns are responsible for their own housing and meals in Delhi.
MEA Internship Eligibility Criteria
Applicants must satisfy the following criteria in order to apply for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) internship:
- Candidates must be an Indian citizen and have a bachelor's degree from a recognized university while applying.
- Students currently in their final year of graduation are also eligible if an internship is a mandatory part of their final year curriculum.
- Applicants must be 25 years old or younger as of December 31st of the internship year.
How to Apply for MEA Internship?
Candidates must register first and then apply oline for the internship programme. Follow the mentioned steps for te MEN internship Registration Process, followed by the application process:
- Visit the official website at internship.mea.gov.in/registration
- Enter your Full Name, Gender, Email ID, and Password
- Confirm the password and fill in the captcha code
- Click on ‘Submit’
- You will receive a verification link from the ministry with "Internship Portal Registration" subject link from egov.egit@mea.gov.in
- Click on "Activate Account" to verify your Email ID
- Now, for the application process, visit the website internship.mea.gov.in/dashboard
- Click the ‘Apply for Internship’ icon
- In the application form, provide all the mandatory details
- Upload the mandatory documents
- Click on ‘Final Preview’ to preview your application and edit
- Click on ‘Submit’ to submit your application
The selected interns will need to join the Ministry on the same day in April 2022. Each intern will be engaged for a minimum period of one month and a maximum period of three months.
Documents Required for MEA Internship Application
- Aadhaar Number
- Proof of Identity
- Proof of Address
- Proof of Age/DOB (Class 10th/12th Marksheet)
- Proof of Current Educational Qualification
- Bank Details (for the payment of stipend)
After the conclusion of the internship, each intern shall submit a detailed report on the work carried out and, if required, make a presentation on it.
Official Link: MEA Internship Programme
