Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Internship Programme: Eligibility, Details, Steps to Apply & Full Details

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) offers an Internship programme with an INR 10,000 monthly stipend to cover basic costs. It offers practical learning about the operations and responsibilities of the ministry. It includes coverage of one round-trip economy class air ticket to Delhi, from the domicile State or from the college/university of the selected candidates, the possibility of a visit to an Indian Mission abroad. It will give the candidates exposure to specific tasks assigned by a Head of Division (HOD). A total of 75 internships will be offered in a year in a single term of three months from April to June, where interns are responsible for their own housing and meals in Delhi.

MEA Internship Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must satisfy the following criteria in order to apply for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) internship: