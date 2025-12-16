VB-G RAM G Bill, 2025: Will it replace MGNREGA? Key Highlights of the Bill

‘Viksit Gram Panchayat Plans’ are to be prepared by the Gram Panchayats on a saturation basis with convergence of schemes, using PM Gati Shakti.

The bill guarantees 125 days of wage employment to rural households and focuses on empowerment, growth, and convergence saturation for a prosperous and resilient rural Bharat.

The government introduced the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin): VB G RAM G Bill, 2025, in Lok Sabha to establish a rural development framework aligned with the national vision of Viksit Bharat @2047 by providing a statutory guarantee of 125 days of wage employment in each financial year to every rural household and adult member who volunteers to undertake unskilled manual work.

What is the MGNREGA Act, 2005?

The Government of India passed the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005, in September, 2005. The objective of the Act is to enhance the livelihood security of the people in the rural areas by generating wage employment through works that develop the infrastructure base of that area. The mandate of the MGNREGA is to provide at least 100 days of guaranteed wage employment in a financial year to every rural household whose adult members volunteer to do unskilled manual work

The VB-G RAM G bill shall expand the scale of development interventions, which are expected to create additional employment opportunities for rural households and engage the rural workforce more effectively to support the vision of Viksit Bharat, while empowering them through enhanced livelihood guarantees, and enhance the wage-employment guarantee for rural households from 100 days to 125 days per financial year for anchoring rural asset creation through the enactment of an appropriate act.