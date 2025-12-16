What Was the Old Name of Iran?

Officially recognized as the Islamic Republic of Iran, this nation is located in Western Asia. The nation is bordered by Armenia, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq and Turkey. The rich history of Iran spans over a long period and is filled with cultural diversity from around the world; therefore, Iran has been a source for many of the great civilisations of today. The geological features of Iran provide for many types of natural environments ranging from mountains to deserts to coastlines to two of the largest bodies of water on Earth; the Caspian Sea and the Persian Gulf. As such, Iran is also a leader in terms of culture, politics and religion. The blend of an advanced society with a long and glorious history provides many opportunities for future development. Iran, through the numerous archaeological sites located in many of its cities, provides immense potential for future information and learning opportunities for endless generations to come.

Iran was historically known as Persia, a name that has been used by the Western world for many centuries. The word "Persia" is derived from the name "Parsa," which refers to a region located in southern Iran that was the center of one of the world's greatest ancient civilizations. Throughout history, Persia has been associated with powerful empires, sophisticated governmental systems, a rich cultural heritage, and numerous accomplishments in art, architecture, science, and government. Even though the people of Iran have always called their homeland "Iran," up until the early 20th century, "Persia" was commonly used internationally. In 1935, the Iranian government officially requested that the rest of the world stop using the name "Persia" and begin using Iran, which better reflects the country's historical identity and heritage.

Why Was the Name Persia Changed to Iran? Use of the native name: From The Beginning Of Time The Inhabitants Of This Land Have Referred To Themselves And Their Country By It's Native Name, Iran, And This Is The Name Used Locally, As Opposed To By Foreigners. Meaning Of The Word Iran: The Word Iran Means "Land Of The Aryans", Which Refers To The Historical And Cultural Roots Of This Nation. Foreign origin of “Persia”: The Name Used By The West For All Parts Of This Land Is Persia Which Came From The Name "Parsa" And That Is Only A Small Portion Of The Larger Land. National identity: By Using The Name "Iran" The Government Was Helping To Create A Stronger Sense Of National Unity And National Identity. Cultural Revival: By Using The Name "Iran," The Government Wanted To Make Sure The World Knows That They Have An Ancient Civilization And Cultural Heritage And Not Just A Region That Started At One End Of The Land.