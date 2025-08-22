Language is one of the oldest and most influential methods used by humans to connect generations through culture, tradition, and identity. Many languages have vanished through time, yet a select few remain and are still spoken, be it in a conversation, religious ritual, or a classroom. These languages provide insight into the civilizations from which they came, as well as provide us with a living connection to the past. The lyricism of Tamil, the ritualistic chanting of Sanskrit, and the philosophy of the Greeks have, and continue to exert great influence on us, woven into the history of humankind. In this article, we will consider the ten oldest languages that are still spoken alive today, their beginnings, influence, and the ways they continue to stay alive. Check Out: Which is the Oldest Language in the World?

List of Top 10 Oldest Languages in the World (Still Spoken) Here is the list of the top 10 oldest languages in the world that are still spoken, along with the country and region of their origin, and their estimated age: No. Language Country/Region Estimated Age 1 Tamil India, Sri Lanka, Singapore 2,000–2,500+ years 2 Sanskrit India 3,000+ years 3 Greek Greece, Cyprus 3,000+ years 4 Chinese (Mandarin) China, Taiwan, Singapore 3,000+ years 5 Hebrew Israel 3,000+ years 6 Arabic Middle East, North Africa 1,500+ years 7 Aramaic Middle East (small communities) 3,000 years 8 Persian (Farsi) Iran, Afghanistan, Tajikistan 2,500+ years 9 Latin Vatican, academic/religious institutions 2,700 years 10 Japanese Japan 2,000+ years

1. Tamil Tamil is widely regarded as the oldest living language in the world, spoken today by millions of people. It has its origins at least 2,000 years ago (some claim over 2,500)! Tamil has a rich literary tradition that includes ancient poems, religious texts, and philosophical writings. It is one of the official languages of India, Sri Lanka, and Singapore and it is estimated that over 75 million people speak the language worldwide. 2. Sanskrit Sanskrit is an ancient Indo-European language that is over 3,000 years old. Known often as the "mother of Indian languages" Sanskrit is the liturgical language of Hinduism, Buddhism and Jainism. While it's not used in any spoken sense today, it's still found in many rituals, ceremonies, academic studies and spiritual practices. Sanskrit has a huge impact on all forms of Indian language, including Hindi, Marathi, and Bengali, to name a few. Many classical texts such as the Vedas, Upanishads, and the Mahabharata and Ramayana were written in Sanskrit.

3. Greek Greek, one of the earliest attested languages that is still used, dates back over 3,000 years. Ancient Greek is the mother tongue of Western literature, philosophy, science, and politics. Ancient Greek was the language spoken by Homer, Socrates, Plato, and Aristotle. Though present-day Greek is a restructured, modern form of the language, it still resembles the structure, syntax, and vocabulary of the ancient language. The majority of the approximately 13 million speakers of Greek are in Greece and Cyprus. 4. Chinese (Mandarin) Chinese, and especially Mandarin, has a written history of about 3000 years. The first Chinese characters were written on oracle bones during the Shang Dynasty (ca. 1250 BCE). While the spoken form of Chinese has changed, the logographic writing system is still strongly linked to its ancient predecessors.