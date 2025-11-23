This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 24 November

Every day carries its own weight in history – stories of discovery, conflict, triumph and change. On November 24, the world witnessed events that shifted the course of science, politics and human lives. It was on this day that On the Origin of Species by Charles Darwin was first published, laying the foundation for the theory of evolution. Years later, on the same date, Lee Harvey Oswald, the accused assassin of John F. Kennedy, was himself shot by Jack Ruby in a live broadcast, a moment seared into modern history. In this article, we'll explore several other significant events that took place on November 24, examine their impact, and reflect on why remembering them helps us understand our past and our future.

What Happened On This Day—November 24?

Here's what happened in history on November 24: