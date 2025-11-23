This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 24 November

Every day carries its own weight in history – stories of discovery, conflict, triumph and change. On November 24, the world witnessed events that shifted the course of science, politics and human lives. It was on this day that On the Origin of Species by Charles Darwin was first published, laying the foundation for the theory of evolution. Years later, on the same date, Lee Harvey Oswald, the accused assassin of John F. Kennedy, was himself shot by Jack Ruby in a live broadcast, a moment seared into modern history. In this article, we'll explore several other significant events that took place on November 24, examine their impact, and reflect on why remembering them helps us understand our past and our future.
What Happened On This Day—November 24?
Here's what happened in history on November 24:
1859 – "On the Origin of Species" Is Published
- On November 24, 1859, Charles Darwin published the first edition of On the Origin of Species in London.
- The book introduced the groundbreaking theory of evolution by natural selection.
- It challenged long-held beliefs about how life began and developed.
- Darwin's work changed science forever and sparked global debate.
1807 – Mohawk Chief Thayendanegea Dies
- Mohawk Chief Thayendanegea, also known as Joseph Brant, died on November 24, 1807, in Burlington, Ontario.
- He was one of Britain's most skilled and loyal Indigenous military commanders.
- Before dying, he urged leaders to protect the rights of Indigenous people.
- His legacy remains significant in both American and Canadian history.
1849 – John Froelich, Inventor of the Gas-Powered Tractor, Is Born
- John Froelich was born on November 24, 1849, in Iowa.
- He invented the first internal-combustion traction engine, the early version of the tractor.
- His creation transformed farming and helped modernise agriculture.
- Froelich's invention remains the foundation of today's tractors.
1863 – Battle of Lookout Mountain
- On November 24, 1863, Union troops captured Lookout Mountain near Chattanooga, Tennessee.
- The battle helped break the Confederate siege of the city.
- The foggy conditions earned it the name "Battle Above the Clouds".
- It marked a turning point in Union momentum during the Civil War.
1928 – First Federal Women's Prison Opens
- On this day, the Federal Industrial Institution for Women opened in Alderson, West Virginia.
- It became the first federal prison designed exclusively for women.
- Run by Dr Mary B. Harris, the prison sat on 500 acres.
- All women serving federal sentences of more than a year were sent here.
1932 – FBI Crime Lab Opens
- The FBI Scientific Crime Detection Laboratory officially opened on November 24, 1932.
- It began in a single room with only one full-time employee, Agent Charles Appel.
- The lab used basic tools, including a borrowed microscope.
- It later became one of the world's most advanced forensic labs.
1947 – Hollywood Ten Cited for Contempt of Congress
- On November 24, 1947, the House voted to cite the "Hollywood Ten" for contempt.
- These writers and directors refused to answer questions about alleged communism.
- They were sentenced to one year in prison.
- The event intensified the era of political fear known as the Red Scare.
1954 – Columbine III Officially Becomes Air Force One
- On November 24, 1954, President Eisenhower's plane, Columbine III, was given the call sign "Air Force One".
- The change was made for safety after a near-collision involving a similar call number.
- The designation ensured more transparent communication for presidential flights.
- It marked the beginning of the Air Force One identity.
1960 – Wilt Chamberlain Sets NBA Rebounds Record
- On this day in 1960, Wilt Chamberlain grabbed 55 rebounds in a single game.
- He achieved the record while playing for the Philadelphia Warriors.
- The opposing team was the Boston Celtics.
- The record still stands as one of the NBA's most remarkable feats.
1963 – Jack Ruby Kills Lee Harvey Oswald
- On November 24, 1963, Jack Ruby shot Lee Harvey Oswald in the Dallas police basement.
- The event was broadcast live on television.
- Oswald had been accused of assassinating President John F. Kennedy two days earlier.
- The killing fuelled conspiracy theories and national shock.
1971 – D.B. Cooper Hijacks Plane and Disappears
- On this day, a hijacker known as D.B. Cooper jumped from a Northwest Orient Airlines jet.
- He escaped with $200,000 in ransom money.
- He parachuted into a storm over Washington State.
- He was never found, creating one of the biggest mysteries in U.S. history.
1974 – "Lucy" Fossils Discovered
- On November 24, 1974, researchers discovered the fossils later named “Lucy” in Ethiopia.
- The remains belonged to an early human ancestor.
- The discovery showed that humans walked upright over 3 million years ago.
- It became one of the most important finds in anthropology.
1991 – Freddie Mercury Dies
- Freddie Mercury, singer of the band Queen, died on November 24, 1991.
- His death was caused by bronchial pneumonia related to AIDS.
- He announced his diagnosis publicly just one day before he died.
- Mercury remains one of the most outstanding performers in rock history.
1999 – Ferry Sinks in the Yellow Sea
- On November 24, 1999, a ferry sank in the Yellow Sea off China.
- A fire broke out during a storm, leading to disaster.
- Almost everyone on board died, including the captain.
- It remains one of the deadliest maritime tragedies in the region.
2017 – Terrorist Attack on Mosque in Egypt
- On this day, terrorists attacked the al-Rawdah mosque in northern Sinai.
- A bomb exploded as Friday prayers ended.
- Gunmen opened fire afterwards, killing 305 people, including children.
- It became the deadliest terrorist attack in Egypt's modern history.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on November 24?
November 24 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on November 24
Scott Joplin (1868–1917)
- Scott Joplin was born on November 24, 1868.
- He became known as the "King of Ragtime".
- His piano compositions shaped early American music.
- Joplin's work remains influential in jazz and classical music.
William F. Buckley Jr (1925–2008)
- Born on this day in 1925.
- Buckley was a prominent conservative author and commentator.
- He founded the National Review magazine.
- He also hosted the famous political talk show Firing Line.
Candy Darling (1944–1974)
- Candy Darling was born on November 24, 1944.
- She was a pioneering transgender actress and Andy Warhol muse.
- She appeared in films like Flesh.
- Darling became an icon in the underground art scene.
Notable Deaths on November 24
1957 – Diego Rivera Dies
- Mexican painter and muralist Diego Rivera died on November 24, 1957.
- One of the most celebrated artists of 20th-century Latin America, known for his large murals and political themes.
- His work had a significant influence on public art and social realism.
1929 – Georges Clemenceau Dies
- French statesman Georges Clemenceau died on November 24, 1929.
- He served as Prime Minister of France during the final years of World War I, playing a key role at the Versailles peace negotiations.
- Nicknamed "The Tiger" for his tenacious leadership.
