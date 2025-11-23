Rajasthan Vahan Chalak Cut Off 2025: Check RSMSSB Driver Expected Cutoff Category-wise

Rajasthan Driver Cut Off 2025 will be released along with Vahan Chalak result. The exam was held on November 23 to fill 2765 vacancies. The Rajasthan Vahan Chalak cutoff marks are the minimum marks that a candidate needs to score in order to proceed forward in the recruitment process. These marks are determined on the basis of factors like available vacancies, candidate count in each category and difficulty level of the exam. Since RSMSSB Driver Cutoff 2025 is yet to be released, you can check the category-wise expected cut off marks to predict your chances of success. Rajasthan Vahan Chalak Question Paper 2025 PDF Download Rajasthan Driver Cut Off 2025 RMSSB releases cut-off marks along with result declaration. The cut off marks is the deciding factor for shortlisting candidates for the next stage of the recruitment process. Several factors influence the cut-off, including the number of candidates who appeared for the exam, the difficulty level of the paper, Rajasthan Driver Exam Analysis and the number of vacancies released for each category.

Rajasthan Vahan Chalak Expected Cutoff 2025 RSMSSB Driver cutoff marks vary for all categories, like unreserved, OBC, EWS, SC, ST etc. So, candidates can check the cutoff for their specific category to see if they are eligible to appear for the next stage, i.e. driving test. Tabulated below are the Rajasthan Driver Expected Cutoff Marks for each category. Category Expected Cut Off (Out of 200) General (UR) 135–145 OBC 125–135 SC 110–120 ST 100–110 MBC 120–130 Ex-Servicemen 95–105 EWS 125–135 Female (General) 125–135 How to Download RSMSSB Driver Cutoff 2025 PDF? Candidates can check Rajasthan Driver cut off from the official website along with result announcement. Below are listed the steps to download the RSSB Driver cut off marks without any hassle.