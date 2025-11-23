Rajasthan Vahan Chalak Cut Off 2025: Check RSMSSB Driver Expected Cutoff Category-wise

RRB Group D Admit Card 2025
By Meenu Solanki
Nov 23, 2025, 23:06 IST

Rajasthan Driver Cut Off 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) will release the Rajasthan Vahan Chalak cut off along with the result. Scroll on to know expected cut off marks and RSMSSB Driver previous year cutoff to prepare for the exam.

Rajasthan Driver Cut Off 2025

Rajasthan Driver Cut Off 2025 will be released along with Vahan Chalak result. The exam was held on November 23 to fill 2765 vacancies. The Rajasthan Vahan Chalak cutoff marks are the minimum marks that a candidate needs to score in order to proceed forward in the recruitment process. These marks are determined on the basis of factors like available vacancies, candidate count in each category and difficulty level of the exam. Since RSMSSB Driver Cutoff 2025 is yet to be released, you can check the category-wise expected cut off marks to predict your chances of success.

Rajasthan Vahan Chalak Question Paper 2025 PDF Download

Rajasthan Driver Cut Off 2025

RMSSB releases cut-off marks along with result declaration. The cut off marks is the deciding factor for shortlisting candidates for the next stage of the recruitment process. Several factors influence the cut-off, including the number of candidates who appeared for the exam, the difficulty level of the paper, Rajasthan Driver Exam Analysis and the number of vacancies released for each category.

Rajasthan Vahan Chalak Expected Cutoff 2025

RSMSSB Driver cutoff marks vary for all categories, like unreserved, OBC, EWS, SC, ST etc. So, candidates can check the cutoff for their specific category to see if they are eligible to appear for the next stage, i.e. driving test. Tabulated below are the Rajasthan Driver Expected Cutoff Marks for each category.

Category

Expected Cut Off (Out of 200)

General (UR)

135–145

OBC

125–135

SC

110–120

ST

100–110

MBC

120–130

Ex-Servicemen

95–105

EWS

125–135

Female (General)

125–135

How to Download RSMSSB Driver Cutoff 2025 PDF?

Candidates can check Rajasthan Driver cut off from the official website along with result announcement. Below are listed the steps to download the RSSB Driver cut off marks without any hassle.

Step 1: Visit the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Go to result tab, click on the link that reads, “Rajasthan Driver Result and Cut off marks”.

Step 3: Enter the login credentials and captcha.

Step 4: RSMSSB Driver Cut Off will be displayed on your screen. You can download it for further use.

Factors Affecting Rajasthan Vahan Chalak Cutoff

There are several factors that influence the Rajasthan Driver cutoff marks. Some of these factors are as follows:

  • Number of candidates appearing in the exam

  • Total number of vacancies released

  • Category-wise vacancies issued

  • Difficulty level of the examination

