Top 10 Central Universities in India According to QS Asia University Rankings 2026

Top 10 Central Universities in India: The official ranking mainly includes Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), which are Institutions of National Importance, not just Central Universities, making it difficult to determine a definitive "Top 10 Central Universities" list from the QS Asia University Rankings 2026. The University of Delhi (DU), the only traditional Central University to appear in India's top seven universities, is the highest-ranked Central University, placing 95th in Asia, according to an analysis of the rankings.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is ranked 130th, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) is ranked 197th, and Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is ranked 224th, among other important Central Universities that are making an impact below the elite group of IITs and IISc. Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and the University of Hyderabad (UoH) at 246th are also mentioned. With 294 Indian universities listed overall, these establishments demonstrate India's significant participation; nonetheless, the majority, including several of the top ones, saw a decline in their particular ranks from the prior year.