NEET PG Counselling 2025 Live: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Soon at mcc.nic.in; Direct link here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Nov 21, 2025, 22:43 IST

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result on November 22. Candidates can download their seat allocation, check the cut-off, and proceed with reporting, fee payment, and document verification. Get the direct link and full schedule here.


NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment
NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment

HIGHLIGHTS

  • NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result at mcc.nic.in
  • Allotment PDF will be issued on November 22 on the official website
  • Students allotted seats must report to allotted colleges from November 23 to December 1

NEET PG Round 1 Seat Allotment:  The Medical Counselling Committee will be announcing the NEET PG Counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment result on November 22, 2025. Candidates who have submitted their applications for the first round of counselling can check the seat allotment result through the link available online.

The NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 allotment result will be available as a PDF document. The PDF will include the candidate application number, course allotted, category allotted and the college allotted. Students allotted seats are required to report to the allotted colleges with all required documents. Those allotted seats must report to the colleges with all the required documents from November 23 to December 1, 2025

NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 choice filling and choice locking window closed on November 21, 2025. The allotment is being conducted based on the choices entered by candidates. 

Steps to Check NEET PG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

The NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 allotment PDF will be announced anytime soon. Follow the steps provided below to download the allotment result

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET PG Counselling

Step 2: Click on the round 1 allotment result link

Step 3: The allotment result PDF will be displayed

Step 4: Download the allotment result for further reference

LIVE UPDATES
  • Nov 21, 2025, 22:43 IST

    NEET PG 2025 Allocation List on November 22

    The NEET PG round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on November 22. To download the allotment result students can visit the official website mcc.nic.in. A direct link to download the allotment result will also be available here. 

  • Nov 21, 2025, 22:26 IST

    NEET PG Round 1 Result Link: Where to Download Allotment PDF

    The NEET PG round 1 seat allotmment result will be available at mcc.nic.in. To download the allotment PDF candidates can click on the allotment PDF link online. Candidates allotted seats must report to the colleges with required documents from November 23 to December 1, 2025. 

  • Nov 21, 2025, 22:05 IST

    MCC NEET PG 2025 Counselling: Seat Allotment Results at mcc.nic.in

    The NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment result will be announced at mcc.nic.in. The allotment PDF will contain the candidate list and the colleges allotted for admissions. 

  • Nov 21, 2025, 21:50 IST

    NEET PG Seat Allotment 2025: Seat Allocation PDF Soon

    The NEET PG 2025 counselling round 1 seat allotment result will be announced online on November 22. The allotment will be released as a PDF document containing the complete list of candidates and the seats and courses allotted. After the admissions to the first round is completed the seat matrix for round 2 will be updated at mcc.nic.in. 

  • Nov 21, 2025, 21:36 IST

    NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result: Announcement on November 22

    NEET PG 2025 round 1 seat allotment result will be announced tomorrow, November 22. All those who have applied for the admission round can download the allotment PDF through the official website mcc.nic.in. The allotment PDF will include the list of candidates and the colleges allotted for admissions. 

  • Nov 21, 2025, 21:18 IST

    NEET PG 2025 Seat Matrix: MCC Revises Seat Matrix

    NBE has revised the seat matrix for the NEET PG round 1 counselling. New seats have been added for the Deemed Universities while seats have been withdrawn for DNB courses. 

    Seat Matric Notification - Click Here

  • Nov 21, 2025, 21:04 IST

    mcc.nic.in NEET PG 2025: Official Website to Download Seat Allotment Result

    NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment result will be announced by officials on November 22, 2025. To download the allotment PDF students need to visit the official website mcc.nic.in and download the PDF.

  • Nov 21, 2025, 20:59 IST

    NEET PG Counselling Result: Where to Check Allotment Results

    The NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment result will be announced by officials on November 22, 2025. As per media reports, it is expected that the allotment PDF will be released by the afternoon session. A confirmation on the time of release is to be confirmed. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website mcc.nic.in for latest updates. 

  • Nov 21, 2025, 20:43 IST

    NEET PG Cut Off 2025: Check the Category-wise Cutoff Here

    the category wise cutoff for admissions to NEET PG courses are given below

    Category 
    Qualifying Percentile
    Qualifying Score
    General / EWS 50th 276
    UR-PwD 45th 255
    SC/ST/OBC 40th 235
  • Nov 21, 2025, 20:19 IST

    NEET PG 2025 Reporting Schedule: Admission Details

    Candidates allotted seats in the first round of NEET PG Counseling are required to report to the allotted colleges with necessary documents. The admissions are to be conducted from November 23 to December 1. All certificate verifications will be conducted by college authorities before the final admission process. Candidates must make sure they carry all the required documents with them. 

  • Nov 21, 2025, 20:03 IST

    NEET PG 2025 Allocation List: Documents Required for Admission

    Candidates reporting to colleges must have the following documents ready with them for admissions

    • NEET PG 2025 rank card
    • NEET PG 2025 application form
    • NEET PG 2025 admit card
    • MBBS certificates
    • Class 10, 12 marksheets
    • Birth certificate
    • Category certificate
    • Caste Certificate
    • PWD Certificates
    • Valid ID proof
    • Other documents
  • Nov 21, 2025, 19:49 IST

    NEET PG Round 1 Result Link: Reporting to Colleges

    The NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on November 22, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the admissions will be allotted colleges based on the seats available and marks scored in the entrance exam. Candidates allotted seats must report to the allotted colleges with all necessary documents from November 23 to December 1, 2025. 

  • Nov 21, 2025, 19:27 IST

    MCC NEET PG 2025 Counselling: Details Given on Allotment Result

    NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment PDF will be available on November 22, 2025. The allotment result will be available on the official website mcc.nic.in. The following details will be mentioned on the allotment result

    • Application number
    • Name of institution allotted
    • Category allotted
    • Course allotted
    • NEET PG marks scored
    • Remarks
  • Nov 21, 2025, 19:08 IST

    NEET PG Seat Allotment 2025: Where to Download PDF

    The NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 allotment PDF will be available at mcc.nic.in. To download the allotment PDF candidates must visit the official website and click on the direct link provided. Those allotted seats must report to the colleges with all necessary documents from November 23 to December 1.

  • Nov 21, 2025, 18:58 IST

    NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result Live Updates: Download PDF Here

    The NEET PG 2025 round 1 seat allotment result will be available on the official website soon. To download the allotment result students can download the PDF at mcc.nic.in. The allotment PDF will include the details of allotment and the candidate details. 

  • Nov 21, 2025, 18:45 IST

    NEET PG 2025 Seat Matrix: Revised Seat Matrix for Round 1

    According to the official notification issued, 239 new PG seats of Deemed Universities newly sanctioned by NMC have been added in the seat matrix of Round-1. Also, 235 PG DNB (186 Govt. DNB seats and 49 Private DNB seats) seats have been withdrawn as informed by NBE due to which the roster has been recast for government institutes offering DNB courses. The rest of the seats (MD/ MS and Deemed Universities) sanctioned by NMC will be added in the seat matrix during Round-2 of counselling.

  • Nov 21, 2025, 18:22 IST

    mcc.nic.in NEET PG 2025: Official Website to Download Allotment PDF

    The NEET PG Counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment PDF is expected to be released tomorrow, November 22. To download the allotment PDF students can visit the official website mcc.nic.in. 

  • Nov 21, 2025, 18:01 IST

    NEET PG Counselling Result: Allotment PDF Out Soon

    The NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment result will be announced soon. The allotment PDF will include the candidate details and institution where allotment has been done. Candidates must confirm their allotment and report to the allotted colleges with all necessary documents from November 23 to December 1, 2025. 

  • Nov 21, 2025, 17:42 IST

    NEET PG Cut Off 2025: Admissions to First Round of Counselling

    The admissions to allotted colleges is done based on the marks scored by candidates in the NEET PG 2025 entrance exams and the cutoffs set for courses. The category wise cutoff details are given below

    Category 
    Qualifying Percentile
    Qualifying Score
    General / EWS 50th 276
    UR-PwD 45th 255
    SC/ST/OBC 40th 235
  • Nov 21, 2025, 17:19 IST

    NEET PG 2025 Reporting Schedule: When to Report for Admissions?

    NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment result will be available on the official website.Those allotted seats in the first round of counselling must keep all necessary documents with them for admissions. The reporting to allotted colleges must be done from November 23 to December 1, 2025.

  • Nov 21, 2025, 17:02 IST

    NEET PG 2025 Allocation List: Details Mentioned on Allotment Result

    The NEET PG round 1 allotment PDF will include the following details

    • Candidate application number
    • Category allotted
    • College allotted
    • Course allotted
    • Remarks
  • Nov 21, 2025, 16:47 IST

    NEET PG round 1 Result Link: Download PDF Here

    The NEET PG 2025 round 1 seat allotment result will be available on the official website mss.nic.in. To download the allotment PDF students can click on the link available on the website. 

  • Nov 21, 2025, 16:31 IST

    MCC NEET PG 2025 Counselling: Document Verification and Admission

    Candidates allotted seats in the NEET PG Round 1 counselling must report to the allotted colleges with all required documents. As per the schedule provided, candidates must report to the colleges with all necessary documents from November 23 to December 1, 2025

  • Nov 21, 2025, 16:28 IST

    NEET PG Seat Allotment 2025: Official Website

    The NEET PG 2025 counselling round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on November 22. To download the allotment result candidates must visit the official website and download the PDF through the link provided. NEET PG seat allotment result will be available at mcc.nic.in. 

  • Nov 21, 2025, 16:25 IST

    NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result: Date and Time Announced

    The Medical Counselling Committee will be announcing the NEET PG 2025 seat allotment results for round 1 today. Students who have applied for the allotment round can download the allotment result through the link at mcc.nic.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

