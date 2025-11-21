NEET PG Counselling 2025 Live: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Soon at mcc.nic.in; Direct link here

NEET PG Round 1 Seat Allotment: The Medical Counselling Committee will be announcing the NEET PG Counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment result on November 22, 2025. Candidates who have submitted their applications for the first round of counselling can check the seat allotment result through the link available online.

The NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 allotment result will be available as a PDF document. The PDF will include the candidate application number, course allotted, category allotted and the college allotted. Students allotted seats are required to report to the allotted colleges with all required documents. Those allotted seats must report to the colleges with all the required documents from November 23 to December 1, 2025

NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 choice filling and choice locking window closed on November 21, 2025. The allotment is being conducted based on the choices entered by candidates.

Steps to Check NEET PG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

The NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 allotment PDF will be announced anytime soon. Follow the steps provided below to download the allotment result

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET PG Counselling

Step 2: Click on the round 1 allotment result link

Step 3: The allotment result PDF will be displayed

Step 4: Download the allotment result for further reference