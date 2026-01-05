Optical illusions are tricky images that use colours, lights and different patterns to trick human minds. Illusions can be caused by a variety of factors, including the way the brain interprets images, the way light is reflected off of objects, and the way the eyes are positioned. These confusions occur because our visual system is not a perfect representation of reality. Our eyes capture light and transmit signals to the brain, which then processes this information. But, our brain's interpretation is influenced by various factors, including past experiences, learned assumptions, and the way visual information is presented. In one such optical illusion, your mind will be baffled. In the image below, you will see number 9 written. Your Challenge? You need to find the hidden odd number '6' in this puzzle.

This puzzle is designed to test your attention skills and how perfect your eyesight is. Wait! Before you start searching for the answer, we have a twist for you: You need to find the hidden number in 5 seconds. Can you take up this challenge and emerge as a true puzzle master? Start the timer and begin the hunt. All the best! Try: Prove You Are a True Champion of Puzzles By Finding the Hidden Number in this Spiral Pattern Optical Illusion IQ Test: Find the Hidden '6' in 5 Seconds Source: Times Now Optical illusions captivate us because they challenge our understanding of how we perceive the world. They remind us that our senses can be easily manipulated and that our perception is not always an accurate reflection of reality. This puzzle is sure to challenge your skills and make you question your observation powers.

So, how is your search going on? Did you figure out where the number ‘6’ is hiding? Come on, it is hiding right in front of your eyes. Still didn’t find it? Hurry up, the time is limited and it will be over soon! 3… 2… and 1! The time limit is over. Did you spot the hidden number? If you did find it, congratulations you have done a great job! If you weren’t able to find it, no worries, it can happen to anyone. Sometimes even the best puzzle masters fail to grab the essence of the image. You can try to find the number '32' again by scrolling to the top. Now, here is the solution! Try: Only Minds Like Isaac Newton With an IQ of 145 Can Find the Hidden Rabbit in This Tricky Visual Puzzle Optical Illusion IQ Test: Find the Hidden '6'- Solution Source: Times Now See, wasn’t this puzzle baffling? Make sure you try your hands on the optical illusion below and tease your brain.