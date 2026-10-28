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JKSSB JE Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 458 Civil Posts; Apply Online Starts 30 November

By Upasna Choudhary
Last Updated: Oct 28, 2026, 09:49 IST

JKSSB JE Recruitment 2026: The JKSSB has released the official notification for the recruitment to the JE Civil posts on 27 October 2026. The application process will start from 30 November 2026 at jkssb.nic.in. Check this article to know the eligibility criteria, application process, and other details.

JKSSB JE Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 458 Civil Posts; Apply Online Starts 30 November
JKSSB JE Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 458 Civil Posts; Apply Online Starts 30 November

Key Points

  • JKSSB announced 458 JE (Civil) vacancies for Jal Shakti & PWD.
  • Notification released on 27 October 2026 for JE Civil posts.
  • Applications open from 30 November to 29 December 2026.

JKSSB JE Recruitment 2026: The Jammu & Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has announced a total of 458 Junior Engineer (JE) vacancies for Civil in the Jal Shakti Department and the Public Works (R&B) Department. The notification was released on 27 October and the application process will commence from 30 November 2026. The interested candidates can download the official notification from the official website at jkssb.nic.in and read it carefully before the application process begins. The candidates can apply between 30 November to 29 December 2026.

JKSSB JE Recruitment 2026 Highlights

Through this recruitment drive the JKSSB, is going to fill a total of 458 JE (Civil) vacancies. The notification is already released on the official website and the application process will commence from 30 November. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Recruiting Authority

Jammu & Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB)

Department Name

Jal Shakti Department & Public Works (R&B) Department, J&K

Post Name

Junior Engineer (Civil)

Advertisement No.

11 of 2026

No. of Vacancies

458

Notification Release Date

27 October 2026

Application Dates

30 November to 29 December 2026

Pay Scale

Level-6 (Rs. 35,400-1,12,400/-)

Official Website

jkssb.nic.in

JKSSB JE Notification 2026

The candidates who are planning to apply for the JKSSB JE recruitment 2026 should download the official notification and read it carefully before proceeding with the application. The notification contains all the important details about the recruitment such as the eligibility criteria, application process, application fee, scheme of examination, and other information.

JKSSB JE Notification 2026

Check Here

JKSSB JE Recruitment 2026 Apply Online

The JKSSB will open the application portal for the JE Civil recruitment 2026 from 30 November onwards and the candidates can apply till 29 December 2026.

JKSSB JE Eligibility Criteria 2026

To be eligible to apply for the JKSSB JE recruitment 2026, the candidates must meet the certain eligibility criteria such as the educational qualifications and the age limit.

Educational Qualifications

Department

Name of the post

Qualification prescribed

Jal Shakti Department

Junior Engineer (Civil)

03 years Diploma in Civil Engineering from Government recognized Institute/Indian University Degree in Civil Engineering or AMIE Section (A&B) India.

Public Works (R&B) Department

Junior Engineer (Civil)

03 years Diploma in Civil Engineering from Government recognized Institute/Indian University Degree in Civil Engineering or AMIE Section (A&B) India.

Age Limit

The requirement of age for applying against these posts, as on 01.01.2026 for Open Merit & various Reserved Category Candidates is given in the table below:

Category

Max. Age Limit in Years

Not Born Before

Not Born After

OM

40

01.01.1986

01.01.2008

SC

43

01.01.1983

01.01.2008

ST-1

43

01.01.1983

01.01.2008

ST-2

43

01.01.1983

01.01.2008

RBA

43

01.01.1983

01.01.2008

ALC/IB

43

01.01.1983

01.01.2008

EWS (Economically Weaker Section)

43

01.01.1983

01.01.2008

Other Backward Classes (OBC)

43

01.01.1983

01.01.2008

Physically Challenged Person

42

01.01.1984

01.01.2008

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Executive - Editorial

Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.

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First Published: Oct 28, 2026, 09:49 IST
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