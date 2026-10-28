JKSSB JE Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 458 Civil Posts; Apply Online Starts 30 November
JKSSB JE Recruitment 2026: The JKSSB has released the official notification for the recruitment to the JE Civil posts on 27 October 2026. The application process will start from 30 November 2026 at jkssb.nic.in. Check this article to know the eligibility criteria, application process, and other details.
Key Points
- JKSSB announced 458 JE (Civil) vacancies for Jal Shakti & PWD.
- Notification released on 27 October 2026 for JE Civil posts.
- Applications open from 30 November to 29 December 2026.
JKSSB JE Recruitment 2026: The Jammu & Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has announced a total of 458 Junior Engineer (JE) vacancies for Civil in the Jal Shakti Department and the Public Works (R&B) Department. The notification was released on 27 October and the application process will commence from 30 November 2026. The interested candidates can download the official notification from the official website at jkssb.nic.in and read it carefully before the application process begins. The candidates can apply between 30 November to 29 December 2026.
JKSSB JE Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Through this recruitment drive the JKSSB, is going to fill a total of 458 JE (Civil) vacancies. The notification is already released on the official website and the application process will commence from 30 November. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Recruiting Authority
|
Jammu & Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB)
|
Department Name
|
Jal Shakti Department & Public Works (R&B) Department, J&K
|
Post Name
|
Junior Engineer (Civil)
|
Advertisement No.
|
11 of 2026
|
No. of Vacancies
|
458
|
Notification Release Date
|
27 October 2026
|
Application Dates
|
30 November to 29 December 2026
|
Pay Scale
|
Level-6 (Rs. 35,400-1,12,400/-)
|
Official Website
|
jkssb.nic.in
JKSSB JE Notification 2026
The candidates who are planning to apply for the JKSSB JE recruitment 2026 should download the official notification and read it carefully before proceeding with the application. The notification contains all the important details about the recruitment such as the eligibility criteria, application process, application fee, scheme of examination, and other information.
|
JKSSB JE Notification 2026
JKSSB JE Recruitment 2026 Apply Online
The JKSSB will open the application portal for the JE Civil recruitment 2026 from 30 November onwards and the candidates can apply till 29 December 2026.
JKSSB JE Eligibility Criteria 2026
To be eligible to apply for the JKSSB JE recruitment 2026, the candidates must meet the certain eligibility criteria such as the educational qualifications and the age limit.
Educational Qualifications
|
Department
|
Name of the post
|
Qualification prescribed
|
Jal Shakti Department
|
Junior Engineer (Civil)
|
03 years Diploma in Civil Engineering from Government recognized Institute/Indian University Degree in Civil Engineering or AMIE Section (A&B) India.
|
Public Works (R&B) Department
|
Junior Engineer (Civil)
|
03 years Diploma in Civil Engineering from Government recognized Institute/Indian University Degree in Civil Engineering or AMIE Section (A&B) India.
Age Limit
The requirement of age for applying against these posts, as on 01.01.2026 for Open Merit & various Reserved Category Candidates is given in the table below:
|
Category
|
Max. Age Limit in Years
|
Not Born Before
|
Not Born After
|
OM
|
40
|
01.01.1986
|
01.01.2008
|
SC
|
43
|
01.01.1983
|
01.01.2008
|
ST-1
|
43
|
01.01.1983
|
01.01.2008
|
ST-2
|
43
|
01.01.1983
|
01.01.2008
|
RBA
|
43
|
01.01.1983
|
01.01.2008
|
ALC/IB
|
43
|
01.01.1983
|
01.01.2008
|
EWS (Economically Weaker Section)
|
43
|
01.01.1983
|
01.01.2008
|
Other Backward Classes (OBC)
|
43
|
01.01.1983
|
01.01.2008
|
Physically Challenged Person
|
42
|
01.01.1984
|
01.01.2008
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.