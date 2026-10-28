JKSSB JE Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 458 Civil Posts; Apply Online Starts 30 November

JKSSB JE Recruitment 2026: The Jammu & Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has announced a total of 458 Junior Engineer (JE) vacancies for Civil in the Jal Shakti Department and the Public Works (R&B) Department. The notification was released on 27 October and the application process will commence from 30 November 2026. The interested candidates can download the official notification from the official website at jkssb.nic.in and read it carefully before the application process begins. The candidates can apply between 30 November to 29 December 2026.

JKSSB JE Recruitment 2026 Highlights

Through this recruitment drive the JKSSB, is going to fill a total of 458 JE (Civil) vacancies. The notification is already released on the official website and the application process will commence from 30 November. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below: