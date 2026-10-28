Education Minister Calls For Experiential Learning, Says Education Has Become ‘Marks-Wadi’

Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi has called for a change in the education system, saying that too much focus on examination marks has affected students’ understanding and learning. He made the remarks while inaugurating the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Experience Centre in Dwarka, New Delhi, on October 27. Joshi said students spend much of their time memorising information and preparing to score marks instead of understanding subjects. He also pointed out that parents often focus on their children’s examination results, leaving less attention for their interests and abilities. Describing this approach as ‘marks-wadi’, the minister called for a shift towards experiential learning. He said students should understand concepts properly instead of simply memorising them for examinations.

CBSE Experience Centre Promotes Practical Learning The newly inaugurated CBSE Experience Centre aims to help students learn through interactive activities and real-life experiences. Spread across 6,000 square feet, the centre has 12 zones and 21 exhibits. The centre takes visitors through the history of education in India, from the traditional gurukul system and ancient learning centres such as Nalanda to modern schools and digital classrooms. Students can explore scientific concepts, the history of Earth, emerging technologies and future career opportunities through interactive exhibits. Sections such as ‘Career Explorer’, ‘Future of Professions’ and ‘Magic Mirror: Future You’ allow students to learn about different career options. The centre also features holographic interactions with personalities such as Dr BR Ambedkar and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. Visitors can use RFID-enabled smart cards to interact with exhibits and access personalised takeaways.

Another section features ‘Exam Warriors’, a book by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that encourages students to approach examinations with confidence and a positive attitude. Inaugurated the CBSE Experience Centre at @cbseindia29 office, Dwarka, New Delhi, reaffirming our commitment to strengthening school education through experiential learning, innovation and practical application. The Centre offers students an immersive learning environment, connecting India’s rich educational heritage with emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality. By linking classroom knowledge with real-world experiences, it will foster curiosity, creativity, critical thinking and problem-solving skills while exposing students to emerging career opportunities. Aligned with the vision of #NEP2020, this initiative marks an important step towards nurturing capable, innovative and confident learners who will contribute to the vision of #ViksitBharat2047. — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) October 27, 2026

NEP 2020 Focuses on Experiential Learning Joshi said the initiative follows the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which promotes experiential and holistic learning. He stressed that students should not only study scientific concepts in textbooks but also observe, experiment and understand how they work in real-life situations. The minister said practical learning can help students develop curiosity, creativity, independent thinking and confidence. He also highlighted the need to move away from an education system that mainly focuses on memorisation and examination scores. 50,000 More Atal Tinkering Labs Planned Speaking about practical education and skill development, Joshi said that 10,000 Atal Tinkering Labs were already operational across the country, with another 50,000 planned.