School Holiday Today, October 28: Schools Closed in Several States Amid Cyclone Arnab; Check State-Wise List
School Holiday Today, October 28: Schools in several districts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha will remain closed amid Cyclone Arnab. Check the latest state-wise school holiday updates.
School Holiday Today, October 28: Students and parents in many parts of India are checking whether schools will remain closed on Wednesday, October 28, amid the intensifying impact of Cyclone Arnab. The cyclone is expected to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28, prompting authorities in vulnerable districts to announce precautionary holidays for schools and other educational institutions.
However, there is no nationwide school holiday announcement for October 28. School closures are being decided by state and district administrations based on the expected rainfall, wind conditions and local safety concerns. Students and parents should therefore check official notices issued by their respective district administrations and schools.
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Cyclone Arnab: Schools closed in Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh has announced school closures in several districts as Cyclone Arnab approaches the coast. According to the latest reports, educational institutions in affected districts are being shut as a precautionary measure.
In Visakhapatnam, schools are scheduled to remain closed on October 27 and 28. In Anakapalli, schools have been ordered to remain closed from October 27 to 29. Similar precautionary closures have been reported in Kakinada and Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema districts for October 27 and 28.
A wider order has also been reported for affected districts, with educational institutions in vulnerable areas being kept closed as cyclone preparedness measures are strengthened.
Odisha school holiday on October 28 and 29
In Odisha, schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres in several southern districts will remain closed due to the cyclone threat and heavy rainfall forecast.
The closure covers Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri, with institutions scheduled to remain shut on October 28 and 29. The districts are expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall and strong winds as Cyclone Arnab moves towards the Andhra Pradesh coast.
What about Tamil Nadu and Puducherry?
School closures in Tamil Nadu remain district-specific and should not be treated as a statewide holiday. Several areas have already announced closures because of heavy rain and cyclone-related weather conditions.
Puducherry and Karaikal had also announced closures during the earlier phase of the weather disruption. Students should check fresh district-level instructions for October 28 before travelling to school.
School Holiday Tomorrow: State-wise update
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State/Region
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October 28 school holiday status
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Andhra Pradesh
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Schools closed in several affected districts
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Odisha
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Schools and educational institutions closed in five southern districts
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Tamil Nadu
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District-specific closures; check local order
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Puducherry/Karaikal
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Check latest administration update
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Delhi-NCR
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No cyclone-related school closure announced
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Other states
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Schools generally expected to function unless local orders are issued
Will schools be closed across India tomorrow?
No, Cyclone Arnab has not resulted in a nationwide school holiday. The closures announced so far are primarily concentrated in areas expected to face heavy rainfall, strong winds and other cyclone-related risks.
Parents and students should avoid relying on social media messages or unverified holiday lists. Schools may also issue individual instructions regarding online classes, examinations or revised timings.
As Cyclone Arnab is expected to make landfall on October 28, further school closure orders may be issued depending on the weather conditions. Students should follow the latest announcements from their school, district administration and state authorities.
School Holiday for Karwa Chauth on October 29th, 2026
There is currently no official state-wide mandate declaring October 29, 2026, a blanket school holiday for Karwa Chauth across states like Punjab, Rajasthan, or Uttar Pradesh. While certain academic calendars and the Central Government administrative holiday list mention Karwa Chauth as a restricted holiday, this does not universally apply to all government or private educational institutions. Because the decision to close remains at the discretion of individual school boards and local administrations, students and parents are strongly advised to check with their specific school management or district education authorities to confirm whether their respective schools will be open or closed.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.