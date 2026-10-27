School Holiday Today, October 28: Schools Closed in Several States Amid Cyclone Arnab; Check State-Wise List

School Holiday Today, October 28: Students and parents in many parts of India are checking whether schools will remain closed on Wednesday, October 28, amid the intensifying impact of Cyclone Arnab. The cyclone is expected to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28, prompting authorities in vulnerable districts to announce precautionary holidays for schools and other educational institutions. However, there is no nationwide school holiday announcement for October 28. School closures are being decided by state and district administrations based on the expected rainfall, wind conditions and local safety concerns. Students and parents should therefore check official notices issued by their respective district administrations and schools. Also Read l CA Foundation September 2026 Result LIVE

Cyclone Arnab: Schools closed in Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh has announced school closures in several districts as Cyclone Arnab approaches the coast. According to the latest reports, educational institutions in affected districts are being shut as a precautionary measure. In Visakhapatnam, schools are scheduled to remain closed on October 27 and 28. In Anakapalli, schools have been ordered to remain closed from October 27 to 29. Similar precautionary closures have been reported in Kakinada and Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema districts for October 27 and 28. A wider order has also been reported for affected districts, with educational institutions in vulnerable areas being kept closed as cyclone preparedness measures are strengthened. Odisha school holiday on October 28 and 29 In Odisha, schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres in several southern districts will remain closed due to the cyclone threat and heavy rainfall forecast.

The closure covers Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri, with institutions scheduled to remain shut on October 28 and 29. The districts are expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall and strong winds as Cyclone Arnab moves towards the Andhra Pradesh coast. What about Tamil Nadu and Puducherry? School closures in Tamil Nadu remain district-specific and should not be treated as a statewide holiday. Several areas have already announced closures because of heavy rain and cyclone-related weather conditions. Puducherry and Karaikal had also announced closures during the earlier phase of the weather disruption. Students should check fresh district-level instructions for October 28 before travelling to school. School Holiday Tomorrow: State-wise update State/Region October 28 school holiday status Andhra Pradesh Schools closed in several affected districts Odisha Schools and educational institutions closed in five southern districts Tamil Nadu District-specific closures; check local order Puducherry/Karaikal Check latest administration update Delhi-NCR No cyclone-related school closure announced Other states Schools generally expected to function unless local orders are issued