The results of the 2026 Legislative Council elections are being closely watched across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra and Karnataka, where voting was held for 28 seats on October 23. In Uttar Pradesh, the main contest is between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP), with 11 seats at stake. Bihar is witnessing a contest for eight seats, with the BJP, Janata Dal (United), opposition parties and independent candidates in the fray. MLC elections 2026: First Trends The first trends in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections reveal that Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Ashutosh Sinha is leading in the Varanasi Graduates’ constituency. In the Varanasi Teachers’ constituency, SP candidate and incumbent MLC Lal Bihari Yadav is leading BJP candidate Pramod Mishra in the maiden round of counting. The initial round covered 1,000 votes each across 14 tables, with the counting trends offering an early indication of the contest in both constituencies.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Narendra Prasad Singh is far ahead in the triangular fight for the Tirhut Teachers’ MLC seat by 159 votes over CPI’s Sanjay Singh, with independent Bhushan Jha following behind. Narendra Prasad Singh had secured 1,872 votes, while Sanjay Kumar Singh had polled 1,713 votes. Jan Suraaj Party candidate Shyamnandan Kumar Yadav was in third spot with 1,335 votes. Counting of votes for 28 Legislative Council seats across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra and Karnataka started today, with security beefed up at counting centres. In Uttar Pradesh, counting is underway for five graduate and six teachers’ constituencies, while Maharashtra is seeing contests for five seats, Karnataka for four and Bihar for eight. Voting for Members of Legislative Councils (MLCs) is limited to specialised electorates, including registered graduates, teachers and local authority representatives. Elections to 28 seats across the Legislative Councils of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra and Karnataka were held on October 23, with results slated to be declared on Tuesday.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Awanish Kumar Singh showcased confidence in his party’s victory in the Lucknow Graduates’ constituency, while Samajwadi Party candidate Sushil Kumar called upon officials to ensure impartiality during counting. In Bihar, Jan Suraaj candidate Anuj Singh ignited concerns over the alleged absence of CCTV cameras and poor conditions at the Patna Graduates’ constituency counting centre, saying he had approached the returning officer over the issue. Counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh began at 8 am on Tuesday amid tight security, with the electoral fight being seen as a prestigious battle between the ruling BJP and the Samajwadi Party ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. The counting is being held across seven districts: Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra, Meerut, Jhansi, Bareilly and Gorakhpur.

Earlier, polling began at 8 a.m. today, October 23, for 28 Legislative Council seats across Bihar, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. The elections are taking place in graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies to fill vacancies due to the completion of sitting members’ tenures. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of seats at 11, followed by Bihar with eight, Maharashtra with five and Karnataka with four. Voting is slated to continue until 4 pm, while counting will take place on October 27. The election process is expected to end by October 31. MLC Elections 2026: Which Seats See the Biggest Contest? Uttar Pradesh is voting for five graduates’ and six teachers’ seats. The elections are drawing political intrigue before the state’s 2027 Assembly elections, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) seeking to bolster their positions in the Legislative Council.

The electoral result could provide political parties with proof of their organisational strength among graduates and teachers, although the electorate is restricted to registered voters in these constituencies. Bihar MLC Elections 2026 Cover Eight Seats In Bihar, elections are being held for four graduates’ seats — Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Kosi — and four teachers’ constituencies in Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Saran. A total of 150 candidates are competing for the eight seats, with approximately 5.32 lakh eligible voters. The Patna graduates’ constituency is among the closely watched contests, as political parties and candidates seek support from the electorate. MLC Elections 2026: Maharashtra and Karnataka Also Vote Maharashtra is also witnessing elections for three graduates’ and two teachers’ constituencies. The graduates’ seats encompass the Aurangabad, Pune and Nagpur divisions, while the teachers’ seats are in Amravati and Pune.

In Karnataka, voters are electing representatives for two graduates’ and two teachers’ constituencies. The competition covers Karnataka South-East and Karnataka West among graduates’ constituencies, and Karnataka North-East and Bengaluru among teachers’ seats. Why Are MLC Elections 2026 Important? Legislative Councils, also called Vidhan Parishads, comprise the upper houses in states with a bicameral legislature. Members elected from graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies represent specialised voter groups and help in the legislative process. Although these elections do not encompass the general electorate, their results can impact the balance of political composition in state legislatures. The results, expected on October 27, will tell which candidates and parties have won support across the four states.

Who is an MPC, And How is it Different from an MLA? An MLC (Member of Legislative Council) is a representative in the upper house of a state legislature, called the Vidhan Parishad. MLCs are elected indirectly by MLAs, local authorities, registered graduates, and teachers, while some are selected by the Governor. Meanwhile, an MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly) represents a constituency in the Vidhan Sabha, or lower house, and is directly elected by voters. Both participate in lawmaking and take up public issues, but their powers are varied. The Legislative Assembly has more authority over government formation and financial bills, while the Council reviews legislation and can recommend amendments. An MLA generally has a five-year term, whereas an MLC serves six years, with one-third of Council members retiring every two years.