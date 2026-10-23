Why is Ishan Kishan Ruled Out of 2nd T20I Against New Zealand? Check Players Who Could Replace Him
Team India suffered a blow ahead of the 2nd T20I against New Zealand as batter Ishan Kishan was ruled out due to a low-grade right adductor strain. Check 2 players who could replace him.
Indian batter Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of India's second T20I against New Zealand, scheduled to be played on Saturday, October 24. This comes as a serious blow for the Indian side ahead of this crucial match.
Kishan is currently the world number one T20I batter. However, with India leading the series 1-0 after winning the opening match, the team has plenty of bench strength to find a suitable replacement.
Meanwhile, the Indian batters are in sublime form and have all the capabilities to fill the gap in Kishan's absence. In this article, we will explore why Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of the second T20I and 2 players who could replace him.
Why is Ishan Kishan Ruled Out of the 2nd T20I Against New Zealand?
The BCCI informed in a recent social media post that Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of the second T20I against New Zealand due to a low-grade right adductor strain that he sustained during the opening match.
“Ishan Kishan is ruled out of the second T20I against New Zealand due to a low grade right adductor strain, which he sustained during the first T20I of the series. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress,” the post stated.
𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲: Ishan Kishan is ruled out of the second T20I against New Zealand due to a low grade right adductor strain, which he sustained during the first T20I of the series. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress. #TeamIndia | #NZvIND https://t.co/QbZpuVh1hQ— BCCI (@BCCI) October 23, 2026
Do you know: Right Adductor Strain refers to a minor strain in the muscles located on the inner side of the right thigh. The function of these muscles is to pull the leg towards the middle of the body, which is critical for activities such as running and turning. There may be some form of pain experienced during movement of the leg.
Ishan Kishan T20I Stats:
|
Statistic
|
T20 International (T20I)
|
Matches
|
67
|
Innings
|
67
|
Runs
|
1,955
|
Average
|
31.03
|
Strike Rate
|
148.56
|
Fifties (50s)
|
13
|
Hundreds (100s)
|
1
2 Players Who Can Replace Ishan Kishan in 2nd T20I vs New Zealand
1. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
The most obvious choice is going to be Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The 15-year-old prodigy has been one of the most discussed names in the cricketing world over the last couple of years.
With Sanju Samson keeping wickets, Vaibhav will be a like-for-like replacement for Ishan Kishan. Both batters are brilliant T20 batters and left-handers.
So far, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has jaw-dropping stats in T20 cricket. In 42 games, he has already scored 1,723 runs at a strike rate of 214, with 4 centuries. He will look to make a mark in international cricket now.
2. Shivam Dube
This replacement seems unlikely, but Shivam Dube can be an option for the Indian team. Dube is an all-rounder who is known for his power-hitting abilities and is a proven match-winner.
He can also contribute with the ball, giving the team a few overs in the middle. India opted for Nitish Kumar Reddy in the opening game, but he could not make an impact with the ball. Dube can still be in contention.
In T20Is, Dube has scored 1,178 runs at a strike rate close to 150 and has taken 40 wickets so far.
Also READ:India vs New Zealand T20I Series 2026: Schedule, Head-to-Head, Squads and Where to Watch
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