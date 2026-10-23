Indian batter Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of India's second T20I against New Zealand, scheduled to be played on Saturday, October 24. This comes as a serious blow for the Indian side ahead of this crucial match. Kishan is currently the world number one T20I batter. However, with India leading the series 1-0 after winning the opening match, the team has plenty of bench strength to find a suitable replacement. Meanwhile, the Indian batters are in sublime form and have all the capabilities to fill the gap in Kishan's absence. In this article, we will explore why Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of the second T20I and 2 players who could replace him. Why is Ishan Kishan Ruled Out of the 2nd T20I Against New Zealand? The BCCI informed in a recent social media post that Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of the second T20I against New Zealand due to a low-grade right adductor strain that he sustained during the opening match.

“Ishan Kishan is ruled out of the second T20I against New Zealand due to a low grade right adductor strain, which he sustained during the first T20I of the series. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress,” the post stated. 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲: Ishan Kishan is ruled out of the second T20I against New Zealand due to a low grade right adductor strain, which he sustained during the first T20I of the series. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress. #TeamIndia | #NZvIND https://t.co/QbZpuVh1hQ — BCCI (@BCCI) October 23, 2026 Do you know: Right Adductor Strain refers to a minor strain in the muscles located on the inner side of the right thigh. The function of these muscles is to pull the leg towards the middle of the body, which is critical for activities such as running and turning. There may be some form of pain experienced during movement of the leg.

Ishan Kishan T20I Stats: Statistic T20 International (T20I) Matches 67 Innings 67 Runs 1,955 Average 31.03 Strike Rate 148.56 Fifties (50s) 13 Hundreds (100s) 1 2 Players Who Can Replace Ishan Kishan in 2nd T20I vs New Zealand 1. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi The most obvious choice is going to be Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The 15-year-old prodigy has been one of the most discussed names in the cricketing world over the last couple of years. With Sanju Samson keeping wickets, Vaibhav will be a like-for-like replacement for Ishan Kishan. Both batters are brilliant T20 batters and left-handers. So far, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has jaw-dropping stats in T20 cricket. In 42 games, he has already scored 1,723 runs at a strike rate of 214, with 4 centuries. He will look to make a mark in international cricket now.