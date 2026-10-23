JEE Main 2027 Maths Syllabus Released: Download PDF, Chapter-Wise Topics

The JEE Main 2027 Maths syllabus has been announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA), and candidates can check the complete chapter-wise topics to plan their preparation. The JEE Main 2027 examination will be conducted in two sessions, with Session 1 scheduled for January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28, 2027, following a revision of the earlier schedule. Session 2 will be held from April 2 to 7, 2027. The examination will take place in two shifts: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. As Mathematics requires conceptual clarity, regular practice and accurate calculations, candidates should review the syllabus, strengthen their fundamentals and practise chapter-wise questions to prepare effectively for the examination. JEE Main 2027 Maths Syllabus: Overview Candidates can check the details about JEE Mains 2027 exam in the table given below.

Particulars Details Exam name Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2027 Conducting authority National Testing Agency (NTA) Subjects in Paper 1 Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics Mathematics units 14 units (Class 11 and Class 12 topics) Reference syllabus Official JEE Main 2026 syllabus, expected to continue for 2027 Total questions in Maths 25 (20 MCQs + 5 numerical value questions) Marks for Mathematics 100 marks Total paper 75 questions, 300 marks Exam mode Computer-based test (CBT) Paper duration 3 hours Sessions Two sessions, expected around January and April 2027 Official website jeemain.nta.nic.in Also Check : JEE Main 2027 Syllabus Paper 1 and Paper 2 JEE Main 2027 Mathematics Syllabus PDF Download The JEE Main 2027 Mathematics syllabus PDF is now available on the official NTA website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can visit the website to download the syllabus PDF and check the complete chapter-wise topics covered in the examination. Students should review the syllabus carefully to identify the topics they need to prepare and plan their study schedule accordingly.

Download: JEE Main 2027 Mathematics Syllabus PDF Is There Any Change In The Jee Mains 2027 Syllabus? There is no change in the JEE Main 2027 Maths syllabus compared with the previous year. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the official syllabus for 2027, and the Mathematics section continues to cover 14 units, including Algebra, Calculus, Coordinate Geometry, Trigonometry, Vector Algebra, and Statistics and Probability. Candidates preparing for JEE Main 2027 can follow the latest syllabus PDF available at jeemain.nta.nic.in to check all prescribed topics. Students should use the official syllabus for preparation and avoid relying only on older study materials, as this will help them cover the required topics systematically. Also Read: JEE Main 2027 Eligibility Criteria JEE Main 2027 Maths Syllabus: Chapter-Wise Topics

The JEE Main 2027 Maths Syllabus covers 14 units, each containing related topics that students can prepare together. The chapter-wise table below will help students understand which topics are included in each unit and plan their studies more easily. Algebra and Calculus cover several important concepts, so students should give them enough time during preparation. Unit Chapter / Unit Name Topics Included Unit 1 Sets, Relations and Functions Sets and their representation; union, intersection and complement; power set; types of relations, equivalence relations; one-one, into and onto functions; composition of functions Unit 2 Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations Complex numbers as ordered pairs of reals, form a + ib, Argand diagram, algebra of complex numbers, modulus and argument; quadratic equations in real and complex number systems, relation between roots and coefficients, nature of roots, formation of equations Unit 3 Matrices and Determinants Types of matrices, algebra of matrices; determinants of order two and three, evaluation of determinants, area of triangles using determinants; adjoint and inverse of a square matrix; consistency and solution of linear equations in two or three variables Unit 4 Permutations and Combinations Fundamental principle of counting, permutations and combinations, meaning of P(n, r) and C(n, r), simple applications Unit 5 Binomial Theorem and Its Simple Applications Binomial theorem for a positive integral index, general term, middle term and simple applications Unit 6 Sequence and Series Arithmetic and geometric progressions, insertion of arithmetic and geometric means between two numbers, relation between A.M. and G.M. Unit 7 Limit, Continuity and Differentiability Real-valued functions, algebra of functions, graphs of simple functions; limits, continuity and differentiability; differentiation of sum, difference, product and quotient; differentiation of trigonometric, inverse trigonometric, logarithmic, exponential, composite and implicit functions; second order derivatives; rate of change, increasing and decreasing functions, maxima and minima Unit 8 Integral Calculus Integral as an anti-derivative, standard integrals of algebraic, trigonometric, exponential and logarithmic functions; integration by substitution, by parts and by partial fractions; integration using trigonometric identities; evaluation of simple integrals, fundamental theorem of calculus, properties of definite integrals; area under simple curves Unit 9 Differential Equations Ordinary differential equations, order and degree, solution by separation of variables, solution of homogeneous and linear differential equation of the type dy/dx + Py = Q Unit 10 Co-ordinate Geometry Cartesian coordinates, distance formula, section formula, locus, slope, parallel and perpendicular lines, intercepts; straight lines and their various forms, angle between lines, distance of a point from a line, centroid, orthocentre and circumcentre; circle in standard and general form, radius and centre, circle with given diameter endpoints, intersection of line and circle; conic sections – parabola, ellipse and hyperbola in standard form Unit 11 Three Dimensional Geometry Coordinates of a point in space, distance between two points, section formula, direction ratios and direction cosines, angle between two intersecting lines; equation of a line, skew lines and shortest distance between them Unit 12 Vector Algebra Vectors and scalars, addition of vectors, components in two and three dimensions, scalar and vector products Unit 13 Statistics and Probability Measures of dispersion, mean, median and mode of grouped and ungrouped data, standard deviation, variance and mean deviation; probability of an event, addition and multiplication theorems, Bayes’ theorem, probability distribution of a random variable Unit 14 Trigonometry Trigonometric identities and trigonometric functions; inverse trigonometric functions and their properties

Also Read: Best Books to Prepare for JEE Main 2027 JEE Main 2027 Chemistry Syllabus JEE Main Mathematics Exam Pattern 2027 The JEE Main 2027 Mathematics section carries 100 marks and includes 25 questions. Section A has 20 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), while Section B contains 5 numerical value questions. Each correct answer carries 4 marks, and 1 mark is deducted for every incorrect answer in both sections. Particulars Details Subject Mathematics Section A 20 multiple choice questions Section B 5 numerical value questions (all compulsory) Total questions 25 Marks per correct answer +4 Negative marking −1 for every wrong answer (both sections) Unattempted questions 0 marks Total marks for Maths 100 Paper 1 total 75 questions, 300 marks Duration 3 hours (180 minutes) Mode of exam Computer-based test

Also Read: JEE Main 2027 Exam Pattern for Paper 1 and 2 JEE Main Qualifying Marks 2027 How to Prepare for JEE Main 2027 Mathematics Start your JEE Main 2027 Maths preparation with NCERT books and the official syllabus. Complete one chapter at a time, practise previous years’ questions and revise each topic before moving to the next. Build your base from NCERT Class 11 and Class 12 Maths before picking up any advanced book, and solve every exercise question rather than only reading the solved examples.

Make a unit-wise tracker for all 14 units and mark each one as not started, in progress or revised, so that your revision is based on evidence and not on how confident you feel.

Solve at least 10 years of JEE Main previous year papers for Mathematics and note down which unit each mistake belongs to; repeated mistakes usually point to one weak concept.

Practice numerical value questions separately, because the final answer has to be entered correctly and a small calculation slip gives you nothing even when your method was right.

Keep a single formula notebook for Trigonometry, Coordinate Geometry, Calculus and Algebra, and revise it for ten minutes before every mock test.

Take one full-length mock every week from the second half of your preparation, and spend more time analysing the paper than attempting it.

Focus on accuracy first and speed second; a student with 18 correct answers and no negatives often scores better than one who attempts 25 questions in a hurry.

Do not leave Statistics and Probability, Vector Algebra and Three Dimensional Geometry for the end, as these units are short, scoring and easy to revise in the final month.