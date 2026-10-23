JEE Main 2027 Chemistry Syllabus: Check Physical, Organic and Inorganic Chemistry Topics
JEE Main 2027 Chemistry syllabus PDF: Check the Physical, Organic and Inorganic Chemistry topics, important chapters and preparation tips here.
JEE Main 2027 Chemistry Syllabus: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the official JEE Main 2027 syllabus along with the examination notification on the official website. Candidates can refer to the latest available syllabus while beginning their preparation for the upcoming engineering entrance examination. The syllabus has not been changed, candidates can download the official syllabus from the official website or the download link given below.
The JEE Main Chemistry syllabus is broadly divided into Physical Chemistry, Organic Chemistry and Inorganic Chemistry. The syllabus covers important concepts from Classes 11 and 12 and includes topics such as Atomic Structure, Chemical Bonding, Thermodynamics, Equilibrium, Electrochemistry, Coordination Compounds, Hydrocarbons and Organic Compounds.
The JEE Main 2027 Registration has also begun and the last date to apply is November 22, 2026 without late fee.
Also Check: JEE Main 2027 Syllabus Paper 1 and Paper 2
JEE Main 2027 Chemistry Syllabus: Detailed Topics
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Section
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Chapters
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Physical Chemistry
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Some Basic Concepts in Chemistry, Atomic Structure, Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure, Chemical Thermodynamics, Solutions, Equilibrium, Redox Reactions and Electrochemistry, Chemical Kinetics
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Inorganic Chemistry
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Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties, p-Block Elements, d- and f-Block Elements, Coordination Compounds
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Organic Chemistry
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Purification and Characterisation of Organic Compounds, Some Basic Principles of Organic Chemistry, Hydrocarbons, Organic Compounds Containing Halogens, Oxygen and Nitrogen, Biomolecules, Principles Related to Practical Chemistry
Also Check: JEE Main Eligibility Criteria 2027: Check Age Limit, Qualification, Number of Attempts
JEE Mains 2027: Physical Chemistry Syllabus
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Some Basic Concepts In Chemistry
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Matter and its nature, Dalton's Atomic Theory: Concept of atom, molecule, element, and compound, Laws of Chemical Combination, Atomic and molecular masses, Mole Concept, molar mass, percentage composition, empirical and molecular formulae: Chemical equations and stoichiometry
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Atomic Structure
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Nature of electromagnetic radiation, photoelectric effect; Spectrum of the hydrogen atom. Bohr model of a hydrogen atom - its postulates, derivation of the relations for the energy of the electron and radii of the different orbits, limitations of Bohr's model; Dual nature of matter, de Broglie's relationship. Heisenberg uncertainty principle. Elementary ideas of quantum mechanics, quantum mechanics, the quantum mechanical model of the atom, and its important features. Concept of atomic orbitals as one-electron wave functions: Variation of and 2 with r for 1s and 2s orbitals; various quantum numbers (principal, angular momentum, and magnetic quantum numbers) and their significance; shapes of s, p, and d - orbitals, electron spin, and spin quantum number: Rules for filling electrons in orbitals – Aufbau principle. Pauli's exclusion principle and Hund's rule, electronic configuration of elements, and extra stability of half-filled and completely filled orbitals.
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Chemical Bonding And Molecular Structure
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Kossel-Lewis approach to chemical bond formation, the concept of ionic and covalent bonds. Ionic Bonding: Formation of ionic bonds, factors affecting the formation of ionic bonds; calculation of lattice enthalpy. Covalent Bonding: Concept of electronegativity. Fajan’s rule, dipole moment: Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion (VSEPR ) theory and shapes of simple molecules. Quantum mechanical approach to covalent bonding: Valence Bond Theory (VBT) - its important features, the concept of hybridization involving s, p, and d orbitals; Resonance. Molecular Orbital Theory - Its important features. LCAOs, types of molecular orbitals (bonding, antibonding), sigma and pi-bonds, molecular orbital electronic configurations of homonuclear diatomic molecules, the concept of bond order, bond length, and bond energy. Elementary idea of metallic bonding. Hydrogen bonding and its applications.
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Chemical Thermodynamic
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Fundamentals of thermodynamics: System and surroundings, extensive and intensive properties, state functions, Entropy, types of processes. The first law of thermodynamics - Concept of work, heat internal energy and enthalpy, heat capacity, molar heat capacity; Hess’s law of constant heat summation; Enthalpies of bond dissociation, combustion, formation, atomization, sublimation, phase transition, hydration, ionization, and solution. The second law of thermodynamics - Spontaneity of processes; S of the universe and G of the system as criteria for spontaneity. G (Standard Gibbs energy change) and equilibrium constant.
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Redox Reactions And Electrochemistry
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Electronic concepts of oxidation and reduction, redox reactions, oxidation number, rules for assigning oxidation number, and balancing of redox reactions. Electrolytic and metallic conduction, conductance in electrolytic solutions, molar conductivities and their variation with concentration: Kohlrausch’s law and its applications. Electrochemical cells - Electrolytic and Galvanic cells, different types of electrodes, electrode potentials including standard electrode potential, half-cell and cell reactions, emf of a Galvanic cell and its measurement: Nernst equation and its applications; Relationship between cell potential and Gibbs' energy change: Dry cell and lead accumulator; Fuel cells.
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Chemical Kinetics
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Rate of a chemical reaction, factors affecting the rate of reactions: concentration, temperature, pressure, and catalyst; elementary and complex reactions, order and molecularity of reactions, rate law, rate constant and its units, differential and integral forms of zero and first-order reactions, their characteristics and half-lives, the effect of temperature on the rate of reactions, Arrhenius theory, activation energy and its calculation, collision theory of bimolecular gaseous reactions (no derivation).
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Solutions
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Different methods for expressing the concentration of solution
- molality, molarity, mole fraction, percentage (by volume and mass both), the vapour pressure of solutions and Raoult's Law
- Ideal and non-ideal solutions, vapour pressure
- composition, plots for ideal and nonideal solutions; Colligative properties of dilute solutions
- a relative lowering of vapour pressure, depression of freezing point, the elevation of boiling point and osmotic pressure; Determination of molecular mass using colligative properties; Abnormal value of molar mass, Van’t Hoff factor and its significance.
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Equilibrium
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Equilibria involving physical processes: Solid-liquid, liquid-gas - gas and solid-gas equilibria, Henry's law. General characteristics of equilibrium involving physical processes. Equilibrium involving chemical processes: Law of chemical equilibrium, equilibrium constants (Kp and Kc) and their significance, factors affecting equilibrium concentration, pressure, temperature, the effect of catalyst; Le Chatelier’s principle. Ionic equilibrium: Weak and strong electrolytes, ionization of electrolytes, various concepts of acids and bases (Arrhenius. Bronsted - Lowry and Lewis) and their ionization, acid-base equilibria (including multistage ionization) and ionization constants, ionization of water. pH scale, common ion effect, hydrolysis of salts and pH of their solutions, the solubility of sparingly soluble salts and solubility products, and buffer solutions.
JEE Mains Inorganic Chemistry Syllabus 2027
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Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties
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Modem periodic law and present form of the periodic table, s, p. d and f block elements, periodic trends in properties of elements of atomic and ionic radii, ionization enthalpy, electron gain enthalpy, valence, oxidation states, and chemical reactivity.
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P- Block Elements
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Group -13 to Group 18 Elements
General Introduction: Electronic configuration and general trends in physical and chemical properties of elements across the periods and down the groups; unique behaviour of the first element in each group.
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d - and f- Block Elements
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Transition Elements General introduction, electronic configuration, occurrence and characteristics, general trends in properties of the first-row transition elements - physical properties, ionization enthalpy, oxidation states, atomic radii, colour, catalytic behaviour, magnetic properties, complex formation, interstitial compounds, alloy formation; Preparation, properties, and uses of K2Cr2O7, and KMnO4. Inner Transition Elements Lanthanoids - Electronic configuration, oxidation states, and lanthanoid contraction. Actinoids - Electronic configuration and oxidation states.
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Co-ordination Compounds
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Introduction to coordination compounds. Werner's theory; ligands, coordination number, denticity. chelation; IUPAC nomenclature of mononuclear co-ordination compounds, isomerism; Bonding-Valence bond approach and basic ideas of Crystal field theory, colour and magnetic properties; Importance of co-ordination compounds (in qualitative analysis, extraction of metals, and in biological systems).
JEE Mains Organic Chemistry Syllabus 2027
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Purification And Characterisation Of Organic Compounds
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Purification - Crystallization, sublimation, distillation, differential extraction, and chromatography - principles and their applications. Qualitative analysis - Detection of nitrogen, sulphur, phosphorus, and halogens.
Quantitative analysis (basic principles only) - Estimation of carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, halogens, sulphur, and phosphorus. Calculations of empirical formulae and molecular formulae: Numerical problems in organic quantitative analysis.
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Some Basic Principles Of Organic Chemistry
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Tetravalency of carbon: Shapes of simple molecules - hybridization (s and p): Classification of organic compounds based on functional groups: and those containing halogens, oxygen, nitrogen, and sulphur; Homologous series: Isomerism - structural and stereoisomers. Nomenclature (Trivial and IUPAC) Covalent bond fission - Homolytic and heterolytic: free radicals, carbocations, and carbanions; stability of carbocations and free radicals, electrophiles, and nucleophiles. Electronic displacement in a covalent bond - Inductive effect, electromeric effect, resonance, and hyperconjugation. Common types of organic reactions - Substitution, addition, elimination, and rearrangement.
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Hydrocarbons
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Classification, isomerism, IUPAC nomenclature, general methods of preparation, properties, and reactions. Alkanes - Conformations: Sawhorse and Newman projections (of ethane): Mechanism of halogenation of alkanes. Alkenes - Geometrical isomerism: Mechanism of electrophilic addition: addition of hydrogen, halogens, water, hydrogen halides (Markownikoffs and peroxide effect): Ozonolysis and polymerization. Alkynes - Acidic character: Addition of hydrogen, halogens, water, and hydrogen halides: Polymerization. Aromatic hydrocarbons - Nomenclature, benzene - structure and aromaticity: Mechanism of electrophilic substitution: halogenation, nitration. Friedel-Craft's alkylation and acylation, directive influence of the functional group in monosubstituted benzene.
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Organic Compounds Containing Halogens
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General methods of preparation, properties, and reactions; Nature of C-X bond; Mechanisms of substitution reactions. Uses; Environmental effects of chloroform, iodoform freons, and DDT
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Organic Compounds Containing Oxygen
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Alcohols: Identification of primary, secondary, and tertiary alcohols: mechanism of dehydration.
Phenols: Acidic nature, electrophilic substitution reactions: halogenation. nitration and sulphonation.
Reimer - Tiemann reaction.
Ethers: Structure. Aldehyde and Ketones: Nature of carbonyl group; Nucleophilic addition to >C=O group, relative reactivities of aldehydes and ketones;
Important reactions such as - Nucleophilic addition reactions (addition of HCN. NH3, and its derivatives), Grignard reagent; oxidation: reduction (Wolf Kishner and Clemmensen); the acidity of-hydrogen. aldol condensation, Cannizzaro reaction. Haloform reaction, Chemical tests to distinguish between aldehydes and Ketones. Carboxylic Acids Acidic strength and factors affecting it,
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Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen
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General methods of preparation. Properties, reactions, and uses. Amines: Nomenclature, classification structure, basic character, and identification of primary, secondary, and tertiary amines and their basic character. Diazonium Salts: Importance in synthetic organic chemistry.
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Biomolecules
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General introduction and importance of biomolecules. Carbohydrates - Classification; aldoses and ketoses: monosaccharides (glucose and fructose) and constituent monosaccharides of oligosaccharides (sucrose, lactose, and maltose). Proteins - Elementary Idea of α-amino acids, peptide bond, polypeptides. Proteins: primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary structure (qualitative idea only), denaturation of proteins, enzymes. Vitamins– Classification and functions. Nucleic Acids – Chemical constitution of DNA and RNA. Biological functions of nucleic acids. Hormones (General introduction)
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Principles Related To Practical Chemistry
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Detection of extra elements (Nitrogen, Sulphur, halogens) in organic compounds; Detection of the following functional groups; hydroxyl (alcoholic and phenolic), carbonyl (aldehyde and ketones) carboxyl, and amino groups in organic compounds.
• The chemistry involved in the preparation of the following: Inorganic compounds; Mohr’s salt, potash alum.Organic compounds: Acetanilide, p-nitro acetanilide, aniline yellow, iodoform.
• The chemistry involved in the titrimetric exercises- Acids, bases, and the use of indicators, oxalic-acid vs KMnO4, Mohr’s salt vs KMnO4
• Chemical principles involved in the qualitative salt analysis: Cations - Pb2+, Cu2+, Al3+, Fe3+, Zn2+, Ni2+, Ca2+, Ba2+, Mg2, NH+4
Anions - CO2−3, S 2- ,SO2−4, NO 3- , NO2- , Cl- , Br- , I- ( Insoluble salts excluded).
Chemical principles involved in the following experiments:
1. Enthalpy of solution of CuSO4
2. Enthalpy of neutralization of strong acid and strong base.
3. Preparation of lyophilic and lyophobic sols.
4. Kinetic study of the reaction of iodide ions with hydrogen peroxide at room temperature.
JEE MAIN 2027 Chemistry Syllabus: Direct LINK
Important Chapters for JEE Main Chemistry 2027
Candidates should build a strong foundation in Chemical Bonding, Atomic Structure, Chemical Thermodynamics, Equilibrium, Chemical Kinetics, Coordination Compounds and Hydrocarbons. Organic Chemistry topics involving oxygen and nitrogen compounds are also important areas for preparation.
However, candidates should not prepare only on the basis of estimated chapter-wise weightage. The exact distribution of questions can vary between shifts.
JEE Main 2027 Chemistry Exam Pattern
For Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech), Chemistry is one of the three sections along with Physics and Mathematics. The latest pattern has 25 Chemistry questions, with 20 multiple-choice questions and 5 numerical-value questions. The Chemistry section carries 100 marks. The overall paper has 75 questions for 300 marks.
JEE Main 2027 Chemistry Preparation Tips
Candidates preparing for JEE Main 2027 should first complete the prescribed syllabus and revise the concepts from NCERT textbooks. Students should make separate notes for Physical, Organic and Inorganic Chemistry and regularly practise numerical problems, reactions and previous-year questions.
For Physical Chemistry, focus on formulas, concepts and numerical practice. For Organic Chemistry, understand reaction mechanisms instead of relying only on memorisation. In Inorganic Chemistry, candidates should pay close attention to periodic trends, reactions, properties and NCERT-based facts.
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