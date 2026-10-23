RPSC SI Interview Date 2026 Out: Download Sub-Inspector, Platoon Commander/ Assistant Professor Schedule

RPSC SI Interview Date 2026: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on October 23, has released the detailed interview schedule for the posts of Sub-Inspector / Platoon Commander, 2025 (Home Group-1) and Assistant Professor. The Commission will be conducting the interview for this major recruitment drive from November 2, 2026, to November 30, 2026.

All those candidates who have successfully qualified for the interview round for the above posts can download the detailed interview schedule pdf through the official website of RPSC-https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC SI Interview Schedule 2026 Download Link

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), Ajmer has released detailed interview schedule for the Sub-Inspector / Platoon Commander 2025 (Phase III) Home (Group-1) Department and Assistant Professor - Chemistry and Assistant Professor - Economics posts. Candidates can download the detailed interview schedule pdf through the link given below-