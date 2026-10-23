RPSC SI Interview Date 2026 Out: Download Sub-Inspector, Platoon Commander/ Assistant Professor Schedule
RPSC SI Interview Date 2026 has been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on October 23 for the posts of Sub-Inspector / Platoon Commander, 2025 (Home Group-1) and Assistant Professor. The interview is scheduled to be held from November 2, 2026, to November 30, 2026. Check all details here.
RPSC SI Interview Date 2026: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on October 23, has released the detailed interview schedule for the posts of Sub-Inspector / Platoon Commander, 2025 (Home Group-1) and Assistant Professor. The Commission will be conducting the interview for this major recruitment drive from November 2, 2026, to November 30, 2026.
All those candidates who have successfully qualified for the interview round for the above posts can download the detailed interview schedule pdf through the official website of RPSC-https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
RPSC SI Interview Schedule 2026 Download Link
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), Ajmer has released detailed interview schedule for the Sub-Inspector / Platoon Commander 2025 (Phase III) Home (Group-1) Department and Assistant Professor - Chemistry and Assistant Professor - Economics posts. Candidates can download the detailed interview schedule pdf through the link given below-
|RPSC SI Interview Date 2026
|Download Link
RPSC SI Interview Schedule 2026 Interview Date
The interview for the posts of Sub-Inspector / Platoon Commander, 2025 (Home Group-1) and Assistant Professor will be conducted from November 2, 2026, to November 30, 2026. Check the detailed interview schedule given below-
|Sub-Inspector / Platoon Commander 2025 (Phase III)
|November 2, 2026, to November 30, 2026
|Assistant Professor - Chemistry 2025
|November 2, 2026, to November 20, 2026
|Assistant Professor - Economics 2025
|November 26, 2026, to November 27, 2026
Documents To Carry At RPSC SI Interview Schedule 2026
Candidates are required to carry all the crucial documents with them at the exam venue. The first and foremost important document required at the exam centre is the print out of the admit card downloaded from the official website. Other than the hall ticket, it is mandatory to bring a colour print out of Aadhar Card along with its original copy. The candidates can also bring a driving license, passport, Voter ID Card etc. Candidates must present a recent colored passport-size photograph, a original photo ID, and all original certificates accompanied by photocopies, or they will be barred from the interview.
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