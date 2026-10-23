Who Is Dr Ashokkumar Veeramuthu? Nilgiris-Born Scientist Recognised for the Fourth Consecutive Year

Ashokkumar Veeramuthu is a scientist from Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district who has received international recognition for his research for the fourth consecutive year. Dr Ashokkumar Veeramuthu has featured in a list of the world’s leading scientists for 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026. Keep reading to know in detail.

Who is Ashokkumar Veeramuthu?

Ashokkumar Veeramuthu comes from Uppatty village in the Nilgiris district and works on waste management, plastic pollution and renewable energy. He is a professor and head of the Centre for Waste Management and Renewable Energy at SIMATS University in Chennai. He is also working towards finding more ways to reduce waste and produce useful materials and energy.

Who Is Dr Ashokkumar Veeramuthu?

Dr Ashokkumar Veeramuthu is an Indian scientist who researches ways to manage waste and reduce pollution. Here are the key details about him: