Who Is Dr Ashokkumar Veeramuthu? Nilgiris-Born Scientist Recognised for the Fourth Consecutive Year
Dr Ashokkumar Veeramuthu from Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district has featured among the world’s leading scientists for four consecutive years. Know about his background, research and achievements.
Ashokkumar Veeramuthu is a scientist from Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district who has received international recognition for his research for the fourth consecutive year. Dr Ashokkumar Veeramuthu has featured in a list of the world’s leading scientists for 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026. Keep reading to know in detail.
Who is Ashokkumar Veeramuthu?
Ashokkumar Veeramuthu comes from Uppatty village in the Nilgiris district and works on waste management, plastic pollution and renewable energy. He is a professor and head of the Centre for Waste Management and Renewable Energy at SIMATS University in Chennai. He is also working towards finding more ways to reduce waste and produce useful materials and energy.
Who Is Dr Ashokkumar Veeramuthu?
Dr Ashokkumar Veeramuthu is an Indian scientist who researches ways to manage waste and reduce pollution. Here are the key details about him:
|Detail
|Information
|Name
|Dr. Ashokkumar Veeramuthu
|Hometown
|Uppatty village, Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu
|Profession
|Scientist and professor
|Institution
|SIMATS University, Chennai
|Current Position
|Head of the Centre for Waste Management and Renewable Energy
|Main Research Areas
|Waste management, plastic pollution, and renewable energy
|Recognition
|Featured among the world’s leading scientists for four consecutive years (2023–2026)
Why Is Dr Ashokkumar Veeramuthu in the News?
Dr Ashokkumar is in the news because he has made his place in the world’s leading scientists rankings for four years in a row. He was included in the rankings for 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026. He has published more than 120 research papers in international journals, according to reports.
How Did Ashokkumar Go From a Village in the Nilgiris to Scientific Recognition?
Dr Ashokkumar grew up in Uppatty village near Gudalur in Tamil Nadu. He studied at government schools in the Nilgiris district. His parents, P Veeramuthu and P Ramayi worked on tea plantations. He continued his education and built a career in scientific research. He later became a professor and research leader at SIMATS University in Chennai.
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