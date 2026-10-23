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Which Indian City Has Made National Geographic’s Best of the World List? Check Top 10 Destinations

By Jasreet Kaur
Last Updated: Oct 23, 2026, 16:35 IST

Jaipur has been included in National Geographic’s Best of the World 2027 list. Check the top 10 featured destinations, why Jaipur was selected and what makes these places special.

Which Indian City Has Made National Geographic’s Best of the World List? Check Top 10 Destinations
Which Indian City Has Made National Geographic’s Best of the World List? Check Top 10 Destinations

Jaipur has been included in National Geographic’s Best of the World 2027 list. The annual selection features 25 destinations across six continents that travellers should consider visiting in the coming year. Jaipur has been recognised for its royal architecture, traditional crafts and the 20th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival in January 2027. Keep reading to read in detail.

Which Indian City Has Made National Geographic’s Best of the World List?

Jaipur is the Indian city featured in National Geographic’s Best of the World 2027 list. Key details about the city are given below:

Detail Information
City Jaipur
State Rajasthan
Popular Name Pink City
Travel List National Geographic’s Best of the World 2027
Year of Selection 2026 (for travel in 2027)
Anniversary Jaipur completes 300 years in 2027
Major Event Jaipur Literature Festival
Festival Dates January 14 to 18, 2027

What Are the Top 10 Destinations in National Geographic’s Best of the World 2027 List?

National Geographic has selected 25 destinations for its 2027 list. The publication does not present them as a numbered ranking, so the following table covers 10 featured destinations rather than ranking them from first to tenth.

Destination Country or Region Why Is It Special?
Jaipur India Royal architecture, traditional crafts and the Jaipur Literature Festival
Vestland Norway Fjords, waterfalls, mountains and outdoor adventures
Penang Malaysia Historic streets, local food and cultural heritage
Niigata Prefecture Japan Outdoor art festival, regional food and coastal scenery
Chengdu China Giant pandas, Sichuan cuisine and ancient history
Pacific Coast Highway California, USA Scenic coastal drives, beaches and artistic communities
Luxor Egypt Ancient temples, tombs and Egyptian history
Salvador Brazil African-influenced culture, music and major festivals
Cape Froward Chile Remote wilderness and hiking opportunities
Normandy France Medieval heritage, historic landmarks and coastal scenery

Why Has Jaipur Been Included in the List?

Jaipur has been selected for its history, architecture, craft traditions and cultural events. Jaipur will mark 300 years since its founding in 2027. Jaipur is known for block printing, jewellery making and meenakari.

When Was Jaipur Founded?

Jaipur was founded on November 18, 1727, by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II. It was planned as a new capital for the Kachwaha Rajput kingdom. It is popularly known as the Pink City. Jaipur’s historic walled city was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2019.

What Is Special About Jaipur Literature Festival 2027?

The Jaipur Literature Festival is one of the major cultural events associated with the city. Its 20th edition is scheduled for January 14 to 18, 2027. In the event there are discussions with writers, thinkers and speakers. Music performances through the Jaipur Music Stage.

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Executive - Editorial

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

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First Published: Oct 23, 2026, 16:35 IST
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