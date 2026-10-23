Which Indian City Has Made National Geographic’s Best of the World List? Check Top 10 Destinations
Jaipur has been included in National Geographic’s Best of the World 2027 list. Check the top 10 featured destinations, why Jaipur was selected and what makes these places special.
Jaipur has been included in National Geographic’s Best of the World 2027 list. The annual selection features 25 destinations across six continents that travellers should consider visiting in the coming year. Jaipur has been recognised for its royal architecture, traditional crafts and the 20th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival in January 2027. Keep reading to read in detail.
Which Indian City Has Made National Geographic’s Best of the World List?
Jaipur is the Indian city featured in National Geographic’s Best of the World 2027 list. Key details about the city are given below:
|Detail
|Information
|City
|Jaipur
|State
|Rajasthan
|Popular Name
|Pink City
|Travel List
|National Geographic’s Best of the World 2027
|Year of Selection
|2026 (for travel in 2027)
|Anniversary
|Jaipur completes 300 years in 2027
|Major Event
|Jaipur Literature Festival
|Festival Dates
|January 14 to 18, 2027
What Are the Top 10 Destinations in National Geographic’s Best of the World 2027 List?
National Geographic has selected 25 destinations for its 2027 list. The publication does not present them as a numbered ranking, so the following table covers 10 featured destinations rather than ranking them from first to tenth.
|Destination
|Country or Region
|Why Is It Special?
|Jaipur
|India
|Royal architecture, traditional crafts and the Jaipur Literature Festival
|Vestland
|Norway
|Fjords, waterfalls, mountains and outdoor adventures
|Penang
|Malaysia
|Historic streets, local food and cultural heritage
|Niigata Prefecture
|Japan
|Outdoor art festival, regional food and coastal scenery
|Chengdu
|China
|Giant pandas, Sichuan cuisine and ancient history
|Pacific Coast Highway
|California, USA
|Scenic coastal drives, beaches and artistic communities
|Luxor
|Egypt
|Ancient temples, tombs and Egyptian history
|Salvador
|Brazil
|African-influenced culture, music and major festivals
|Cape Froward
|Chile
|Remote wilderness and hiking opportunities
|Normandy
|France
|Medieval heritage, historic landmarks and coastal scenery
Why Has Jaipur Been Included in the List?
Jaipur has been selected for its history, architecture, craft traditions and cultural events. Jaipur will mark 300 years since its founding in 2027. Jaipur is known for block printing, jewellery making and meenakari.
When Was Jaipur Founded?
Jaipur was founded on November 18, 1727, by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II. It was planned as a new capital for the Kachwaha Rajput kingdom. It is popularly known as the Pink City. Jaipur’s historic walled city was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2019.
What Is Special About Jaipur Literature Festival 2027?
The Jaipur Literature Festival is one of the major cultural events associated with the city. Its 20th edition is scheduled for January 14 to 18, 2027. In the event there are discussions with writers, thinkers and speakers. Music performances through the Jaipur Music Stage.
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