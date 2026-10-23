Which Indian City Has Made National Geographic’s Best of the World List? Check Top 10 Destinations

Jaipur has been included in National Geographic’s Best of the World 2027 list. The annual selection features 25 destinations across six continents that travellers should consider visiting in the coming year. Jaipur has been recognised for its royal architecture, traditional crafts and the 20th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival in January 2027. Keep reading to read in detail. Which Indian City Has Made National Geographic’s Best of the World List? Jaipur is the Indian city featured in National Geographic’s Best of the World 2027 list. Key details about the city are given below: Detail Information City Jaipur State Rajasthan Popular Name Pink City Travel List National Geographic’s Best of the World 2027 Year of Selection 2026 (for travel in 2027) Anniversary Jaipur completes 300 years in 2027 Major Event Jaipur Literature Festival Festival Dates January 14 to 18, 2027

What Are the Top 10 Destinations in National Geographic’s Best of the World 2027 List? National Geographic has selected 25 destinations for its 2027 list. The publication does not present them as a numbered ranking, so the following table covers 10 featured destinations rather than ranking them from first to tenth. Destination Country or Region Why Is It Special? Jaipur India Royal architecture, traditional crafts and the Jaipur Literature Festival Vestland Norway Fjords, waterfalls, mountains and outdoor adventures Penang Malaysia Historic streets, local food and cultural heritage Niigata Prefecture Japan Outdoor art festival, regional food and coastal scenery Chengdu China Giant pandas, Sichuan cuisine and ancient history Pacific Coast Highway California, USA Scenic coastal drives, beaches and artistic communities Luxor Egypt Ancient temples, tombs and Egyptian history Salvador Brazil African-influenced culture, music and major festivals Cape Froward Chile Remote wilderness and hiking opportunities Normandy France Medieval heritage, historic landmarks and coastal scenery