Jio Platforms, the digital services business of Reliance Industries, is witnessing a massive milestone in India's stock market with the IPO public securing over 1 crore applications, setting a world record for participation ahead of its closing on October 23. Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's first and India’s largest-ever IPO worth Rs 30,213 crore in two decades will undergo its stock listing on October 28. However, despite its powerful association with billionaire Mukesh Ambani's business empire, Reliance Industries is not the company's only owner. Numerous global technology companies, investment firms and independent wealth funds hold massive stakes in the business. According to Reliance’s prospectus data reported by LiveMint, Reliance Industries owns 66.43% stake in Jio Platforms. Meta Platforms, through its affiliate Jaadhu Holdings, secures 9.98%, while Google International holds 7.73%. These shareholdings showcase the global interest in India's extending telecommunications and digital services market.

Who Are the Major Shareholders of Jio Platforms? Beyond Reliance, Meta and Google, numerous prominent global investors have invested in Jio Platforms. Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund possesses a 2.31% stake. KKR and Vista Equity Partners individually own 2.31%, while Silver Lake holds 1.88%. Abu Dhabi-based Mubadala Investment Company comprises 1.85%, General Atlantic holds 1.34%, and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority has a 1.16% stake through an affiliated entity. Jio IPO Stakeholder and Ownership Pattern as of now. These investors offer Jio Platforms with a diverse shareholder base, thus mixing strategic technology partners with institutional and private-equity investors. What Is the Jio Platforms IPO? The initial public offering (IPO) is a massive development for India's capital markets. According to Reuters, Jio Platforms' offering is increasing to approximately ₹28,000 crore ($3.2 billion), with the issue attracting substantial investor demand during its subscription period from October 21 to October 23, 2026.

The proposed listing is slated to provide public-market investors a chance to invest directly in Jio Platforms rather than accessing exposure only through Reliance Industries shares. The IPO is structured mainly as a fresh issue of shares, implying that the company will issue latest equity rather than depending on present investors selling their holdings through an offer-for-sale. The proceeds are slated to promote the company's financial and business goals. Also Read: Jio Platforms IPO: What Is GMP And How Is The Grey Market Reacting To The Upcoming IPO? Jio Platforms has transformed into a massive player in India's digital economy, with interests encompassing telecommunications, digital applications and technology services. Its enormous and diverse customer base and sustained investment in digital infrastructure have turned it a key business within Reliance Industries.

With the stakes of Meta, Google and massive global investment firms also underscores the strategic need of India's digital market. Why Does Jio Platforms' Ownership Matter? Jio Platforms has transformed into a massive player in India's digital economy, with interests encompassing telecommunications, digital applications and technology services. Its enormous and diverse customer base and sustained investment in digital infrastructure have turned it a key business within Reliance Industries. With the stakes of Meta, Google and massive global investment firms also underscores the strategic need of India's digital market. Jio IPO: Impact on Shares for Reliance and Investors? Jio Platforms’ ₹30,213-crore IPO will redefine its ownership pattern while giving investors a direct opportunity to own shares in Reliance Industries’ telecom and digital business.

Reliance Industries’ stake is slated to decrease from 66.35% to 64.41% after new issue of shares. Meta’s holding will dip from 9.98% to 9.68%, while Google’s stake will decline from 7.73% to 7.49%. However, present investors will retain the similar number of shares; their ownership percentages will dip because Jio is issuing new equity. For Reliance, the listing could offer value by developing an independent market valuation for Jio Platforms. It may also help investors review Reliance’s businesses more clearly and possibly lower the discount applied to its holding-company structure. For retail investors, the IPO offers direct exposure to Jio’s growth. However, returns will rely on the firm/s financial performance, valuation and ability to extend its digital services. A fresh listing improves price transparency, but does not ensures gains.