Jio Platforms IPO: What Is GMP And How Is The Grey Market Reacting To The Upcoming IPO?

Jio Platforms IPO 2026: The biggest IPO story is live and in the spotlight. Reliance Jio Platforms IPO is preparing for its launch on October 21. This new IPO is expected to mark a historic turning point in mainboard IPO milestones.

The ₹30,213-crore issue will open for subscription on October 21 and close on October 23, 2026. It has a price band of ₹1,065 to ₹1,119 per share. This offering has attracted massive investor attention ahead of its debut.

As we all know, Reliance remains a big part of the Indian business economy. Its IPO is expected to make some economic impact after its launch.

The company's strong telecom presence, expanding 5G network, broadband services and artificial intelligence initiatives are among the factors driving interest.

Investors are also tracking its grey market premium (GMP) to understand pre-listing sentiment.