Jio Platforms IPO: What Is GMP And How Is The Grey Market Reacting To The Upcoming IPO?
Jio Platforms IPO 2026: The biggest IPO story is live and in the spotlight. Reliance Jio Platforms IPO is preparing for its launch on October 21. This new IPO is expected to mark a historic turning point in mainboard IPO milestones.
The ₹30,213-crore issue will open for subscription on October 21 and close on October 23, 2026. It has a price band of ₹1,065 to ₹1,119 per share. This offering has attracted massive investor attention ahead of its debut.
As we all know, Reliance remains a big part of the Indian business economy. Its IPO is expected to make some economic impact after its launch.
The company's strong telecom presence, expanding 5G network, broadband services and artificial intelligence initiatives are among the factors driving interest.
Investors are also tracking its grey market premium (GMP) to understand pre-listing sentiment.
Also Read About: Jio IPO 2026: Massive ₹30,000 Crore Mega Issue Could Shake India’s Stock Market! 5 Big Economic Impacts To Watch
Jio Platforms IPO GMP On October 19: What Is GMP?
Jio Platforms IPO GMP has grabbed the market's attention as it moves closer to its launch. So, the grey market premium of Jio was reported around ₹250–₹251 per share in early trading today.
The GMP hints at a positive trend before the debut in the share market. With the IPO's upper price band set at ₹1,119, a GMP of ₹251 suggests an estimated listing price of ₹1,370 per share, representing a potential premium of approximately 22.4%.
These figures remain unofficial, as GMP is the dark market of the stock market, and figures may change before listing.
What is GMP? Grey Market Premium is the additional amount investors are reportedly willing to pay above an IPO's issue price in an unofficial market. It indicates sentiment but does not guarantee listing gains.
Jio Platforms IPO: Key Details
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IPO Particulars
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Details
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IPO opening date
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October 21, 2026
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IPO closing date
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October 23, 2026
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Price band
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₹1,065–₹1,119
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Issue size
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₹30,213 crore
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Issue type
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Fresh issue
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Lot size
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12 shares
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Minimum investment
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₹13,428
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Tentative allotment date
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October 26, 2026
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Tentative listing date
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October 28, 2026
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Stock exchanges
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NSE and BSE
Why Is The Jio Platforms IPO Attracting Attention?
According to the stats, the Jio Platforms IPO is attracting a lot of attention from all around the globe. The parent company, Reliance, already has a strong base, and the stronger thing about the Jio IPO is the face value of its owner, Mukesh Ambani.
It has attracted investor attention with its extensive telecom subscriber base, growing 5G network, broadband services and expanding digital ecosystem.
According to market estimates, its investments in cloud computing and artificial intelligence could open new revenue opportunities. But on a cautious note, remember that a popular brand does not automatically mean a profitable investment.
Jio faces challenges, including high infrastructure costs, regulatory changes and competition. Its ability to increase revenue per user will also be important. Therefore, investors and people doing analysis should evaluate its financials, valuation and risks before making decisions.
How Will Jio Platforms Use the IPO Money?
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Fresh Issue: Jio Platforms plans to raise capital through a fresh issue of approximately 27 crore shares.
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Difference from OFS: Unlike an Offer for Sale (OFS), where existing shareholders sell their shares, a fresh issue brings the proceeds into the company.
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Debt Repayment: According to reports, the proceeds are primarily intended to repay borrowings of its telecom subsidiary, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited.
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Other Corporate Purposes: A portion may be used for other permitted corporate purposes.
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Financial Benefits: Debt repayment could reduce financing costs and support future business expansion
Disclaimer: GMP is an unofficial indicator and does not guarantee listing gains. Investors should evaluate the company's financials, valuation and risks before applying. Consult a financial advisor for investment guidance.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Aishwarya Samant is a journalist with over 4 years of experience navigating the fast-paced corporate media landscape. She specializes in decoding business news, world economy, personal finance, and stock market trends, often adding a subtle touch of political perspective to keep things interesting.
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