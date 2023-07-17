List of Prime Ministers of Israel: Check Names & Years

List of Prime Ministers of Israel: Israel is a Middle Eastern country located on the eastern shore of the Mediterranean Sea. It has a diverse population and is known for its historical and religious significance, including being a major centre for Judaism, Christianity, and Islam. Israel has a parliamentary democracy and a technologically advanced economy.

The head of state and chief executive of the State of Israel is the Prime Minister. A president serves as the head of state in the parliamentary republic of Israel. While the prime minister has executive power, the president primarily has ceremonial powers. Beit Aghion, the prime minister's official house, is located in Jerusalem.

After an election, the president nominates a Knesset member to fill the role of prime minister after consulting with party leaders about candidates. There are 28 days for the first nominee the president names to put together a strong coalition. After that, he must receive a vote of confidence from the Knesset in order to take office as prime minister.

List of Israel's Prime Ministers (1948-2023)

Name Political party Term of office David Ben-Gurion Mapai 14 May 1948 26 January 1954 Moshe Sharett Mapai 26 January 1954 3 November 1955 David Ben-Gurion Mapai 3 November 1955 26 June 1963 Levi Eshkol Mapai 26 June 1963 26 February 1969 Yigal Allon

(Acting) Alignment Labour 26 February 1969 17 March 1969 Golda Meir Alignment Labour 17 March 1969 3 June 1974 Yitzhak Rabin Alignment Labour 3 June 1974 20 June 1977 Menachem Begin Herut Likud 20 June 1977 10 October 1983 Yitzhak Shamir Herut Likud 10 October 1983 13 September 1984 Shimon Peres Alignment Labour 13 September 1984 20 October 1986 Yitzhak Shamir Herut Likud 20 October 1986 13 July 1992 Yitzhak Rabin Labour 13 July 1992 4 November 1995 Shimon Peres Labour 4 November 1995 18 June 1996 Benjamin Netanyahu Likud 18 June 1996 6 July 1999 Ehud Barak One Israel Labour 6 July 1999 7 March 2001 Ariel Sharon Likud 7 March 2001 14 April 2006 Ehud Olmert Kadima 14 April 2006 31 March 2009 Benjamin Netanyahu Likud 31 March 2009 13 June 2021 Naftali Bennett Yamina 13 June 2021 30 June 2022 Yair Lapid Yesh Atid 1 July 2022 29 December 2022 Benjamin Netanyahu Likud 29 December 2022 Present

About the Current PM of Israel

Naftali Bennett is an Israeli politician who served as the Prime Minister of Israel from June 2021 to July 2023. Prior to assuming the prime ministerial role, Bennett held various ministerial positions, including Minister of Defense, Minister of Education, and Minister of Economy. He is known for his affiliation with right-wing political parties and his strong emphasis on Israeli security. Bennett has been a vocal advocate for expanding Israeli settlements in the West Bank and has taken a hardline stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He has also been involved in promoting technology and innovation as a means to bolster the Israeli economy.

Interesting Facts About Israel's Prime Ministers

Israel has had 13 individuals serve as PM of Israel. Many served non-consecutive terms.

One man has served only as an interim PM, but he is usually not included in the tally.

The PM of Israel from 1977 to 1983 was Menachem Begin.

PM Begin signed a peace treaty with Egypt in 1979, for which he won the Nobel Peace Prize with the Egyptian president.

The longest-serving PM of Israel is Benjamin Netanyahu.

He served his first term in the 1990s and his later terms in the 2010s. In sum, he has served 15 years as PM.

