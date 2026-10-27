List of Prime Ministers of Israel: Check Names & Years

List of Prime Ministers of Israel: Israel is a country in the Middle East, which is located on the eastern shore of the Mediterranean Sea. It has a diverse population and has a significant historical and religious importance for Judaism, Christianity and Islam. Israel also has a parliamentary system of government and a technologically advanced economy.

The Prime Minister of Israel is the head of government and the country's chief executive, while the president serves as head of state, primarily performing constitutional and ceremonial functions.

The prime minister of Israel leads the government and is responsible for implementing its policies. Beit Aghion, located in Jerusalem, is the prime minister's official residence.

Israel's prime minister is not elected directly by the public. Instead, voters elect members of the Knesset, Israel's 120-member parliament.