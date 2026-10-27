List of Prime Ministers of Israel: Check Names & Years
List of Prime Ministers of Israel: Explore the list of Prime Ministers of Israel from 1948 to 2026, including names, political parties, tenure, current PM Benjamin Netanyahu, and interesting facts. A total of 13 individuals have ruled Israel as Prime Ministers. Take a look at the complete list of prime ministers below.
List of Prime Ministers of Israel: Israel is a country in the Middle East, which is located on the eastern shore of the Mediterranean Sea. It has a diverse population and has a significant historical and religious importance for Judaism, Christianity and Islam. Israel also has a parliamentary system of government and a technologically advanced economy.
The Prime Minister of Israel is the head of government and the country's chief executive, while the president serves as head of state, primarily performing constitutional and ceremonial functions.
The prime minister of Israel leads the government and is responsible for implementing its policies. Beit Aghion, located in Jerusalem, is the prime minister's official residence.
Israel's prime minister is not elected directly by the public. Instead, voters elect members of the Knesset, Israel's 120-member parliament.
In the election, the president consults political parties and entrusts a member of the Knesset with forming a government.
The nominee must assemble a coalition capable of winning the Knesset's confidence. The initial period for forming a government is 28 days, with a possible extension; subsequent procedures allow other candidates an opportunity if the first nominee fails.
As of 27 October 2026, Israel is holding a national parliamentary election. Benjamin Netanyahu remains the incumbent prime minister while the election outcome and subsequent government-formation process are pending.
Who is the Current Prime Minister of Israel?
Benjamin Netanyahu is the incumbent prime minister of Israel as of 27 October 2026. He is the leader of the Likud party and has served multiple terms, making him the longest-serving prime minister in Israeli history.
Netanyahu first became prime minister in 1996 and served until 1999. He returned to office in 2009 and remained prime minister until June 2021. After a period out of office, he returned for another term on 29 December 2022.
His political career has focused heavily on national security, Iran's regional influence, Israel's international relationships and economic policy. His governments have also pursued policies concerning Israeli settlements in the West Bank, an issue that remains highly controversial internationally.
List of Israel's Prime Ministers (1948-2026)
|
Prime Minister
|
Political Party
|
Term of Office
|
David Ben-Gurion
|
Mapai
|
14 May 1948 – 26 January 1954
|
Moshe Sharett
|
Mapai
|
26 January 1954 – 3 November 1955
|
David Ben-Gurion
|
Mapai
|
3 November 1955 – 26 June 1963
|
Levi Eshkol
|
Mapai; Alignment
|
26 June 1963 – 26 February 1969
|
Yigal Allon (Acting)
|
Alignment; Labour
|
26 February 1969 – 17 March 1969
|
Golda Meir
|
Alignment; Labour
|
17 March 1969 – 3 June 1974
|
Yitzhak Rabin
|
Alignment; Labour
|
3 June 1974 – 20 June 1977
|
Menachem Begin
|
Likud
|
20 June 1977 – 10 October 1983
|
Yitzhak Shamir
|
Likud
|
10 October 1983 – 13 September 1984
|
Shimon Peres
|
Alignment; Labour
|
13 September 1984 – 20 October 1986
|
Yitzhak Shamir
|
Likud
|
20 October 1986 – 13 July 1992
|
Yitzhak Rabin
|
Labour
|
13 July 1992 – 22 November 1995
|
Shimon Peres
|
Labour
|
22 November 1995 – 18 June 1996
|
Benjamin Netanyahu
|
Likud
|
18 June 1996 – 6 July 1999
|
Ehud Barak
|
One Israel; Labour
|
6 July 1999 – 7 March 2001
|
Ariel Sharon
|
Likud; later Kadima
|
7 March 2001 – 14 April 2006
|
Ehud Olmert
|
Kadima
|
14 April 2006 – 31 March 2009
|
Benjamin Netanyahu
|
Likud
|
31 March 2009 – 13 June 2021
|
Naftali Bennett
|
Yamina
|
13 June 2021 – 1 July 2022
|
Yair Lapid
|
Yesh Atid
|
1 July 2022 – 29 December 2022
|
Benjamin Netanyahu
|
Likud
|
29 December 2022 – Present*
Interesting Facts About Israel's Prime Ministers
- Israel has had 13 individuals serve as PM of Israel. Many served non-consecutive terms.
- One man has served only as an interim PM, but he is usually not included in the tally.
- The PM of Israel from 1977 to 1983 was Menachem Begin.
- PM Begin signed a peace treaty with Egypt in 1979, for which he won the Nobel Peace Prize with the Egyptian president.
- The longest-serving PM of Israel is Benjamin Netanyahu.
- He served his first term in the 1990s and his later terms in the 2010s. In sum, he has served 15 years as PM.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.