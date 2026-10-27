NICL AO Admit Card 2026
INFOCUS

List of Prime Ministers of Israel: Check Names & Years

By Prabhat Mishra
Last Updated: Oct 27, 2026, 13:39 IST

List of Prime Ministers of Israel: Explore the list of Prime Ministers of Israel from 1948 to 2026, including names, political parties, tenure, current PM Benjamin Netanyahu, and interesting facts. A total of 13 individuals have ruled Israel as Prime Ministers. Take a look at the complete list of prime ministers below.

List of Prime Ministers of Israel
List of Prime Ministers of Israel

List of Prime Ministers of Israel: Israel is a country in the Middle East, which is located on the eastern shore of the Mediterranean Sea. It has a diverse population and has a significant historical and religious importance for Judaism, Christianity and Islam. Israel also has a parliamentary system of government and a technologically advanced economy.

The Prime Minister of Israel is the head of government and the country's chief executive, while the president serves as head of state, primarily performing constitutional and ceremonial functions. 

The prime minister of Israel leads the government and is responsible for implementing its policies. Beit Aghion, located in Jerusalem, is the prime minister's official residence.

Israel's prime minister is not elected directly by the public. Instead, voters elect members of the Knesset, Israel's 120-member parliament. 

In the election, the president consults political parties and entrusts a member of the Knesset with forming a government. 

The nominee must assemble a coalition capable of winning the Knesset's confidence. The initial period for forming a government is 28 days, with a possible extension; subsequent procedures allow other candidates an opportunity if the first nominee fails.

As of 27 October 2026, Israel is holding a national parliamentary election. Benjamin Netanyahu remains the incumbent prime minister while the election outcome and subsequent government-formation process are pending.

Who is the Current Prime Minister of Israel?

Benjamin Netanyahu is the incumbent prime minister of Israel as of 27 October 2026. He is the leader of the Likud party and has served multiple terms, making him the longest-serving prime minister in Israeli history.

Netanyahu first became prime minister in 1996 and served until 1999. He returned to office in 2009 and remained prime minister until June 2021. After a period out of office, he returned for another term on 29 December 2022.

His political career has focused heavily on national security, Iran's regional influence, Israel's international relationships and economic policy. His governments have also pursued policies concerning Israeli settlements in the West Bank, an issue that remains highly controversial internationally.

List of Israel's Prime Ministers (1948-2026)

Prime Minister

Political Party

Term of Office

David Ben-Gurion

Mapai

14 May 1948 26 January 1954

Moshe Sharett

Mapai

26 January 1954 3 November 1955

David Ben-Gurion

Mapai

3 November 1955 26 June 1963

Levi Eshkol

Mapai; Alignment

26 June 1963 26 February 1969

Yigal Allon (Acting)

Alignment; Labour

26 February 1969 17 March 1969

Golda Meir

Alignment; Labour

17 March 1969 3 June 1974

Yitzhak Rabin

Alignment; Labour

3 June 1974 20 June 1977

Menachem Begin

Likud

20 June 1977 10 October 1983

Yitzhak Shamir

Likud

10 October 1983 13 September 1984

Shimon Peres

Alignment; Labour

13 September 1984 20 October 1986

Yitzhak Shamir

Likud

20 October 1986 13 July 1992

Yitzhak Rabin

Labour

13 July 1992 22 November 1995

Shimon Peres

Labour

22 November 1995 18 June 1996

Benjamin Netanyahu

Likud

18 June 1996 6 July 1999

Ehud Barak

One Israel; Labour

6 July 1999 7 March 2001

Ariel Sharon

Likud; later Kadima

7 March 2001 14 April 2006

Ehud Olmert

Kadima

14 April 2006 31 March 2009

Benjamin Netanyahu

Likud

31 March 2009 13 June 2021

Naftali Bennett

Yamina

13 June 2021 1 July 2022

Yair Lapid

Yesh Atid

1 July 2022 29 December 2022

Benjamin Netanyahu

Likud

29 December 2022 Present*

Interesting Facts About Israel's Prime Ministers

  • Israel has had 13 individuals serve as PM of Israel. Many served non-consecutive terms. 
  • One man has served only as an interim PM, but he is usually not included in the tally.
  • The PM of Israel from 1977 to 1983 was Menachem Begin. 
  • PM Begin signed a peace treaty with Egypt in 1979, for which he won the Nobel Peace Prize with the Egyptian president.
  • The longest-serving PM of Israel is Benjamin Netanyahu. 
  • He served his first term in the 1990s and his later terms in the 2010s. In sum, he has served 15 years as PM.

 

List of Nepal Prime Ministers (1951-2026)

Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Executive - Editorial

    Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.

    ... Read More
    First Published: Oct 27, 2026, 13:39 IST
    Fire Icon

    Latest Stories

    FAQs

    • +

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Education News Live

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News