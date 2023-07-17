List of Prime Ministers of Israel: Check Names & Years

List of Prime Ministers of Israel: A total of 13 individuals have ruled Israel as Prime Ministers. Take a look at the complete list of prime ministers below.
List of Prime Ministers of Israel: Israel is a Middle Eastern country located on the eastern shore of the Mediterranean Sea. It has a diverse population and is known for its historical and religious significance, including being a major centre for Judaism, Christianity, and Islam. Israel has a parliamentary democracy and a technologically advanced economy.

The head of state and chief executive of the State of Israel is the Prime Minister. A president serves as the head of state in the parliamentary republic of Israel. While the prime minister has executive power, the president primarily has ceremonial powers. Beit Aghion, the prime minister's official house, is located in Jerusalem. 

After an election, the president nominates a Knesset member to fill the role of prime minister after consulting with party leaders about candidates. There are 28 days for the first nominee the president names to put together a strong coalition. After that, he must receive a vote of confidence from the Knesset in order to take office as prime minister.

List of Israel's Prime Ministers (1948-2023)

Name

Political party

Term of office

David Ben-Gurion

Mapai

14 May 1948

26 January 1954

Moshe Sharett

Mapai

26 January 1954

3 November 1955

David Ben-Gurion

Mapai

3 November 1955

26 June 1963

Levi Eshkol

Mapai

26 June 1963

26 February 1969

Yigal Allon
(Acting)

Alignment

Labour

26 February 1969

17 March 1969

Golda Meir

Alignment

Labour

17 March 1969

3 June 1974

Yitzhak Rabin

Alignment

Labour

3 June 1974

20 June 1977

Menachem Begin

Herut

Likud

20 June 1977

10 October 1983

Yitzhak Shamir

 

Herut

Likud

10 October 1983

13 September 1984

Shimon Peres

 

Alignment

Labour

13 September 1984

20 October 1986

Yitzhak Shamir

 

Herut

Likud

20 October 1986

13 July 1992

Yitzhak Rabin

Labour

13 July 1992

4 November 1995

Shimon Peres

Labour

4 November 1995

18 June 1996

Benjamin Netanyahu

Likud

18 June 1996

6 July 1999

Ehud Barak

One Israel

Labour

6 July 1999

7 March 2001

Ariel Sharon

Likud

7 March 2001

14 April 2006

Ehud Olmert

Kadima

14 April 2006

31 March 2009

Benjamin Netanyahu

Likud

31 March 2009

13 June 2021

Naftali Bennett

Yamina

13 June 2021

30 June 2022

Yair Lapid

Yesh Atid

1 July 2022

29 December 2022

Benjamin Netanyahu

Likud

29 December 2022

Present

About the Current PM of Israel

Naftali Bennett is an Israeli politician who served as the Prime Minister of Israel from June 2021 to July 2023. Prior to assuming the prime ministerial role, Bennett held various ministerial positions, including Minister of Defense, Minister of Education, and Minister of Economy. He is known for his affiliation with right-wing political parties and his strong emphasis on Israeli security. Bennett has been a vocal advocate for expanding Israeli settlements in the West Bank and has taken a hardline stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He has also been involved in promoting technology and innovation as a means to bolster the Israeli economy.

Interesting Facts About Israel's Prime Ministers

  • Israel has had 13 individuals serve as PM of Israel. Many served non-consecutive terms. 
  • One man has served only as an interim PM, but he is usually not included in the tally.
  • The PM of Israel from 1977 to 1983 was Menachem Begin. 
  • PM Begin signed a peace treaty with Egypt in 1979, for which he won the Nobel Peace Prize with the Egyptian president.
  • The longest-serving PM of Israel is Benjamin Netanyahu. 
  • He served his first term in the 1990s and his later terms in the 2010s. In sum, he has served 15 years as PM.

