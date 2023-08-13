International Lefthanders Day 2023: List of Famous Lefties and Facts You Should Know
International Lefthanders Day 2023: The day is observed on August 13 annually all over the globe. It aims to celebrate the uniqueness and challenges of the Left-handers community. Also, the event's goal is to work on the challenges left-handers face and cater for their unique needs.
International Lefthanders Day 2023: Date & Theme
International Left-Handers Day is celebrated every year on August 13 with a special theme. This year's celebration centres around the theme, “Left-Handers in Sports.” The theme aims to encourage left-hand players and also acknowledge and honour all lefthanded sports personalities.
International Left-Handers Day 2023: History
There is confusion regarding the origin of International Left-Handers Day. According to NDTV, the left-hander's day was first coined in 1976 by Dean R. Campbell, founder of Lefthanders International, Inc.
On the other hand, the Left-Handers Club formed in 1990 founded International Left-Handers Day in 1992. The day contributed to the general awareness of challenges faced by left-handers in everyday life.
International Left-Handers Day 2023: Significance
International Left-Handers Day was officially a platform to bring all the left-handers to one platform. Various programs and events are organised on this day to raise awareness about the special needs of all the left-handers.
To date, the day has led to improved product design and greater acceptance in society. Also, this day is an opportunity to let your right-handed friends do some good for you.
International Left-Handers Day 2023: Interesting Facts
The global list of left-handed people is long. Some great personalities every let their uniqueness take charge. Check the complete list below:
- Amitabh Bachchan
- Sachin Tendulkar
- Narendra Modi
- Ratan Tata
- Karan Johar
- Kapil Sharma
- Prince William
- Keanu Reeves
- Buzz Aldrin
- Oprah Winfrey
- Julia Roberts
- LeBron James
- Ned Flanders
- Lady Gaga
- Barrack Obama
- Nicole Kidman
- John Stewart
- Babe Ruth
- Scarlett Johnson
- Hugh Jackman
- Cardi B
- Bill Gates
- Angelina Jolie
- Judy Garland
- Will Ferrel
- Morgan Freeman
- David Bowie
- Seth Rogen
- Sandy Koufax
- Mark Zuckerberg
- Tina Fey
- Gordon Ramsay
- Emma Thompson
- Michael Vick
- Justin Bieber
- Eminem
- Billy Ray Cyrus
- Randy Johnson
- On average, 12% of the world is left-handed, 87% right-handed, and 1% ambidextrous.
- Left-Handed people are prone to allergies and two and a half times suffer from rare auto-immune diseases.
- A science study shows that left-handers experience migraine more than right-handed people.
- Most left-handers have bad quality of sleep than others.
- The lefties are supposed to use the right side of the brain more.
- Also, they are expected to recover from a stroke early than others.
In conclusion, International Left-Handers Day gives us a chance to celebrate uniqueness and spread awareness about left-handedness. It surely aims to embrace and appreciate our differences making Earth a better place to live. Happy International Left-Handers Day!