International Lefthanders Day 2023: List of Famous Lefties and Facts You Should Know

International Lefthanders Day 2023: The day is observed on August 13 annually all over the globe. It aims to celebrate the uniqueness and challenges of the Left-handers community. Also, the event's goal is to work on the challenges left-handers face and cater for their unique needs.

International Lefthanders Day 2023: Date & Theme

International Left-Handers Day is celebrated every year on August 13 with a special theme. This year's celebration centres around the theme, “Left-Handers in Sports.” The theme aims to encourage left-hand players and also acknowledge and honour all lefthanded sports personalities.

International Left-Handers Day 2023: History

There is confusion regarding the origin of International Left-Handers Day. According to NDTV, the left-hander's day was first coined in 1976 by Dean R. Campbell, founder of Lefthanders International, Inc.

On the other hand, the Left-Handers Club formed in 1990 founded International Left-Handers Day in 1992. The day contributed to the general awareness of challenges faced by left-handers in everyday life.

International Left-Handers Day 2023: Significance

International Left-Handers Day was officially a platform to bring all the left-handers to one platform. Various programs and events are organised on this day to raise awareness about the special needs of all the left-handers.

To date, the day has led to improved product design and greater acceptance in society. Also, this day is an opportunity to let your right-handed friends do some good for you.

International Left-Handers Day 2023: Interesting Facts

The global list of left-handed people is long. Some great personalities every let their uniqueness take charge. Check the complete list below:

Amitabh Bachchan

Sachin Tendulkar

Narendra Modi

Ratan Tata

Karan Johar

Kapil Sharma

Prince William

Keanu Reeves

Buzz Aldrin

Oprah Winfrey

Julia Roberts

LeBron James

Ned Flanders

Lady Gaga

Barrack Obama

Nicole Kidman

John Stewart

Babe Ruth

Scarlett Johnson

Hugh Jackman

Cardi B

Bill Gates

Angelina Jolie

Judy Garland

Will Ferrel

Morgan Freeman

David Bowie

Seth Rogen

Sandy Koufax

Mark Zuckerberg

Tina Fey

Gordon Ramsay

Emma Thompson

Michael Vick

Justin Bieber

Eminem

Billy Ray Cyrus

Randy Johnson

On average, 12% of the world is left-handed, 87% right-handed, and 1% ambidextrous.

Left-Handed people are prone to allergies and two and a half times suffer from rare auto-immune diseases.

A science study shows that left-handers experience migraine more than right-handed people.

Most left-handers have bad quality of sleep than others.

The lefties are supposed to use the right side of the brain more.

Also, they are expected to recover from a stroke early than others.

In conclusion, International Left-Handers Day gives us a chance to celebrate uniqueness and spread awareness about left-handedness. It surely aims to embrace and appreciate our differences making Earth a better place to live. Happy International Left-Handers Day!

