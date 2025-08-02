RRB NTPC Undergraduate Admit Card 2025 LIVE: Download Railway NTPC 12th Level Exam Admit Card PDF - Link and Steps Here

RRB NTPC Undergraduate Admit Card 2025 LIVE: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) is all set to release the NTPC Undergraduate admit card soon. Candidates will be able to download the RRB NTPC Undergraduate 2025 admit card after using their login credentials to the link.

The link to download the RRB NTPC UG admit card will be activated region-wise on the official website. Candidates can download their admit card after using their login credentials including user ID, password and captcha code to the link on the official website.

The RRB NTPC UG CBT 1 exam will be conducted from August 7 to September 8, 2025 across the country.

NTPC UG Admit Card 2025 Download

The direct link to download the admit card will be provided in this article. You can download the same after using your login credentials-

NTPC UG Admit Card 2025 Download Link

How to download the NTPC UG Admit Card 2025?

The steps to download RRB NTPC Undergraduate admit cards are given below.