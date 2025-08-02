CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Results 2025 OUT
RRB NTPC Undergraduate Admit Card 2025 LIVE: Download Railway NTPC 12th Level Exam Admit Card PDF - Link and Steps Here

NTPC UG Admit Card 2025: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will be releasing the NTPC Undergraduate admit soon on its official website. Candidates can download the RRB NTPC Undergraduate 2025 admit card, once the link is activated region-wise on the official website.  The direct link to download the admit card will be provided in this article. 

Manish Kumar
ByManish Kumar
Aug 2, 2025, 17:30 IST
RRB NTPC Undergraduate Admit Card 2025

RRB NTPC Undergraduate Admit Card 2025 LIVE: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) is all set to release the NTPC Undergraduate admit card soon. Candidates will be able to download the RRB NTPC Undergraduate 2025 admit card after using their login credentials to the link.
The link to download the RRB NTPC UG admit card will be activated region-wise on the official website. Candidates can download their admit card after using their login credentials including user ID, password and captcha code to the link on the official website.
The RRB NTPC UG CBT 1 exam will be conducted from August 7 to September 8, 2025 across the country.

NTPC UG Admit Card 2025 Download

The direct link to download the admit card will be provided in this article. You can download the same after using your login credentials-

NTPC UG Admit Card 2025  Download Link

How to download the NTPC UG Admit Card 2025?

The steps to download RRB NTPC Undergraduate admit cards are given below.

  • Official Website-Visit the official website of RRBs
  • Track the Concerned Link-Click the ‘RRB NTPC Undergraduate Exam Admit Card’ link
  • Give Login Credentials-Enter the required credentials
  • Check City Slip-RRB NTPC city slip appears on the screen
  • Download-Download and save city slip for future reference.
LIVE UPDATES
Click here to refreshRefresh
  • Aug 2, 2025, 17:30 IST

    rrb ntpc undergraduate admit card 2025: Is the RRB ntpc undergraduate admit card released?

    As of now, the RRB NTPC UG city intimation slip 2025 for undergraduate posts has not been uploaded. Although the hall ticket will be released shortly on its official website. The hall ticket will be available to download 4days before the exam commencement date. 


  • Aug 2, 2025, 15:59 IST

    RRB NTPC UG Exam Admit Card 2025 Live: What credentials needed to download Admit Card when released?

    Once released, candidates will be download their admit card after using their login credentials to the link including-

    • Application Number and 
    • Date of Birth
    • Captcha 

  • Aug 2, 2025, 15:30 IST

    RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025 Live: Know the documents valid for Identity Proof with Admit Card at the exam ven

    Candidates appearing in the exam for Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) undergraduate (UG) posts for CEN No. 06/2024,, should note that they will have to produce their hall ticket with other valid documents for their Identity Proof. Below are the list of documents to be displayed-

    • Voter Card
    • Aadhaar Card
    • Printout of E-Aadhaar
    • Driving License
    • PAN Card
    • E-PAN Card printout
    • Passport
  • Aug 2, 2025, 15:01 IST

    RRB NTPC Undergraduate Admit Card 2025 Live: How to download Undergraduate Admit Card when released?

    Once released, you can download the RRB NTPC Undergraduate Admit Card after using our login credentials to the link available on the region-wise official website.

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

