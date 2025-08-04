This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 03 August

Every day has a history. What happened on August 3? On this date in 1492, Columbus set sail from Spain with three ships. In 1795, leaders signed the Treaty of Greenville to end the war in the Ohio region.
In 1914, Germany declared war on France, marking the beginning of World War I. In 1936, Jesse Owens won the 100‑metre at the Berlin Olympics. In 1949, two leagues merged to form the NBA.
In 1958, the USS Nautilus submarine crossed under the North Pole. In 1960, Niger gained independence from France. In 1972, the U.S. Senate ratified the ABM Treaty. In 1975, a Boeing 707 crashed near Agadir, killing all aboard.
In 1977, the TRS-80 was introduced to the market as one of the first personal computers. In 2004, the Statue of Liberty's pedestal reopened. In 2005, a military coup in Mauritania ousted its president.
1492 – Christopher Columbus Sets Sail
- On August 3, 1492, Christopher Columbus began his famous journey.
- He left from Palos, Spain, with three ships: the Niña, the Pinta, and the Santa María.
- His goal was to find a western sea route to Asia.
- Instead, he reached the Americas in October.
1795 – Treaty of Greenville Signed
- On August 3, 1795, the U.S. and Native American tribes signed the Treaty of Greenville.
- It ended the Northwest Indian War.
- Native tribes gave up much of their land in Ohio.
- This helped the U.S. expand westward.
1914 – Germany Declares War on France
- On August 3, 1914, Germany declared war on France.
- This move followed its earlier declaration of war on Russia.
- It marked the start of World War I on the Western Front.
- Germany invaded Belgium the next day.
1936 – Jesse Owens Wins Olympic Gold
- On August 3, 1936, Jesse Owens won the 100-metre race at the Berlin Olympics.
- It was his first of four gold medals at those Games.
- He was one of 18 Black athletes on the U.S. team.
- Owens was not invited to the White House after returning.
1948 – Whittaker Chambers Accuses Alger Hiss
- On August 3, 1948, Whittaker Chambers testified before the United States Congress.
- He accused Alger Hiss, a former U.S. official, of being a Soviet spy.
- The case sparked years of Cold War fears.
- Hiss was later convicted of perjury.
1949 – NBA Is Born
- On August 3, 1949, the Basketball Association of America (BAA) and National Basketball League (NBL) merged.
- This led to the creation of the National Basketball Association (NBA).
- The merger ended a long rivalry.
- The NBA became the top basketball league in the U.S.
1958 – USS Nautilus Travels Under the North Pole
- On August 3, 1958, the U.S. Navy submarine USS Nautilus became the first to travel under the North Pole.
- It completed the secret mission called Operation Sunshine.
- The journey showed that submarines could travel under Arctic ice.
- It was a significant Cold War achievement.
1960 – Niger Gains Independence
- On August 3, 1960, Niger gained its independence.
- It was formerly a French colony.
- Hamani Diori became its first president.
- August 3 is still celebrated as Niger's Independence Day.
1972 – U.S. Senate Ratifies ABM Treaty
- On August 3, 1972, the U.S. Senate ratified the Anti-Ballistic Missile (ABM) Treaty.
- The treaty was signed with the Soviet Union.
- It limited missile defence systems to reduce nuclear tension.
- The treaty was a key moment in arms control history.
1975 – Boeing 707 Crashes Near Agadir
- On August 3, 1975, a Royal Air Maroc Boeing 707 crashed in Morocco.
- The plane hit a mountain near Agadir.
- All 188 people on board were killed.
- It was the fourth-deadliest crash at that time.
1977 – The Spy Who Loved Me Premieres
- On August 3, 1977, the James Bond film The Spy Who Loved Me was released in the U.S.
- Roger Moore starred as Agent 007.
- The movie featured the famous Lotus Esprit car, which transformed into a submarine.
- It became one of the most popular Bond films.
1982 – Sodomy Arrest Sparks Court Case
- On August 3, 1982, Michael Hardwick was arrested in Georgia.
- A police officer found him having consensual sex with another man.
- The case led to Bowers v. Hardwick, a significant Supreme Court ruling.
- It sparked debate over privacy and LGBTQ+ rights.
1984 – Mary Lou Retton Wins Olympic Gold
- On August 3, 1984, gymnast Mary Lou Retton won gold in the all-around at the Los Angeles Olympics.
- She scored perfect 10s on the vault and floor exercise.
- She became the first American woman to win the all-around title.
- Retton won five medals in total.
1996 – "Macarena" Hits No. 1
- On August 3, 1996, "Macarena" by Los del Río reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.
- The remix by the Bayside Boys made the song a huge hit.
- It stayed on the chart for 60 weeks.
- "Macarena" became a global dance craze.
2004 – Statue of Liberty Pedestal Reopens
- On August 3, 2004, the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty reopened to the public.
- It had been closed since the September 11, 2001, attacks.
- New safety and security upgrades were added.
- Visitors could once again view the statue up close.
2005 – Military Coup in Mauritania
- On August 3, 2005, Mauritania's president, Maaouya Ould Sid'Ahmed Taya, was overthrown.
- The coup was bloodless and led by the military.
- A military council took control of the country.
- The event received little international resistance.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on August 03?
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on August 03?
Born on This Day
Tony Bennett (1926 – 2023)
- Jazz and pop singer with hits like "I Left My Heart in San Francisco".
- Sold over 50 million records.
- Celebrated for his smooth voice and timeless style.
Martha Stewart (Born 1941)
- Lifestyle guru known for cookbooks, magazines, and TV shows.
- Built a media empire focused on cooking, crafts, and home décor.
Tom Brady (Born 1977)
- Legendary football player and broadcaster.
- Won 7 Super Bowl titles.
- Widely considered the greatest NFL quarterback of all time.
Notable Deaths
- Joseph Conrad (d. 1924): Celebrated novelist behind Heart of Darkness.
- Flannery O'Connor (d. 1964): Influential American writer known for Southern Gothic stories.
- Lenny Bruce (d. 1966): Groundbreaking American comedian and social critic.
- Konstantin Rokossovsky (d. 1968): Soviet marshal during World War II.
- Makarios III (d. 1977): First president and Archbishop of independent Cyprus.
- Carolyn Jones (d. 1983): American actress best known for The Addams Family.
- Ida Lupino (d. 1995): Pioneer English-American actress and film director.
- Henri Cartier‑Bresson (d. 2004): Renowned French photographer and photojournalism pioneer.
- Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn (d. 2008): Nobel Prize–winning Russian author and dissident (The Gulag Archipelago).
