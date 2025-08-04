This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 03 August

Every day has a history. What happened on August 3? On this date in 1492, Columbus set sail from Spain with three ships. In 1795, leaders signed the Treaty of Greenville to end the war in the Ohio region.

In 1914, Germany declared war on France, marking the beginning of World War I. In 1936, Jesse Owens won the 100‑metre at the Berlin Olympics. In 1949, two leagues merged to form the NBA.

In 1958, the USS Nautilus submarine crossed under the North Pole. In 1960, Niger gained independence from France. In 1972, the U.S. Senate ratified the ABM Treaty. In 1975, a Boeing 707 crashed near Agadir, killing all aboard.

In 1977, the TRS-80 was introduced to the market as one of the first personal computers. In 2004, the Statue of Liberty's pedestal reopened. In 2005, a military coup in Mauritania ousted its president.