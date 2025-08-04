United States hurricanes : Hurricanes are so strong that they have changed the coastlines and communities of the United States for hundreds of years. These cyclonic giants are a powerful reminder of how powerful nature can be, from the infamous Great Galveston Hurricane to more recent disasters. As we go through the 2025 hurricane season, which NOAA and other forecasters say will be busier than usual, learning about America's hurricane history becomes more than just a lesson in meteorology; it's a crucial step toward understanding how to be ready and resilient. This article lists the most important hurricanes in the United States, looking at their huge size and long-lasting effects, as well as why some names for tropical storms stick in our minds.

In history, some hurricanes have stood out because of how bad they were, in terms of lives lost, damage to the economy, and the sheer power of their destruction. Here's a look at five of the most impactful storms to ever strike the United States mainland.

When was the Last Biggest Hurricane Recorded in the US?

When we talk about the biggest hurricane, it can refer to several metrics – deadliest, most intense (by wind speed or pressure), or largest in physical size. Hurricane Michael, which hit the mainland United States in 2018, was one of the most recent and destructive major hurricanes. It made landfall in Florida's Panhandle as a Category 5 hurricane and caused widespread damage. Hurricane Sandy (2012) was a Category 3 hurricane at its peak, but it had a huge impact on over 24 states along the Eastern Seaboard.

Hurricane Michael

Check Out: From Lituya Bay to Alaska: The 5 Largest Tsunamis to Ever Hit American Shores

It's not enough to just remember the terrible history of hurricanes in the United States; it's also important to get ready for future seasons. As meteorological science gets better, so do our skills at predicting and warning. It is still very important to stay informed about these strong storms, know the names of hurricanes as they form, and support strong disaster preparedness efforts to protect lives and property across the US.