United States hurricanes are a recurring force of nature, especially along the Atlantic and Gulf coasts. As the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season is predicted to be above average by NOAA, with 13 to 19 named storms expected, understanding the history of these powerful storms is crucial for preparedness and safety across the USA.

Harshita Singh
Aug 4, 2025
Hurricanes in the United States

United States hurricanes:  Hurricanes are so strong that they have changed the coastlines and communities of the United States for hundreds of years. These cyclonic giants are a powerful reminder of how powerful nature can be, from the infamous Great Galveston Hurricane to more recent disasters. As we go through the 2025 hurricane season, which NOAA and other forecasters say will be busier than usual, learning about America's hurricane history becomes more than just a lesson in meteorology; it's a crucial step toward understanding how to be ready and resilient. This article lists the most important hurricanes in the United States, looking at their huge size and long-lasting effects, as well as why some names for tropical storms stick in our minds.

List of 5 Major Hurricanes in the United States by Year 

In history, some hurricanes have stood out because of how bad they were, in terms of lives lost, damage to the economy, and the sheer power of their destruction. Here's a look at five of the most impactful storms to ever strike the United States mainland.

Hurricane Name / Year

Landfall Location

Category at Landfall (Saffir-Simpson)

Estimated Deaths

Estimated Damage 

(USD, Inflation-Adjusted)

Great Galveston Hurricane (1900)

Galveston, Texas

Category 4

8,000 – 12,000+

$30 million (1900 est.)

Lake Okeechobee Hurricane (1928)

Southeast Florida

Category 4

~2,500

$25 million (1928 est.)

Labor Day Hurricane (1935)

Florida Keys

Category 5

408

$6 million (1935 est.)

Hurricane Camille (1969)

Mississippi / Louisiana

Category 5

256

$1.42 billion (1969 est.)

Hurricane Katrina (2005)

Louisiana / Mississippi

Category 3

~1,200

$125 billion (2005 est.)
(Sources: NOAA National Hurricane Center, National Weather Service, historical reports)

When was the Last Biggest Hurricane Recorded in the US?

When we talk about the biggest hurricane, it can refer to several metrics – deadliest, most intense (by wind speed or pressure), or largest in physical size. Hurricane Michael, which hit the mainland United States in 2018, was one of the most recent and destructive major hurricanes. It made landfall in Florida's Panhandle as a Category 5 hurricane and caused widespread damage. Hurricane Sandy (2012) was a Category 3 hurricane at its peak, but it had a huge impact on over 24 states along the Eastern Seaboard.

Hurricane Michael

It's not enough to just remember the terrible history of hurricanes in the United States; it's also important to get ready for future seasons. As meteorological science gets better, so do our skills at predicting and warning. It is still very important to stay informed about these strong storms, know the names of hurricanes as they form, and support strong disaster preparedness efforts to protect lives and property across the US.

FAQs

  • What is the name of the current hurricane in the United States?
    +
    As of August 4, 2025, there is currently Tropical Storm Dexter in the Atlantic basin, which the National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on. While it is not yet a hurricane, it is an active tropical cyclone. Tropical Storm Gil, which became a hurricane in the Pacific Ocean, has weakened back to a tropical storm and is not currently impacting the mainland United States.
  • How are hurricanes named in the US?
    +
    Hurricanes are named by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) using pre-determined, alternating male and female names from six rotating alphabetical lists. When a storm reaches tropical storm strength (sustained winds of 39 mph), it receives the next name on the list for that year. These lists are recycled every six years, though names of particularly devastating storms are retired and replaced to avoid insensitivity.
  • What is a category 7 hurricane?
    +
    A Category 7 hurricane is a hypothetical concept, as the current Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale only goes up to Category 5. A Category 5 hurricane has sustained winds of 157 mph (252 km/h) or higher, causing catastrophic damage. If a Category 7 were to exist, it would describe a storm with even more extreme wind speeds, potentially over 230 mph, reflecting a level of intensity beyond anything currently officially recognized.

