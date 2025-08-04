Shibu Soren Biography: Check Education, Political Career, Awards and Achievements

Shibu Soren was one of the most important leaders in Jharkhand’s history. Known as “Dishom Guru”, he worked for the rights of tribal people and played a big role in the creation of Jharkhand state. He served as Chief Minister of Jharkhand three times and was also a Union Minister. On August 4, 2025, he passed away at the age of 81, leaving behind a strong political legacy. Shibu Soren's Early Life and Education Shibu Soren was born on January 11, 1944, in Nemra village, Ramgarh district. He belonged to the Santhal tribal community. He completed his early studies in his village and later passed his Class 10 from Gola High School in Hazaribagh. From a young age, he saw how poor tribal people were being exploited by moneylenders and landlords. This made him determined to fight for their rights. In 1962, when he was just 18 years old, he started the Santhal Navyuvak Sangh to bring tribal youth together for social change.

Shibu Soren's Political Career Formation of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha In 1972, Shibu Soren co-founded the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) with Binod Bihari Mahato and A. K. Roy. His aim was to get justice, land rights, and a separate state for the tribal people of the region. Member of Parliament He was elected to the Lok Sabha from Dumka seven times, in 1980, from 1989 to 1998, and again from 2002 to 2019. Later, he served in the Rajya Sabha from June 2020 until his death in 2025. Chief Minister of Jharkhand Shibu Soren served as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand three times, in 2005, from August 2008 to January 2009, and from December 2009 to May 2010. Even though these terms were short, he worked to strengthen Jharkhand’s political identity. Union Minister for Coal He was also the Union Minister for Coal in the UPA government between 2004 and 2006.