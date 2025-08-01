CLAT 2026 Application Details: Documents Required, Direct Registration Link, Important Dates and Fees

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 application process has officially begun from August 1, 2025. Conducted by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs), CLAT is the gateway to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses at 24 premier National Law Universities (NLUs) across India. This article provides complete details on the CLAT 2026 application process, including important dates, eligibility, fee structure, required documents, and the direct link to register. CLAT 2026 Registration Dates The CLAT 2026 application window is now active and will remain open until October 31, 2025. Interested candidates should apply well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues. The entrance test will be held on Sunday, December 7, 2025, in offline mode from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. The admit cards are expected to be released in November 2025, a few weeks before the exam. All applicants must ensure their details are correct to avoid issues during hall ticket generation or admission.

Also Check: CLAT UG 2026 Exam Syllabus PDF CLAT 2026 Eligibility Criteria (UG & PG) Before applying for CLAT 2026, candidates must carefully review the eligibility requirements set by the Consortium of NLUs. These criteria differ for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in terms of educational qualifications but remain common in age and number of attempts. Here is a detailed comparison of CLAT 2026 eligibility criteria for both UG and PG programmes: Criteria CLAT (UG) CLAT (PG) Educational Qualification Class 12 or equivalent with minimum 45% marks (General/OBC), 40% (SC/ST) 3-year or 5-year LLB degree with 50% marks (General/OBC), 45% (SC/ST) Age Limit No age limit No age limit Number of Attempts Unlimited attempts allowed Unlimited attempts allowed CLAT 2026 Application Fee

Candidates need to pay the registration fee online through debit/credit card, net banking, or UPI. The fee details are as follows: ₹4,000 for General, OBC, PwD, NRI candidates

₹3,500 for SC, ST, BPL candidates In addition, candidates can opt to purchase CLAT previous year question papers by paying ₹500 extra. Documents Required for CLAT 2026 To complete the application, candidates must upload scanned copies of specific documents. Ensure that the documents are clear and meet the specified size and format. The essential documents include: Recent passport-size photograph (Max 500 KB, JPEG/JPG format)

Candidate’s signature (Max 100 KB)

Category certificate (if applicable – SC/ST/OBC)

PwD certificate, if applying under PwD category

Domicile certificate, if seeking admission under state domicile quota

Government-issued ID proof (Aadhaar, PAN Card, etc.)

Having these documents ready in advance ensures a smoother registration process. How to Apply for CLAT 2026: Step-by-Step Process The CLAT 2026 application process is completely online and must be completed through the official website – consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates are advised to read all instructions carefully before proceeding with registration. The steps to apply are as follows: 1. Register on the CLAT Portal:

Visit the official website and register using your personal mobile number and email address. 2. Mobile Number Verification:

An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number for validation. Enter the OTP to verify your number. 3. Login to the Application Portal:

After verification, log in using your registered mobile number and the password you created during registration. 4. Complete the Application Form:

Fill in all required personal, academic, and contact details. Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format.

5. Pay the Application Fee:

Choose your payment method and complete the online fee payment. 6. Submit the Application:

Review the form thoroughly before final submission. Important Note for Applicants: Once the application is submitted and the fee is paid, you will not be able to edit details such as the programme, category, or BPL field. Also, any discrepancy or alteration in the candidate’s name may lead to disqualification. Therefore, it is recommended to double-check all information before submitting the application to avoid discrepancies. Direct Link for CLAT 2026 Registration Candidates can use the link below to directly access the application portal and begin their registration process: CLAT 2026 Registration Link – consortiumofnlus.ac.in Final Instructions for Applicants Before submitting the form, review all entries and uploaded documents carefully. Ensure your name, date of birth, and academic details match the official records. Also, save a copy of the filled application and fee receipt for future use.