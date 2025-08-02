CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Results 2025 OUT
Goa School Holidays in August 2025: Check Important Dates for School Closures

Schools in Goa will observe several key holidays in August 2025, including public holidays for Independence Day (August 15) and Ganesh Chaturthi (August 27-28), allowing students to participate in both national celebrations and significant cultural festivities.

Aug 2, 2025, 16:36 IST

Goa School Holiday List 2025: As Goa's lush environment is still being washed over by the monsoon rains, students and teachers throughout the state are anticipating a memorable August filled with well-earned holidays. The August 2025 official school holiday schedule offers plenty of chances for relaxation and cultural interaction with its diverse array of traditional festivals and national celebrations. This calendar, which was made public by the state's education authorities, enables families to make plans for a month that skillfully blends the festive celebrations of one of Goa's most beloved festivals, Ganesh Chaturthi, with patriotic zeal. In addition to promoting a feeling of community and tradition, the breaks are thoughtfully scheduled to allow students to fully engage in these significant social and cultural activities.

Goa School Holiday List for August 2025

The following are the official public holidays that will be observed by all schools in Goa during August:

Date

Day

Holiday

August 9, 2025

Saturday

Raksha Bandhan

August 15, 2025

Friday

Independence Day

August 27, 2025

Wednesday

Ganesh Chaturthi

August 28, 2025

Thursday

Ganesh Chaturthi (Day 2)

Students may get a holiday for the above listed holiday dates, but parents and students are advised to confirm with their individual school's administration for a final calendar.

