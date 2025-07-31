TN SSLC, HSE Supplementary Results 2025 OUT!
Karnataka School Holidays in August 2025: Check Important Dates for School Closures

Karnataka schools are set to observe multiple holidays in August 2025, including Independence Day (August 15) and several traditional festivals like Varasidhi Vinayaka Vrata (August 27), Varamahalakshmi Vrata (August 8), and Sri Krishna Janmashtami (August 16). The official calendar released by the Directorate of School Education provides for both public and restricted holidays, allowing for national celebration and cultural observance.

Karnataka School Holiday List 2025: Several holidays are scheduled to be observed by Karnataka schools in August 2025, giving teachers and students time off for traditional festivals and national celebrations. Gazetted Public Holidays and Restricted Holidays are included in the official list published by the Directorate of School Education. August will provide a harmonious fusion of education and recreation, with Independence Day at its center and a series of respected Hindu festivals, highlighting the value of both academic endeavors and holistic growth. With the help of this official announcement, all parties involved should be able to prepare ahead and ensure that every school-age child in Karnataka properly embraces the spirit of these important occasions.

Holiday List in Karnataka in August 2025

The below table provides the Government Holiday dates of August 2025 in Karnataka:

Date

Day

Holiday

August 8, 2025

Friday

Varamahalakshmi Vrata

August 9, 2025

Saturday

Rug-Upakarma, Yajur Upakarma

August 15, 2025

Friday

Independence Day

August 16, 2025

Saturday

Sri Krishna Janmashtami

August 26, 2025

Tuesday

Swarna Gowri Vrata

August 27, 2025

Wednesday

Varasidhi Vinayaka Vrata

For information on any other local holidays or specific school-level holiday schedules, parents and students are encouraged to contact the administration of their respective schools. In order to ensure a balanced academic and personal calendar, these holidays are essential for students to take part in cultural and national activities.

