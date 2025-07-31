Karnataka School Holiday List 2025: Several holidays are scheduled to be observed by Karnataka schools in August 2025, giving teachers and students time off for traditional festivals and national celebrations. Gazetted Public Holidays and Restricted Holidays are included in the official list published by the Directorate of School Education. August will provide a harmonious fusion of education and recreation, with Independence Day at its center and a series of respected Hindu festivals, highlighting the value of both academic endeavors and holistic growth. With the help of this official announcement, all parties involved should be able to prepare ahead and ensure that every school-age child in Karnataka properly embraces the spirit of these important occasions.

The below table provides the Government Holiday dates of August 2025 in Karnataka:

Date Day Holiday August 8, 2025 Friday Varamahalakshmi Vrata August 9, 2025 Saturday Rug-Upakarma, Yajur Upakarma August 15, 2025 Friday Independence Day August 16, 2025 Saturday Sri Krishna Janmashtami August 26, 2025 Tuesday Swarna Gowri Vrata August 27, 2025 Wednesday Varasidhi Vinayaka Vrata

For information on any other local holidays or specific school-level holiday schedules, parents and students are encouraged to contact the administration of their respective schools. In order to ensure a balanced academic and personal calendar, these holidays are essential for students to take part in cultural and national activities.

