CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Results 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Spanish Greetings and Self-Introduction Phrases for Students

Spanish Greetings and Self-Introduction Phrases: Want to learn about Spanish greetings and self-introduction phrases? Don’t worry, as we have got you covered. Check this article to learn the Spanish language easily.

ByAkshita Jolly
Aug 1, 2025, 13:53 IST
Spanish Greetings and Self-Introduction Phrases
Spanish Greetings and Self-Introduction Phrases

Greetings and Self-Introduction Phrases in Spanish: Spanish is one of the most spoken languages in the world. It is being taught across many schools in India. If you are learning Spanish as part of your school curriculum, then starting with greetings and self-introduction phrases can be a great help. This article includes simple and commonly used Spanish phrases to help you confidently introduce yourself and greet others. 

Why Students Should Learn Spanish Greetings and Introductions?

Students should learn Spanish greetings and introductions due to the following reasons: 

  • Helps in building good communication skills

  • Boosts the cultural understanding among the students

  • If students want to travel to Spain or make a career there, then this language would be beneficial. 

  • This can be a fun and interactive way to learn a new language. 

Common Spanish Greetings (Saludos Comunes en Español)

Students can check the common French greetings here: 

Spanish Phrase

English Meaning

Pronunciation

¡Hola!

Hello!

OH-lah

¡Buenos días!

Good morning!

BWEH-nos DEE-ahs

¡Buenas tardes!

Good afternoon!

BWEH-nas TAR-des

¡Buenas noches!

Good evening/night!

BWEH-nas NOH-ches

¿Cómo estás?

How are you? (informal)

KOH-moh es-TAS

¿Cómo está usted?

How are you? (formal)

KOH-moh es-TAH oos-TEHD

Muy bien, gracias

Very well, thank you

MOO-ee byen, GRAH-syahs

¿Y tú? / ¿Y usted?

And you? (informal/formal)

ee TOO / ee oos-TEHD

¡Adiós!

Goodbye!

ah-dee-OHS

¡Hasta luego!

See you later!

AH-stah loo-EH-goh

Basic Self-Introduction Phrases (Frases Básicas para Presentarse)

If you want to know about commonly used self-introduction phrases, then you can check the table here: 

Spanish Phrase

English Meaning

Pronunciation

Me llamo ___

My name is ___

meh YAH-moh ___

Soy estudiante

I am a student

soy es-too-DYAN-teh

Tengo ___ años

I am ___ years old

TEN-goh ___ AH-nyos

Vivo en ___

I live in ___

VEE-bo en ___

Soy de India

I am from India

soy deh EEN-dee-ah

Hablo inglés y un poco de español

I speak English and a little Spanish

AH-bloh een-GLES ee oon POH-koh deh es-pah-NYOL

Encantado/a de conocerte

Nice to meet you

en-kahn-TAH-doh / dah deh koh-noh-SEHR-teh

Mucho gusto

Pleased to meet you

MOO-choh GOOS-toh

Note: Use "Encantado" if you are male, "Encantada" if you are female.

Tips To Remember While Learning the Spanish Language

  • Practice the language with your friends and in front of the mirror to be fluent in it.

  • Listen to native speakers through YouTube and language apps. 

  • Make a flashcard and repeat daily to improve your pronunciation and memory. 

Learning the language can help the students boost their confidence and interest in learning. Knowing about these Spanish phrases can be very fun and useful for everyday conversations. What are you waiting for? Get on your Spanish learning journey today!

Other Related Links

Spanish Days and Months

Spanish Numbers 1-100

25 Common Spanish Words with Pronunciation

Spanish Colours

Spanish Fruits & Vegetables Vocabulary

100+ common Spanish Words with meanings




Akshita Jolly
Akshita Jolly

Content Writer

Akshita Jolly is a multimedia professional specialising in education, entertainment, fashion, health, and lifestyle news. Holding a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she has contributed to renowned media organisations, including the Press Trust of India. She currently serves as Executive – Editorial at Jagran New Media, where she writes, edits, and manages content for the School and News sections of the Jagran Josh (English) portal. She also creates engaging and informative videos for the Jagran Josh YouTube platform, helping to make educational content more accessible and dynamic. Her work has contributed to reaching over 10 million monthly users, reflecting both the impact and scale of her content. For inquiries, she can be reached at akshitajolly@jagrannewmedia.com.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News